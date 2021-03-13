Prisma Migrate in development and production

This page explains how to use Prisma Migrate commands in development and production environments.
Development environments
In a development environment, use the
migrate dev command to generate and apply migrations:
$npx prisma migrate dev
Create and apply migrations
migrate dev is a development command and should never be used in a production environment.
This command:
- Reruns the existing migration history in the shadow database in order to detect schema drift (edited or deleted migration file, or a manual changes to the database schema)
- Applies pending migrations to the shadow database (for example, new migrations created by colleagues)
- Generates a new migration from any changes you made to the Prisma schema before running
migrate dev
- Applies all unapplied migrations to the development database and updates the
_prisma_migrationstable
- Triggers the generation of artifacts (for example, the Prisma Client)
The
migrate dev command will prompt you to reset the database in the following scenarios:
- Migration history conflicts caused by modified or missing migrations
- The database schema has drifted away from the end-state of the migration history
Reset the development database
You can also
reset the database yourself to undo manual changes or
db push experiments by running:
$npx prisma migrate reset
migrate reset is a development command and should never be used in a production environment.
This command:
- Drops the database/schema¹ if possible, or performs a soft reset if the environment does not allow deleting databases/schemas¹
- Creates a new database/schema¹ with the same name if the database/schema¹ was dropped
- Applies all migrations
- Runs seed scripts
¹ For MySQL and MongoDB this refers to the database, for PostgreSQL and SQL Server to the schema, and for SQLite to the database file.
Note: For a simple and integrated way to re-create data in your development database as often as needed, check out our seeding guide.
Customizing migrations
Sometimes, you need to modify a migration before applying it. For example:
- You want to introduce a significant refactor, such as changing blog post tags from a
String[]to a
Tag[]
- You want to rename a field (by default, Prisma Migrate will drop the existing field)
- You want to change the direction of a 1-1 relationship
- You want to add features that cannot be represented in Prisma Schema Language - such as a partial index or a stored procedure.
The
--create-only command allows you to create a migration without applying it:
$npx prisma migrate dev --create-only
To apply the edited migration, run
prisma migrate dev again.
Refer to Customizing migrations for examples.
Team development
Production and testing environments
In production and testing environments, use the
migrate deploy command to apply migrations:
$npx prisma migrate deploy
Note:
migrate deployshould generally be part of an automated CI/CD pipeline, and we do not recommend running this command locally to deploy changes to a production database.
This command:
Compares applied migrations against the migration history and warns if any migrations have been modified:WARNING The following migrations have been modified since they were applied:20210313140442_favorite_colors
Applies pending migrations
The
migrate deploy command:
- Does not issue a warning if an already applied migration is missing from migration history
- Does not detect drift (production database schema differs from migration history end state - for example, due to a hotfix
- Does not reset the database or generate artifacts (such as Prisma Client)
- Does not rely on a shadow database
See also:
Advisory locking
Prisma Migrate makes use of advisory locking when you run production commands such as:
prisma migrate deploy
prisma migrate resolve
This safeguard ensures that multiple commands cannot run at the same time - for example, if you merge two pull requests in quick succession.
Advisory locking has a 10 second timeout (not configurable), and uses the default advisory locking mechanism available in the underlying provider:
Prisma Migrate's implementation of advisory locking is purely to avoid catastrophic errors - if your command times out, you will need to run it again.