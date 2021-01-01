Include unsupported database features

MongoDB not supported
Prisma Migrate does not currently support the MongoDB connector.
Prisma Migrate uses the Prisma schema to determine what features to create in the database. However, some database features cannot be represented in the Prisma schema , including but not limited to:
- Stored procedures
- Triggers
- Views
- Partial indexes
To add an unsupported feature to your database, you must customize a migration to include that feature before you apply it.
The Prisma schema is able to represent unsupported field types and native database functions.
To customize a migration to include an unsupported feature:
Use the
--create-onlyflag to generate a new migration without applying it:$npx prisma migrate dev --create-only
Open the generated
migration.sqlfile and add the unsupported feature - for example, a partial index:CREATE UNIQUE INDEX tests_success_constraint ON posts (subject, target)WHERE success;
Apply the migration:$npx prisma migrate dev
Commit the modified migration to source control.