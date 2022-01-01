By default Prisma Client returns all fields from a model. You can use
select to narrow the result set, but that can be unwieldy if you have a large model and you only want to exclude one or two fields.
Prisma Client doesn't have a native way of excluding fields yet, but it's easy to create a function that you can use to exclude certain fields in a type-safe way.
Excluding the Password Field
The following is a type-safe
exclude function returns a user without the
password field.
// Exclude keys from userfunction exclude<User, Key extends keyof User>(user: User,...keys: Key[]): Omit<User, Key> {for (let key of keys) {delete user[key]}return user}function main() {const user = await prisma.user.findUnique({ where: 1 })const userWithoutPassword = exclude(user, 'password')}
In the TypeScript example, we've provided two generics:
User and
Key. The
Key generic is defined as the keys of a
User (e.g.
password,
firstName, etc.).
These generics flow through the logic, returning a
User that omits the list of
Keys provided.
Going Further
- Learn how you how can move the
excludefunction into a custom model.
- There's an outstanding feature request to add exclude support natively to the Prisma Client. If you'd like to see that happen, make sure to upvote that issue and share your use case!