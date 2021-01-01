In 3.0.1 and later it is possible to do cascading deletes using Referential actions. Be sure to follow the upgrade guide before using this feature.
This page explains how to configure cascading deletes on foreign key constraints (relations) in your SQLite database.
Cascading deletes allow you to configure deletion behavior on relations (e.g. specify a rule like "when a user is deleted, all their posts should be automatically deleted too"). The database will then enforce this behavior when records are deleted.
There generally are five options for configuring deletion behavior in SQLite (paraphrasing from the SQLite docs):
NO ACTION(default): If any referencing rows still exist when the constraint is checked, an error is raised
RESTRICT: Prevents deletion of a referenced row. The difference between these two choices is that
NO ACTIONallows the check to be deferred until later in the transaction, whereas
RESTRICTdoes not.
SET NULL: Causes the referencing columns to be set to
NULLwhen the referenced row is deleted.
SET DEFAULT: Causes the referencing columns to be set to their default values when the referenced row is deleted. Note that these do not excuse you from observing any constraints. For example, if an action specifies
SET DEFAULTbut the default value would not satisfy the foreign key, the operation will fail.
CASCADE: When a referenced row is deleted, row(s) referencing it should be automatically deleted as well.
In this guide, you'll create two tables where one references the other via a foreign key and explore the different options for cascading deletes.
At the end of the guide, you'll introspect your database to reflect the foreign key in the Prisma schema, then you'll generate Prisma Client and write a simple Node.js script to test the deletion behaviors.
Prerequisites
In order to follow this guide, you need:
1. Create a new database and project directory
Start by creating a project directory where you can put the files you'll create throughout this guide:
mkdir cascading-deletes-democd cascading-deletes-demo
Next, make sure that your SQLite database server is running. Then execute the following command in your terminal to create a new database called
CascadingDeletesDemo:
sqlite3 CascadingDeletesDemo.db '.databases'
You can validate that the database was created by running the
\dt command which lists all tables (relations) in your database (right now there are none):
sqlite3 CascadingDeletesDemo.db '.tables'
2. Create two tables with a foreign key and
RESTRICT deletion behavior
In this section, you'll create two tables where one references the other via a foreign key with the
RESTRICT action in the
CascadingDeletesDemo database.
Create a new file named
cascading-deletes-restrict.sql and add the following code to it:
CREATE TABLE "User" ("id" INTEGER PRIMARY KEY,"name" TEXT);CREATE TABLE "Post" ("id" INTEGER PRIMARY KEY,"title" TEXT,"authorId" INTEGER,FOREIGN KEY ("authorId") REFERENCES "User" ("id") ON DELETE RESTRICT);
Now run the SQL statement against your database to create the two tables:
sqlite3 CascadingDeletesDemo.db < cascading-deletes-restrict.sql
Congratulations, you just created two tables called
User and
Post in the database. The
Post table references the
User table via the foreign key defined on the
authorId column.
The deletion behavior
RESTRICT in this case means that it is not possible to delete a
User record that is referenced
User record. If you try doing that, the database will throw an error similar to this:
update or delete on table "User" violates foreign key constraint "Post_author_fkey" on table "Post"Detail: Key (id)=(1) is still referenced from table "Post".
In the code above, you created the unique constraint as a table constraint. Alternatively, you can define it as a column constraint. There's no practical difference between the two, the alternative is just added for completeness.
To add the foreign key constraint as a column constraint, you need to adjust your SQL statement for creating the
Post table to look as follows:
CREATE TABLE "Post" ("id" INTEGER PRIMARY KEY,"title" TEXT,"author" INTEGER REFERENCES "User" ("id") ON DELETE RESTRICT);
3. Create two tables with a foreign key and
CASCADE deletion behavior
In this section, you'll create two tables where one references the other via a foreign key with the
CASCADE action in the
CascadingDeletesDemo database.
Create a new file named
cascading-deletes-cascade.sql and add the following code to it:
CREATE TABLE "AnotherUser" ("id" INTEGER PRIMARY KEY,"name" TEXT);CREATE TABLE "AnotherPost" ("id" INTEGER PRIMARY KEY,"title" TEXT,"authorId" INTEGER,FOREIGN KEY ("authorId") REFERENCES "AnotherUser" ("id") ON DELETE CASCADE);
Now run the SQL statement against your database to create the two tables:
sqlite3 CascadingDeletesDemo.db < cascading-deletes-cascade.sql
Congratulations, you just created two tables called
AnotherUser and
AnotherPost in the database. The
AnotherPost table references the
AnotherUser table via the foreign key defined on the
authorId column.
The deletion behavior
CASCADE in this case means that when you delete an
AnotherUser record that's referenced by one or more
AnotherPost records, these
AnotherPost records will be deleted as well.
4. Create two tables with a foreign key and
NO ACTION deletion behavior
In this section, you'll create two tables where one references the other via a foreign key with the
NO ACTION action in the
CascadingDeletesDemo database.
Create a new file named
cascading-deletes-no-action.sql and add the following code to it:
CREATE TABLE "OneMoreUser" ("id" INTEGER PRIMARY KEY,"name" TEXT);CREATE TABLE "OneMorePost" ("id" INTEGER PRIMARY KEY,"title" TEXT,"authorId" INTEGER,FOREIGN KEY ("authorId") REFERENCES "OneMoreUser" ("id") ON DELETE NO ACTION);
Note that because
NO ACTION is the default, you could also omit it:
CREATE TABLE "OneMorePost" ("id" INTEGER PRIMARY KEY,"title" TEXT,"authorId" INTEGER,FOREIGN KEY ("authorId") REFERENCES "OneMoreUser" ("id"));
Now run the SQL statement against your database to create the two tables:
sqlite3 CascadingDeletesDemo.db < cascading-deletes-no-action.sql
Congratulations, you just created two tables called
OneMoreUser and
OneMorePost in the database. The
OneMorePost table references the
OneMoreUser table via the foreign key defined on the
authorId column.
The deletion behavior
NO ACTION in this case means that it is not possible to delete a
OneMoreUser record that is referenced
OneMoreUser record. If you try doing that, the database will throw an error similar to this:
update or delete on table "User" violates foreign key constraint "Post_author_fkey" on table "Post"Detail: Key (id)=(1) is still referenced from table "Post".
5. Create two tables with a foreign key and
SET NULL deletion behavior
In this section, you'll create two tables where one references the other via a foreign key with the
SET NULL action in the
CascadingDeletesDemo database.
Create a new file named
cascading-deletes-set-null.sql and add the following code to it:
CREATE TABLE "AlmostTheLastUser" ("id" INTEGER PRIMARY KEY,"name" TEXT);CREATE TABLE "AlmostTheLastPost" ("id" INTEGER PRIMARY KEY,"title" TEXT,"authorId" INTEGER,FOREIGN KEY ("authorId") REFERENCES "AlmostTheLastUser" ("id") ON DELETE SET NULL);
Now run the SQL statement against your database to create the two tables:
sqlite3 CascadingDeletesDemo.db < cascading-deletes-set-null.sql
Congratulations, you just created two tables called
AlmostTheLastUser and
AlmostTheLastPost in the database. The
AlmostTheLastPost table references the
AlmostTheLastUser table via the foreign key defined on the
authorId column.
The deletion behavior
SET NULL in this case means that when you delete a
AlmostTheLastUser record that's referenced by one or more
AlmostTheLastPost records, the
authorId column on these
AlmostTheLastPost records will be set to
NULL (therefore maintaining the integrity of the data and ensuring that no
AlmostTheLastPost records point to non-existing
AlmostTheLastUser records).
6. Create two tables with a foreign key and
SET DEFAULT deletion behavior
In this section, you'll create two tables where one references the other via a foreign key with the
SET DEFAULT action in the
CascadingDeletesDemo database.
Create a new file named
cascading-deletes-set-default.sql and add the following code to it:
CREATE TABLE "TheLastUser" ("id" INTEGER PRIMARY KEY,"name" TEXT);CREATE TABLE "TheLastPost" ("id" INTEGER PRIMARY KEY,"title" TEXT,"authorId" INTEGER DEFAULT 42,FOREIGN KEY ("authorId") REFERENCES "TheLastUser" ("id") ON DELETE SET DEFAULT);
Now run the SQL statement against your database to create the two tables:
sqlite3 CascadingDeletesDemo.db < cascading-deletes-set-default.sql
Congratulations, you just created two tables called
TheLastUser and
TheLastPost in the database. The
TheLastPost table references the
TheLastUser table via the foreign key defined on the
authorId column.
The deletion behavior
SET NULL in this case means that when you delete a
TheLastUser record that's referenced by one or more
TheLastPost records, the
authorId column on these
TheLastPost records will be set to the default value of the column.
If no default exists, it will be set to
NULL (in that case, the behavior would be identical to
SET NULL). In the above table, a contrived example with a default value of
42 is used. If no
TheLastUser record with an
id value of
42 exists though, the operation will fail with a message similar to this:
insert or update on table "TheLastPost" violates foreign key constraint "TheLastPost_author_fkey"Detail: Key (authorId)=(42) is not present in table "TheLastUser".
