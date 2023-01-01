Baselining a database

This guide does not apply for MongoDB . Instead of migrate deploy , db push is used for MongoDB .

Baselining is part of adding Prisma Migrate to a project with an existing database .

Note : We assume it is acceptable to reset and seed development databases.

Baselining tells Prisma Migrate to assume that one or more migrations have already been applied . This prevents generated migrations from failing when they try to create tables and fields that already exist.

Baselining is the process of initializing a migration history for a database that:

Why you need to baseline

When you add Prisma Migrate to an existing project, your initial migration contains all the SQL required to recreate the state of the database before you started using Prisma Migrate:

You can edit the initial migration to include schema elements that cannot be represented in the Prisma schema - such as stored procedures or triggers.

You need this initial migration to create and reset development environments:

However, when you prisma migrate deploy your migrations to databases that already exist and cannot be reset - such as production - you do not want to include the initial migrations.

The target database already contains the tables and columns created by the initial migration, and attempting to create these elements again will most likely result in an error.

Baselining solves this problem by telling Prisma Migrate to pretend that the initial migration(s) have already been applied.