Team development with Prisma Migrate

To incorporate changes from collaborators:
Pull the changed Prisma schema and
./prisma/migrationsfolder
Run the
migrate devcommand to apply new migrations:$npx prisma migrate dev
Migrations are applied in the same order as they were created. The creation date is part of the migration subfolder name - for example,
20210316081837-updated-fields was created on
2021-03-16-08:08:37.
This guide does not apply for MongoDB.
Instead of
migrate dev,
db push is used for MongoDB.
Example: Incorporating your team's changes
The following sample scenario demonstrates how a team of three developers share and incorporate changes to the Prisma schema and the migration history.
The following tabs show the team's Prisma schema before and after a round of changes:
model Post {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())title Stringcontent String?published Boolean @default(false)author User? @relation(fields: [authorId], references: [id])authorId Int?}model User {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())email String @uniquename String?posts Post[]}
The team's changes
Your team members Ania and Javier make additive changes to the schema in their local environment and generate migrations.
Ania makes the following changes:
Adds a model field:model User {/* ... */favoriteColor String?}
Generates a migration:$npx prisma migrate dev --name new-field
Commits the changed schema and the new migration:
./prisma/schema.prisma
./prisma/migrations/20210316081837-new-field/migration.sql
Javier makes the following changes:
Adds a new model to the schema:model Tag {tagName String @idtagCategory Category}
Generates a migration:$npx prisma migrate dev --name new-model
Commits the changed schema and the new migration:
./prisma/schema.prisma
./prisma/migrations/20210316091837-new-model/migration.sql
The migration history now has two new migrations:
Integrating changes
You want to incorporate your team's changes. To do that, you:
Pull the most recent changes from your team, including:
Two new migrations:
./prisma/migrations/20210316081837-new-field/migration.sql
./prisma/migrations/20210316091837-new-model/migration.sql
An updated schema file. Git automatically merges the updated schema with your local schema changes (a new
bestPacmanScorefield):model User {/* ... */favoriteColor String?bestPacmanScore Int?}model Tag {tagName String @idtagCategory Categoryposts Post[]}
Run the
migrate devcommand:$npx prisma migrate dev
Applies Ania and Javier's migrations to your local database.
./prisma/migrations/20210316081837-new-field/migration.sql
./prisma/migrations/20210316091837-new-model/migration.sql
Creates a new migration with your changes, prompts you to name it (
pacman-field), and applies the new migration to your local database:
./prisma/migrations/20210322081837-pacman-field/migration.sql
Commit the merged
schema.prismaand your new migration:
./prisma/migrations/20210322081837-pacman-field/migration.sql
Your
schema.prisma and local database now include your team's changes, and the migration history includes your migration:
Source control
You should commit the following files to source control:
- The contents of the
.prisma/migrationsfolder, including the
migration_lock.tomlfile
- The Prisma schema file (
schema.prisma)
Source-controlling the
schema.prisma file is not enough - you must include your migration history. This is because:
- As you start to customize migrations, your migration history contains information that cannot be represented in the Prisma schema. For example, you can customize a migration to mitigate data loss that would be caused by a breaking change.
- The
prisma migrate deploycommand, which is used to deploy changes to staging, testing, and production environments, only runs migration files. Prisma Migrate only uses the schema file to read the
urland
providerfields, not models and fields.