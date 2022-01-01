Computed fields allow you to derive a new field based on existing data. A common example is when you compute a full name from a first and last name. In your database, you may only store the first and last name, but you can define a function the computes a full name by combining the first and last name. This field is read-only and stored in your application's memory, not in your database.

Deriving a Full Name from a First and Last Name

Prisma Client does not yet natively support computed fields, but with a bit of TypeScript magic, you can define a function that accepts a generic as an input then extend that generic to ensure it conforms to a specific structure. Finally, you can return that generic with additional computed fields. Let's see how that might look:

TypeScript JavaScript type FirstLastName = { firstName : string lastName : string } type WithFullName < T > = T & { fullName : string } function computeFullName < User extends FirstLastName > ( user : User ) : WithFullName < User > { return { ... user , fullName : user . firstName + ' ' + user . lastName , } } async function main ( ) { const user = await prisma . user . findUnique ( { where : 1 } ) const userWithFullName = computeFullName ( user ) }

In the TypeScript example above, a User generic has been defined that extends the FirstLastName type. This means that whatever you pass into computeFullName must contain firstName and lastName keys.

A WithFullName<User> return type has also been defined, which takes whatever User is and tacks on a fullName string attribute.