In 3.0.1 and later it is possible to do cascading deletes using Referential actions. Be sure to follow the upgrade guide before using this feature. This page explains how to configure cascading deletes on foreign key constraints (relations) in your SQLite database. Cascading deletes allow you to configure deletion behavior on relations (e.g. specify a rule like "when a user is deleted, all their posts should be automatically deleted too"). The database will then enforce this behavior when records are deleted. There generally are five options for configuring deletion behavior in SQLite (paraphrasing from the SQLite docs): NO ACTION (default): If any referencing rows still exist when the constraint is checked, an error is raised

Prerequisites In order to follow this guide, you need: the sqlite3 command line client for SQLite

command line client for SQLite the Node.js runtime for JavaScript installed on your machine

1. Create a new database and project directory Start by creating a project directory where you can put the files you'll create throughout this guide: mkdir cascading-deletes-demo cd cascading-deletes-demo Next, make sure that your SQLite database server is running. Then execute the following command in your terminal to create a new database called CascadingDeletesDemo : sqlite3 CascadingDeletesDemo.db '.databases' You can validate that the database was created by running the \dt command which lists all tables (relations) in your database (right now there are none): sqlite3 CascadingDeletesDemo.db '.tables'

2. Create two tables with a foreign key and RESTRICT deletion behavior In this section, you'll create two tables where one references the other via a foreign key with the RESTRICT action in the CascadingDeletesDemo database. Create a new file named cascading-deletes-restrict.sql and add the following code to it: CREATE TABLE "User" ( "id" INTEGER PRIMARY KEY , "name" TEXT ) ; CREATE TABLE "Post" ( "id" INTEGER PRIMARY KEY , "title" TEXT , "authorId" INTEGER , FOREIGN KEY ( "authorId" ) REFERENCES "User" ( "id" ) ON DELETE RESTRICT ) ; Now run the SQL statement against your database to create the two tables: sqlite3 CascadingDeletesDemo.db < cascading-deletes-restrict.sql Congratulations, you just created two tables called User and Post in the database. The Post table references the User table via the foreign key defined on the authorId column. The deletion behavior RESTRICT in this case means that it is not possible to delete a User record that is referenced User record. If you try doing that, the database will throw an error similar to this: update or delete on table "User" violates foreign key constraint "Post_author_fkey" on table "Post" Detail: Key (id)=(1) is still referenced from table "Post". Alternative: Define the constraint as a column constraint

In the code above, you created the unique constraint as a table constraint. Alternatively, you can define it as a column constraint. There's no practical difference between the two, the alternative is just added for completeness. To add the foreign key constraint as a column constraint, you need to adjust your SQL statement for creating the Post table to look as follows: CREATE TABLE "Post" ( "id" INTEGER PRIMARY KEY , "title" TEXT , "author" INTEGER REFERENCES "User" ( "id" ) ON DELETE RESTRICT ) ;

3. Create two tables with a foreign key and CASCADE deletion behavior In this section, you'll create two tables where one references the other via a foreign key with the CASCADE action in the CascadingDeletesDemo database. Create a new file named cascading-deletes-cascade.sql and add the following code to it: CREATE TABLE "AnotherUser" ( "id" INTEGER PRIMARY KEY , "name" TEXT ) ; CREATE TABLE "AnotherPost" ( "id" INTEGER PRIMARY KEY , "title" TEXT , "authorId" INTEGER , FOREIGN KEY ( "authorId" ) REFERENCES "AnotherUser" ( "id" ) ON DELETE CASCADE ) ; Now run the SQL statement against your database to create the two tables: sqlite3 CascadingDeletesDemo.db < cascading-deletes-cascade.sql Congratulations, you just created two tables called AnotherUser and AnotherPost in the database. The AnotherPost table references the AnotherUser table via the foreign key defined on the authorId column. The deletion behavior CASCADE in this case means that when you delete an AnotherUser record that's referenced by one or more AnotherPost records, these AnotherPost records will be deleted as well.

4. Create two tables with a foreign key and NO ACTION deletion behavior In this section, you'll create two tables where one references the other via a foreign key with the NO ACTION action in the CascadingDeletesDemo database. Create a new file named cascading-deletes-no-action.sql and add the following code to it: CREATE TABLE "OneMoreUser" ( "id" INTEGER PRIMARY KEY , "name" TEXT ) ; CREATE TABLE "OneMorePost" ( "id" INTEGER PRIMARY KEY , "title" TEXT , "authorId" INTEGER , FOREIGN KEY ( "authorId" ) REFERENCES "OneMoreUser" ( "id" ) ON DELETE NO ACTION ) ; Note that because NO ACTION is the default, you could also omit it: CREATE TABLE "OneMorePost" ( "id" INTEGER PRIMARY KEY , "title" TEXT , "authorId" INTEGER , FOREIGN KEY ( "authorId" ) REFERENCES "OneMoreUser" ( "id" ) ) ; Now run the SQL statement against your database to create the two tables: sqlite3 CascadingDeletesDemo.db < cascading-deletes-no-action.sql Congratulations, you just created two tables called OneMoreUser and OneMorePost in the database. The OneMorePost table references the OneMoreUser table via the foreign key defined on the authorId column. The deletion behavior NO ACTION in this case means that it is not possible to delete a OneMoreUser record that is referenced OneMoreUser record. If you try doing that, the database will throw an error similar to this: update or delete on table "User" violates foreign key constraint "Post_author_fkey" on table "Post" Detail: Key (id)=(1) is still referenced from table "Post".

5. Create two tables with a foreign key and SET NULL deletion behavior In this section, you'll create two tables where one references the other via a foreign key with the SET NULL action in the CascadingDeletesDemo database. Create a new file named cascading-deletes-set-null.sql and add the following code to it: CREATE TABLE "AlmostTheLastUser" ( "id" INTEGER PRIMARY KEY , "name" TEXT ) ; CREATE TABLE "AlmostTheLastPost" ( "id" INTEGER PRIMARY KEY , "title" TEXT , "authorId" INTEGER , FOREIGN KEY ( "authorId" ) REFERENCES "AlmostTheLastUser" ( "id" ) ON DELETE SET NULL ) ; Now run the SQL statement against your database to create the two tables: sqlite3 CascadingDeletesDemo.db < cascading-deletes-set-null.sql Congratulations, you just created two tables called AlmostTheLastUser and AlmostTheLastPost in the database. The AlmostTheLastPost table references the AlmostTheLastUser table via the foreign key defined on the authorId column. The deletion behavior SET NULL in this case means that when you delete a AlmostTheLastUser record that's referenced by one or more AlmostTheLastPost records, the authorId column on these AlmostTheLastPost records will be set to NULL (therefore maintaining the integrity of the data and ensuring that no AlmostTheLastPost records point to non-existing AlmostTheLastUser records).

6. Create two tables with a foreign key and SET DEFAULT deletion behavior In this section, you'll create two tables where one references the other via a foreign key with the SET DEFAULT action in the CascadingDeletesDemo database. Create a new file named cascading-deletes-set-default.sql and add the following code to it: CREATE TABLE "TheLastUser" ( "id" INTEGER PRIMARY KEY , "name" TEXT ) ; CREATE TABLE "TheLastPost" ( "id" INTEGER PRIMARY KEY , "title" TEXT , "authorId" INTEGER DEFAULT 42 , FOREIGN KEY ( "authorId" ) REFERENCES "TheLastUser" ( "id" ) ON DELETE SET DEFAULT ) ; Now run the SQL statement against your database to create the two tables: sqlite3 CascadingDeletesDemo.db < cascading-deletes-set-default.sql Congratulations, you just created two tables called TheLastUser and TheLastPost in the database. The TheLastPost table references the TheLastUser table via the foreign key defined on the authorId column. The deletion behavior SET NULL in this case means that when you delete a TheLastUser record that's referenced by one or more TheLastPost records, the authorId column on these TheLastPost records will be set to the default value of the column. If no default exists, it will be set to NULL (in that case, the behavior would be identical to SET NULL ). In the above table, a contrived example with a default value of 42 is used. If no TheLastUser record with an id value of 42 exists though, the operation will fail with a message similar to this: insert or update on table "TheLastPost" violates foreign key constraint "TheLastPost_author_fkey" Detail: Key (authorId)=(42) is not present in table "TheLastUser". Since TheLastPost records can only ever reference existing TheLastUser records, SET NULL also maintains the integrity of the data and ensures that no TheLastPost records can point to non-existing TheLastUser records.

8. Generate Prisma Client To validate whether the foreign key constraints work, you'll now generate Prisma Client and send a few sample queries to the database to test the relations. First, add a generator block to your Prisma schema (typically added right below the datasource block): schema.prisma 1 generator client { 2 provider = "prisma-client-js" 3 } Run the following command to install and generate Prisma Client in your project: npx prisma generate Now you can use Prisma Client to send database queries in Node.js.