Since
TheLastPost records can only ever reference existing
TheLastUser records,
SET NULL also maintains the integrity of the data and ensures that no
TheLastPost records can point to non-existing
TheLastUser records.
7. Introspect your database with Prisma
In the previous sections, you created five times two tables with foreign key constraints:
- The table
Postuses
RESTRICTaction on the foreign key column
authorIdwhich points to the
Usertable
- The table
AnotherPostuses
CASCADEaction on the foreign key column
authorIdwhich points to the
AnotherUsertable
- The table
OneMorePostuses
NO ACTIONaction on the foreign key column
authorIdwhich points to the
OneMoreUsertable
- The table
AlmostTheLastPostuses
SET NULLaction on the foreign key column
authorIdwhich points to the
AlmostTheLastUsertable
- The table
TheLastPostuses
SET DEFAULTaction on the foreign key column
authorIdwhich points to the
TheLastUsertable
In this section you'll introspect your database to generate the Prisma models for these tables.
To start, set up a new Node.js project and add the
prisma CLI as a development dependency:
npm init -ynpm install prisma --save-dev
In order to introspect your database, you need to tell Prisma how to connect to it. You do so by configuring a
datasource in your Prisma schema.
Create a new file named
schema.prisma and add the following code to it:
schema.prisma
1datasource db {2 provider = "sqlite"3 url = env("DATABASE_URL")4}
The database connection URL is set via an environment variable. The Prisma CLI automatically supports the
dotenv format which automatically picks up environment variables defined in a file named
.env.
Create a new file named
.env and set your database connection URL as the
DATABASE_URL environment variable:
DATABASE_URL=file:CascadingDeletesDemo.db
With both the
schema.prisma and
.env files in place, you can run Prisma's introspection with the following command:
npx prisma db pull
This command introspects your database and for each table adds a Prisma model to the Prisma schema:
schema.prisma
1generator client {2 provider = "prisma-client-js"3}45datasource db {6 provider = "sqlite"7 url = env("DATABASE_URL")8}910model User {11 id Int @id @default(autoincrement())12 name String?13 Post Post[]14}1516model Post {17 authorId Int?18 id Int @id @default(autoincrement())19 title String?20 User User? @relation(fields: [authorId], references: [id])21}2223model AnotherUser {24 id Int @id @default(autoincrement())25 name String?26 AnotherPost AnotherPost[]27}2829model AnotherPost {30 authorId Int?31 id Int @id @default(autoincrement())32 title String?33 AnotherUser AnotherUser? @relation(fields: [authorId], references: [id])34}3536model OneMoreUser {37 id Int @id @default(autoincrement())38 name String?39 OneMorePost OneMorePost[]40}4142model OneMorePost {43 authorId Int?44 id Int @id @default(autoincrement())45 title String?46 OneMoreUser OneMoreUser? @relation(fields: [authorId], references: [id])47}4849model AlmostTheLastUser {50 id Int @id @default(autoincrement())51 name String?52 AlmostTheLastPost AlmostTheLastPost[]53}5455model AlmostTheLastPost {56 authorId Int?57 id Int @id @default(autoincrement())58 title String?59 AlmostTheLastUser AlmostTheLastUser? @relation(fields: [authorId], references: [id])60}6162model TheLastUser {63 id Int @id @default(autoincrement())64 name String?65 TheLastPost TheLastPost[]66}6768model TheLastPost {69 authorId Int? @default(42)70 id Int @id @default(autoincrement())71 title String?72 TheLastUser TheLastUser? @relation(fields: [authorId], references: [id])73}
Note: Deletion behaviors for relations are not yet supported in the Prisma schema so you don't see them anywhere. The behavior will still be enforced by the database though since that's where you configured it.
8. Generate Prisma Client
To validate whether the foreign key constraints work, you'll now generate Prisma Client and send a few sample queries to the database to test the relations.
First, add a
generator block to your Prisma schema (typically added right below the
datasource block):
schema.prisma
1generator client {2 provider = "prisma-client-js"3}
Run the following command to install and generate Prisma Client in your project:
npx prisma generate
Now you can use Prisma Client to send database queries in Node.js.
9. Validate the deletion behavior in a Node.js script
9.1. Validating
RESTRICT
The
RESTRICT keyword prevents deletion of a referenced row. So, when trying to delete a
User record that is reference by a
Post record, the query will fail.
To test the
RESTRICT behavior, you need to access the
User and
Post tables.
