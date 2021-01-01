Migration troubleshooting in production

The following guide describes issues relating to Prisma Migrate that can occur in production, and how to resolve them.

MongoDB not supported Prisma Migrate does not currently support the MongoDB connector .

Failed migration

A migration might fail if:

You modify a migration before running it and introduce a syntax error

You add a mandatory ( NOT NULL ) column to a table that already has data

) column to a table that already has data The migration process stopped unexpectedly

The database shut down in the middle of the migration process

Each migration in the _prisma_migrations table has a logs column that stores the error.

There are two ways to deal with failed migrations in a production environment:

Roll back, optionally fix issues, and re-deploy

Manually complete the migration steps and resolve the migration

Option 1: Mark the migration as rolled back and re-deploy The following example demonstrates how to roll back a migration, optionally make changes to fix the issue, and re-deploy: Mark the migration as rolled back - this updates the migration record in the _prisma_migrations table to register it as rolled back, allowing it to be applied again: $ prisma migrate resolve --rolled-back "20201127134938_added_bio_index" If the migration was partially run, you can either: Modify the migration to check if a step was already completed (for example: CREATE TABLE ... IF NOT EXISTS ) OR

) OR Manually revert the steps that were completed (for example, delete created databases) If you modify the migration, make sure you copy it back to source control to ensure that state of your production database is reflected exactly in development. Fix the root cause of the failed migration, if relevant - for example, if the migration failed due to an issue with the SQL script itself. Make sure that you copy any changed migrations back to source control. Re-deploy the migration: $ prisma migrate deploy