9.1. Validating RESTRICT The RESTRICT keyword prevents deletion of a referenced row. So, when trying to delete a User record that is reference by a Post record, the query will fail. To test the RESTRICT behavior, you need to access the User and Post tables. Create a new file named index.js and add the following code to it: const { PrismaClient } = require ( '@prisma/client' ) const prisma = new PrismaClient ( ) async function main ( ) { const userWithPost = await prisma . user . create ( { data : { name : 'Alice' , Post : { create : { title : 'Hello World' } , } , } , } ) try { const deletedUser = await prisma . user . delete ( { where : { id : userWithPost . id } , } ) } catch ( e ) { console . log ( e ) } } main ( ) Run the code with this command: node index.js The script will throw an exception when invoking prisma.user.delete(...) . The error will look similar to this: PrismaClientUnknownRequestError: Invalid `const deletedUser = await prisma.user.delete()` invocation in /Users/janedoe/cascading-deletes-demo/index.js:16:49 12 }, 13 }); 14 15 try { → 16 const deletedUser = await prisma.user.delete( Error occurred during query execution: ConnectorError(ConnectorError { user_facing_error: None, kind: QueryError(SqliteFailure(Error { code: ConstraintViolation, extended_code: 1811 }, Some("FOREIGN KEY constraint failed"))) }) at PrismaClientFetcher.request (/Users/janedoe/cascading-deletes-demo/node_modules/@prisma/client/runtime/index.js:1:51487) at processTicksAndRejections (internal/process/task_queues.js:85:5) 9.2. Validating CASCADE The CASCADE keyword ensures that when a referenced row is deleted, all the rows that are referencing it get deleted as well. So, when trying to delete an AnotherUser record that is referenced by one or more AnotherPost records, these AnotherPost records will be deleted too. To test the CASCADE behavior, you need to access the AnotherUser and AnotherPost tables. Open the index.js file and replace its contents with the following code: const { PrismaClient } = require ( '@prisma/client' ) const prisma = new PrismaClient ( ) async function main ( ) { const userWithPost = await prisma . anotherUser . create ( { data : { name : 'Alice' , AnotherPost : { create : { title : 'Hello World' } , } , } , } ) const allUsers1 = await prisma . anotherUser . findMany ( ) const allPosts1 = await prisma . anotherPost . findMany ( ) console . log ( ` Before deleting the \`AnotherUser\` record there are ${ allUsers1 . length } users and ${ allPosts1 . length } posts. ` ) const deletedUser = await prisma . anotherUser . delete ( { where : { id : userWithPost . id } , } ) const allUsers2 = await prisma . anotherUser . findMany ( ) const allPosts2 = await prisma . anotherPost . findMany ( ) console . log ( ` After deleting the \`AnotherUser\` record there are ${ allUsers2 . length } users and ${ allPosts2 . length } posts. ` ) } main ( ) Run the code with this command: node index.js The console output will look similar to this: Before deleting the `AnotherUser` record there are 1 users and 1 posts. After deleting the `AnotherUser` record there are 0 users and 0 posts. 9.3. Validating NO ACTION The NO ACTION keyword prevents deletion of a referenced row. So, when trying to delete a OneMoreUser record that is reference by a OneMorePost record, the query will fail. To test the NO ACTION behavior, you need to access the OneMoreUser and OneMorePost tables. Open the index.js file and replace its contents with the following code: const { PrismaClient } = require ( '@prisma/client' ) const prisma = new PrismaClient ( ) async function main ( ) { const userWithPost = await prisma . oneMoreUser . create ( { data : { name : 'Alice' , OneMorePost : { create : { title : 'Hello World' } , } , } , } ) try { const deletedUser = await prisma . oneMoreUser . delete ( { where : { id : userWithPost . id } , } ) } catch ( e ) { console . log ( e ) } } main ( ) Run the code with this command: node index.js The script will throw an exception when invoking prisma.user.delete(...) . The error will look similar to this: PrismaClientUnknownRequestError: Invalid `const deletedUser = await prisma.oneMoreUser.delete()` invocation in /Users/janedoe/cascading-deletes-demo/index.js:16:56 12 }, 13 }); 14 15 try { → 16 const deletedUser = await prisma.oneMoreUser.delete( Error occurred during query execution: ConnectorError(ConnectorError { user_facing_error: None, kind: ForeignKeyConstraintViolation { constraint: ForeignKey } }) at PrismaClientFetcher.request (/Users/janedoe/cascading-deletes-demo/node_modules/@prisma/client/index.js:89:17) at process._tickCallback (internal/process/next_tick.js:68:7) 9.4. Validating SET NULL The SET NULL keyword ensures that when a referenced row is deleted, all the rows that are referencing it reset their foreign key to NULL . So, when deleting an AlmostTheLastUser record that is referenced by one or more AlmostTheLastPost records, these AlmostTheLastPost records will reset their authorId fields to NULL . To test the SET NULL behavior, you need to access the AlmostTheLastUser and AlmostTheLastPost tables. Open the index.js file and replace its contents with the following code: const { PrismaClient } = require ( '@prisma/client' ) const prisma = new PrismaClient ( ) async function main ( ) { const userWithPost = await prisma . almostTheLastUser . create ( { data : { name : 'Alice' , AlmostTheLastPost : { create : { title : 'Hello World' } , } , } , include : { AlmostTheLastPost : true , } , } ) const postBefore = await prisma . almostTheLastPost . findUnique ( { where : { id : userWithPost . AlmostTheLastPost [ 0 ] . id } , include : { AlmostTheLastUser : true } , } ) console . log ( ` Before deleting the \`AlmostTheLastUser\` record, the \`AlmostTheLastPost\` record looks as follows:

${ JSON . stringify ( postBefore ) } ` ) const deletedUser = await prisma . almostTheLastUser . delete ( { where : { id : userWithPost . id } , } ) const postAfter = await prisma . almostTheLastPost . findUnique ( { where : { id : postBefore . id } , include : { AlmostTheLastUser : true } , } ) console . log ( ` After deleting the \`AlmostTheLastUser\` record, the \`AlmostTheLastPost\` record looks as follows:

${ JSON . stringify ( postAfter ) } ` ) } main ( ) Run the code with this command: node index.js The console output will look similar to this: $ node index.js Before deleting the `AlmostTheLastUser` record, the `AlmostTheLastPost` record looks as follows: {"authorId":1,"id":1,"title":"Hello World","AlmostTheLastUser":{"id":1,"name":"Alice"}} After deleting the `AlmostTheLastUser` record, the `AlmostTheLastPost` record looks as follows: {"authorId":null,"id":1,"title":"Hello World","AlmostTheLastUser":null} 9.5. Validating SET DEFAULT The SET DEFAULT keyword ensures that when a referenced row is deleted, all the rows that are referencing it set their foreign key to their default value (if there's no default value defined, it resets the foreign key to NULL ). So, when deleting an TheLastUser record that is referenced by one or more TheLastPost records, these TheLastPost records will reset their authorId fields to NULL . To test the SET DEFAULT behavior, you need to access the TheLastUser and TheLastPost tables. Open the index.js file and replace its contents with the following code: const { PrismaClient } = require ( '@prisma/client' ) const prisma = new PrismaClient ( ) async function main ( ) { const userWithPost = await prisma . theLastUser . create ( { data : { name : 'Alice' , TheLastPost : { create : { title : 'Hello World' } , } , } , include : { TheLastPost : true , } , } ) const postBefore = await prisma . theLastPost . findUnique ( { where : { id : userWithPost . TheLastPost [ 0 ] . id } , include : { TheLastUser : true } , } ) console . log ( ` Before deleting the \`TheLastUser\` record, the \`TheLastPost\` record looks as follows:

${ JSON . stringify ( postBefore ) } ` ) const deletedUser = await prisma . theLastUser . delete ( { where : { id : userWithPost . id } , } ) const postAfter = await prisma . theLastPost . findUnique ( { where : { id : postBefore . id } , include : { TheLastUser : true } , } ) console . log ( ` After deleting the \`TheLastUser\` record, the \`TheLastPost\` record looks as follows:

${ JSON . stringify ( postAfter ) } ` ) } main ( ) Run the code with this command: node index.js If you run this command and there's no User record in the database with an id of 42 , the script is going to fail with the following error: Before deleting the `TheLastUser` record, the `TheLastPost` record looks as follows: {"authorId":1,"id":1,"title":"Hello World","TheLastUser":{"id":1,"name":"Alice"}} (node:12668) UnhandledPromiseRejectionWarning: Error: Invalid `deletedUser = await prisma.theLastUser.delete()` invocation in /Users/janedoe/cascading-deletes-demo/index.js:25:54 25 postBefore 26 )}` 27 ); 28 → 29 const deletedUser = await prisma.theLastUser.delete( Error occurred during query execution: ConnectorError(ConnectorError { user_facing_error: None, kind: ForeignKeyConstraintViolation { constraint: ForeignKey } }) at PrismaClientFetcher.request (/Users/janedoe/cascading-deletes-demo/node_modules/@prisma/client/index.js:89:17) at process._tickCallback (internal/process/next_tick.js:68:7) (node:3074) UnhandledPromiseRejectionWarning: Unhandled promise rejection. This error originated either by throwing inside of an async function without a catch block, or by rejecting a promise which was not handled with .catch(). (rejection id: 1) (node:3074) [DEP0018] DeprecationWarning: Unhandled promise rejections are deprecated. In the future, promise rejections that are not handled will terminate the Node.js process with a non-zero exit code. If there is a User record with an id of 42 , the output will look similar to this: $ node index.js Before deleting the `TheLastUser` record, the `TheLastPost` record looks as follows: {"authorId":43,"id":2,"title":"Hello World","TheLastUser":{"id":43,"name":"Alice"}} After deleting the `TheLastUser` record, the `TheLastPost` record looks as follows: {"authorId":42,"id":2,"title":"Hello World","TheLastUser":{"id":42,"name":null}}