Create a new file named
index.js and add the following code to it:
const { PrismaClient } = require('@prisma/client')const prisma = new PrismaClient()async function main() {const userWithPost = await prisma.user.create({data: {name: 'Alice',Post: {create: { title: 'Hello World' },},},})try {const deletedUser = await prisma.user.delete({where: { id: userWithPost.id },})} catch (e) {console.log(e)}}main()
Run the code with this command:
node index.js
The script will throw an exception when invoking
prisma.user.delete(...). The error will look similar to this:
PrismaClientUnknownRequestError:Invalid `const deletedUser = await prisma.user.delete()` invocation in/Users/janedoe/cascading-deletes-demo/index.js:16:4912 },13 });1415 try {→ 16 const deletedUser = await prisma.user.delete(Error occurred during query execution:ConnectorError(ConnectorError { user_facing_error: None, kind: QueryError(SqliteFailure(Error { code: ConstraintViolation, extended_code: 1811 }, Some("FOREIGN KEY constraint failed"))) })at PrismaClientFetcher.request (/Users/janedoe/cascading-deletes-demo/node_modules/@prisma/client/runtime/index.js:1:51487)at processTicksAndRejections (internal/process/task_queues.js:85:5)
9.2. Validating
CASCADE
The
CASCADE keyword ensures that when a referenced row is deleted, all the rows that are referencing it get deleted as well. So, when trying to delete an
AnotherUser record that is referenced by one or more
AnotherPost records, these
AnotherPost records will be deleted too.
To test the
CASCADE behavior, you need to access the
AnotherUser and
AnotherPost tables.
Open the
index.js file and replace its contents with the following code:
const { PrismaClient } = require('@prisma/client')const prisma = new PrismaClient()async function main() {const userWithPost = await prisma.anotherUser.create({data: {name: 'Alice',AnotherPost: {create: { title: 'Hello World' },},},})const allUsers1 = await prisma.anotherUser.findMany()const allPosts1 = await prisma.anotherPost.findMany()console.log(`Before deleting the \`AnotherUser\` record there are ${allUsers1.length} users and ${allPosts1.length} posts.`)const deletedUser = await prisma.anotherUser.delete({where: { id: userWithPost.id },})const allUsers2 = await prisma.anotherUser.findMany()const allPosts2 = await prisma.anotherPost.findMany()console.log(`After deleting the \`AnotherUser\` record there are ${allUsers2.length} users and ${allPosts2.length} posts.`)}main()
Run the code with this command:
node index.js
The console output will look similar to this:
Before deleting the `AnotherUser` record there are 1 users and 1 posts.After deleting the `AnotherUser` record there are 0 users and 0 posts.
9.3. Validating
NO ACTION
The
NO ACTION keyword prevents deletion of a referenced row. So, when trying to delete a
OneMoreUser record that is reference by a
OneMorePost record, the query will fail.
To test the
NO ACTION behavior, you need to access the
OneMoreUser and
OneMorePost tables.
Open the
index.js file and replace its contents with the following code:
const { PrismaClient } = require('@prisma/client')const prisma = new PrismaClient()async function main() {const userWithPost = await prisma.oneMoreUser.create({data: {name: 'Alice',OneMorePost: {create: { title: 'Hello World' },},},})try {const deletedUser = await prisma.oneMoreUser.delete({where: { id: userWithPost.id },})} catch (e) {console.log(e)}}main()
Run the code with this command:
node index.js
The script will throw an exception when invoking
prisma.user.delete(...). The error will look similar to this:
PrismaClientUnknownRequestError:Invalid `const deletedUser = await prisma.oneMoreUser.delete()` invocation in/Users/janedoe/cascading-deletes-demo/index.js:16:5612 },13 });1415 try {→ 16 const deletedUser = await prisma.oneMoreUser.delete(Error occurred during query execution:ConnectorError(ConnectorError { user_facing_error: None, kind: ForeignKeyConstraintViolation { constraint: ForeignKey } })at PrismaClientFetcher.request (/Users/janedoe/cascading-deletes-demo/node_modules/@prisma/client/index.js:89:17)at process._tickCallback (internal/process/next_tick.js:68:7)
9.4. Validating
SET NULL
The
SET NULL keyword ensures that when a referenced row is deleted, all the rows that are referencing it reset their foreign key to
NULL. So, when deleting an
AlmostTheLastUser record that is referenced by one or more
AlmostTheLastPost records, these
AlmostTheLastPost records will reset their
authorId fields to
NULL.
To test the
SET NULL behavior, you need to access the
AlmostTheLastUser and
AlmostTheLastPost tables.
