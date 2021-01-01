Include unsupported database features

MongoDB not supported

Prisma Migrate does not currently support the MongoDB connector.

Prisma Migrate uses the Prisma schema to determine what features to create in the database. However, some database features cannot be represented in the Prisma schema , including but not limited to:

Stored procedures

Triggers

Views

Partial indexes

To add an unsupported feature to your database, you must customize a migration to include that feature before you apply it.

The Prisma schema is able to represent unsupported field types and native database functions.

To customize a migration to include an unsupported feature: