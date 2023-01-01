Case sensitivity affects filtering and sorting of data, and is determined by your database collation. Sorting and filtering data yields different results depending on your settings:

Action Case sensitive Case insensitive Sort ascending Apple , Banana , apple pie , banana pie Apple , apple pie , Banana , banana pie Match "apple" apple Apple , apple

If you use a relational database connector, Prisma Client respects your database collation. Options and recommendations for supporting case-insensitive filtering and sorting with Prisma Client depend on your database provider.

If you use the MongoDB connector, Prisma Client uses RegEx rules to enable case-insensitive filtering. The connector does not use MongoDB collation .