Open the
index.js file and replace its contents with the following code:
const { PrismaClient } = require('@prisma/client')const prisma = new PrismaClient()async function main() {const userWithPost = await prisma.almostTheLastUser.create({data: {name: 'Alice',AlmostTheLastPost: {create: { title: 'Hello World' },},},include: {AlmostTheLastPost: true,},})const postBefore = await prisma.almostTheLastPost.findUnique({where: { id: userWithPost.AlmostTheLastPost[0].id },include: { AlmostTheLastUser: true },})console.log(`Before deleting the \`AlmostTheLastUser\` record, the \`AlmostTheLastPost\` record looks as follows:\n${JSON.stringify(postBefore)}`)const deletedUser = await prisma.almostTheLastUser.delete({where: { id: userWithPost.id },})const postAfter = await prisma.almostTheLastPost.findUnique({where: { id: postBefore.id },include: { AlmostTheLastUser: true },})console.log(`After deleting the \`AlmostTheLastUser\` record, the \`AlmostTheLastPost\` record looks as follows:\n${JSON.stringify(postAfter)}`)}main()
Run the code with this command:
node index.js
The console output will look similar to this:
$ node index.jsBefore deleting the `AlmostTheLastUser` record, the `AlmostTheLastPost` record looks as follows:{"authorId":1,"id":1,"title":"Hello World","AlmostTheLastUser":{"id":1,"name":"Alice"}}After deleting the `AlmostTheLastUser` record, the `AlmostTheLastPost` record looks as follows:{"authorId":null,"id":1,"title":"Hello World","AlmostTheLastUser":null}
9.5. Validating
SET DEFAULT
The
SET DEFAULT keyword ensures that when a referenced row is deleted, all the rows that are referencing it set their foreign key to their default value (if there's no default value defined, it resets the foreign key to
NULL). So, when deleting an
TheLastUser record that is referenced by one or more
TheLastPost records, these
TheLastPost records will reset their
authorId fields to
NULL.
To test the
SET DEFAULT behavior, you need to access the
TheLastUser and
TheLastPost tables.
Open the
index.js file and replace its contents with the following code:
const { PrismaClient } = require('@prisma/client')const prisma = new PrismaClient()async function main() {const userWithPost = await prisma.theLastUser.create({data: {name: 'Alice',TheLastPost: {create: { title: 'Hello World' },},},include: {TheLastPost: true,},})const postBefore = await prisma.theLastPost.findUnique({where: { id: userWithPost.TheLastPost[0].id },include: { TheLastUser: true },})console.log(`Before deleting the \`TheLastUser\` record, the \`TheLastPost\` record looks as follows:\n${JSON.stringify(postBefore)}`)const deletedUser = await prisma.theLastUser.delete({where: { id: userWithPost.id },})const postAfter = await prisma.theLastPost.findUnique({where: { id: postBefore.id },include: { TheLastUser: true },})console.log(`After deleting the \`TheLastUser\` record, the \`TheLastPost\` record looks as follows:\n${JSON.stringify(postAfter)}`)}main()
Run the code with this command:
node index.js
If you run this command and there's no
User record in the database with an
id of
42, the script is going to fail with the following error:
Before deleting the `TheLastUser` record, the `TheLastPost` record looks as follows:{"authorId":1,"id":1,"title":"Hello World","TheLastUser":{"id":1,"name":"Alice"}}(node:12668) UnhandledPromiseRejectionWarning: Error:Invalid `deletedUser = await prisma.theLastUser.delete()` invocation in/Users/janedoe/cascading-deletes-demo/index.js:25:5425 postBefore26 )}`27 );28→ 29 const deletedUser = await prisma.theLastUser.delete(Error occurred during query execution:ConnectorError(ConnectorError { user_facing_error: None, kind: ForeignKeyConstraintViolation { constraint: ForeignKey } })at PrismaClientFetcher.request (/Users/janedoe/cascading-deletes-demo/node_modules/@prisma/client/index.js:89:17)at process._tickCallback (internal/process/next_tick.js:68:7)(node:3074) UnhandledPromiseRejectionWarning: Unhandled promise rejection. This error originated either by throwing inside of an async function without a catch block, or by rejecting a promise which was not handled with .catch(). (rejection id: 1)(node:3074) [DEP0018] DeprecationWarning: Unhandled promise rejections are deprecated. In the future, promise rejections that are not handled will terminate the Node.js process with a non-zero exit code.
If there is a
User record with an
id of
42, the output will look similar to this:
$ node index.jsBefore deleting the `TheLastUser` record, the `TheLastPost` record looks as follows:{"authorId":43,"id":2,"title":"Hello World","TheLastUser":{"id":43,"name":"Alice"}}After deleting the `TheLastUser` record, the `TheLastPost` record looks as follows:{"authorId":42,"id":2,"title":"Hello World","TheLastUser":{"id":42,"name":null}}