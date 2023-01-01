Custom validation

You can add runtime validation for your user input for Prisma Client queries in one of the following ways: Prisma Client extensions

A custom function You can use any validation library you'd like. The Node.js ecosystem offers a number of high-quality, easy-to-use validation libraries to choose from including: joi , validator.js , Yup , Zod and Superstruct .

Input validation with Prisma Client extensions This example adds runtime validation when creating and updating values using a Zod schema to check that the data passed to Prisma Client is valid. Query extensions do not currently work for nested operations. In this example, validations are only run on the top level data object passed to methods such as prisma.product.create() . Validations implemented this way do not automatically run for nested writes. Prisma Client extension Prisma schema import { PrismaClient , Prisma } from '@prisma/client' import { z } from 'zod' export const ProductCreateInput = z . object ( { slug : z . string ( ) . max ( 100 ) . regex ( / ^[a-z0-9]+(?:-[a-z0-9]+)*$ / ) , name : z . string ( ) . max ( 100 ) , description : z . string ( ) . max ( 1000 ) , price : z . instanceof ( Prisma . Decimal ) . refine ( ( price ) => price . gte ( '0.01' ) && price . lt ( '1000000.00' ) ) , } ) satisfies z . Schema < Prisma . ProductUncheckedCreateInput > const prisma = new PrismaClient ( ) . $ extends ( { query : { product : { create ( { args , query } ) { args . data = ProductCreateInput . parse ( args . data ) return query ( args ) } , update ( { args , query } ) { args . data = ProductCreateInput . partial ( ) . parse ( args . data ) return query ( args ) } , updateMany ( { args , query } ) { args . data = ProductCreateInput . partial ( ) . parse ( args . data ) return query ( args ) } , upsert ( { args , query } ) { args . create = ProductCreateInput . parse ( args . create ) args . update = ProductCreateInput . partial ( ) . parse ( args . update ) return query ( args ) } , } , } , } ) async function main ( ) { const product = await prisma . product . create ( { data : { slug : 'example-product' , name : 'Example Product' , description : 'Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet' , price : new Prisma . Decimal ( '10.95' ) , } , } ) try { await prisma . product . create ( { data : { slug : 'invalid-product' , name : 'Invalid Product' , description : 'Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet' , price : new Prisma . Decimal ( '-1.00' ) , } , } ) } catch ( err : any ) { console . log ( err ?. cause ?. issues ) } } main ( ) The above example uses a Zod schema to validate and parse data provided in a query at runtime before a record is written to the database.

Input validation with a custom validation function Here's an example using Superstruct to validate that the data needed to signup a new user is correct: import { PrismaClient , Prisma , User } from '@prisma/client' import { assert , object , string , size , refine } from 'superstruct' import isEmail from 'isemail' const prisma = new PrismaClient ( ) const Signup = object ( { email : refine ( string ( ) , 'email' , ( v ) => isEmail . validate ( v ) ) , password : size ( string ( ) , 7 , 30 ) , firstName : size ( string ( ) , 2 , 50 ) , lastName : size ( string ( ) , 2 , 50 ) , } ) type Signup = Omit < Prisma . UserCreateArgs [ 'data' ] , 'id' > async function signup ( input : Signup ) : Promise < User > { assert ( input , Signup ) return prisma . user . create ( { data : input . user , } ) } The example above shows how you can create a custom type-safe signup function that ensures the input is valid before creating a user.

