Computed fields allow you to derive a new field based on existing data. A common example is when you compute a full name from a first and last name. In your database, you may only store the first and last name, but you can define a function that computes a full name by combining the first and last name. This field is read-only and stored in your application's memory, not in your database.

Using a Prisma Client extension The following example illustrates how to create a Prisma Client extension that adds a fullName computed field at runtime to the User model in a Prisma schema. Prisma Client extension Prisma schema import { PrismaClient } from '@prisma/client' const prisma = new PrismaClient ( ) . $ extends ( { result : { user : { fullName : { needs : { firstName : true , lastName : true } , compute ( user ) { return ` ${ user . firstName } ${ user . lastName } ` } , } , } , } , } ) async function main ( ) { const user = await prisma . user . findFirst ( ) } main ( ) Show CLI results The computed fields are type-safe and can return anything from a concatenated value to complex objects or functions that can act as an instance method for your models.

Using a computation function Prisma Client does not yet natively support computed fields, but, you can define a function that accepts a generic type as an input then extend that generic to ensure it conforms to a specific structure. Finally, you can return that generic with additional computed fields. Let's see how that might look: TypeScript JavaScript type FirstLastName = { firstName : string lastName : string } type WithFullName < T > = T & { fullName : string } function computeFullName < User extends FirstLastName > ( user : User ) : WithFullName < User > { return { ... user , fullName : user . firstName + ' ' + user . lastName , } } async function main ( ) { const user = await prisma . user . findUnique ( { where : 1 } ) const userWithFullName = computeFullName ( user ) } In the TypeScript example above, a User generic has been defined that extends the FirstLastName type. This means that whatever you pass into computeFullName must contain firstName and lastName keys. A WithFullName<User> return type has also been defined, which takes whatever User is and tacks on a fullName string attribute. With this function, any object that contains firstName and lastName keys can compute a fullName . Pretty neat, right?

