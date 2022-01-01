Docs
Excluding fields

By default Prisma Client returns all fields from a model. You can use select to narrow the result set, but that can be unwieldy if you have a large model and you only want to exclude one or two fields.

Prisma Client doesn't have a native way of excluding fields yet, but it's easy to create a function that you can use to exclude certain fields in a type-safe way.

Excluding the Password Field

The following is a type-safe exclude function returns a user without the password field.

TypeScript
JavaScript
// Exclude keys from user
function exclude<User, Key extends keyof User>(
  user: User,
  ...keys: Key[]
): Omit<User, Key> {
  for (let key of keys) {
    delete user[key]
  }
  return user
}


function main() {
  const user = await prisma.user.findUnique({ where: 1 })
  const userWithoutPassword = exclude(user, 'password')
}

In the TypeScript example, we've provided two generics: User and Key. The Key generic is defined as the keys of a User (e.g. email, password, firstName, etc.).

These generics flow through the logic, returning a User that omits the list of Keys provided.

Going Further

  • Learn how you how can move the exclude function into a custom model.
  • There's an outstanding feature request to add exclude support natively to the Prisma Client. If you'd like to see that happen, make sure to upvote that issue and share your use case!
