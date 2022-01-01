Custom models

As your application grows, you may find the need to group related logic together. We suggest either wrapping a model in a class or extending Prisma Client model object.

Wrap a Prisma Model in a Class

In the example below, you'll see how you can wrap the user model in the Prisma Client within a Users class.

import { PrismaClient } from '@prisma/client' type Signup = { email : string firstName : string lastName : string } class Users { constructor ( private readonly prisma : PrismaClient [ 'user' ] ) { } async signup ( data : Signup ) : Promise < User > { return this . prisma . create ( { data } ) } } async function main ( ) { const prisma = new PrismaClient ( ) const users = new Users ( prisma . user ) const user = await users . signup ( { email : 'alice@prisma.io' , firstName : 'Alice' , lastName : 'Prisma' , } ) }

With this new Users class, you can define custom functions like signup :

Note that in the example above, you're only exposing a signup method from Prisma Client. The Prisma Client is hidden within the Users class, so you're no longer be able to call methods like findMany and upsert .

This approach works well when you have a large application and you want to intentionally limit what your models can do.