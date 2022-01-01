Custom Validation

Prisma Client has type-safety and run-time type validation but does not include validation for user input.
This means you can use any validation library you'd like. The Node.js ecosystem offers a number of high-quality, easy-to-use validation libraries to choose from including: joi, validator.js, Yup, Zod and Superstruct.
Custom Signup Validation
Here's an example using Superstruct to validate that the data needed to signup a new user is correct:
import { PrismaClient, Prisma, User } from '@prisma/client'import { assert, object, string, size, refine } from 'superstruct'import isEmail from 'isemail'const prisma = new PrismaClient()// Runtime validationconst Signup = object({// string and a valid email addressemail: refine(string(), 'email', (v) => isEmail.validate(v)),// password is between 7 and 30 characters longpassword: size(string(), 7, 30),// first name is between 2 and 50 characters longfirstName: size(string(), 2, 50),// last name is between 2 and 50 characters longlastName: size(string(), 2, 50),})type Signup = Omit<Prisma.UserCreateArgs['data'], 'id'>// Signup functionasync function signup(input: Signup): Promise<User> {// Assert that input conforms to Signup, throwing with a helpful// error message if input is invalid.assert(input, Signup)return prisma.user.create({data: input.user,})}
The example above shows how you can create a custom type-safe
signup function that ensures the input is valid before creating a user.
Going Further
- Learn how you how can organize your code better by moving the
signupfunction into a custom model.
- There's an outstanding feature request to bake user validation into Prisma Client. If you'd like to see that happen, make sure to upvote that issue and share your use case!
