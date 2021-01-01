One-to-one relations

One-to-one (1-1) relations refer to relations where at most one record can be connected on both sides of the relation. In the example below, there's one 1-1-relation between User and Profile : Relational databases MongoDB model User { id Int @id @default ( autoincrement ( ) ) profile Profile ? } model Profile { id Int @id @default ( autoincrement ( ) ) user User @relation ( fields: [ userId ] , references: [ id ] ) userId Int } The userId relation scalar is a direct representation of the foreign key in the underlying database.This 1-1-relation expresses the following: "a user can have zero or one profiles" (because the profile field is optional on User )

field is optional on ) "a profile must always be connected to one user"

Multi-field relations in relational databases In relational databases only, you can also define use multi-field IDs to define a 1-1 relation: Relational databases only model User { firstName String lastName String profile Profile ? @@id ( [ firstName , lastName ] ) } model Profile { id Int @id @default ( autoincrement ( ) ) user User @relation ( fields: [ userFirstName , userLastName ] , references: [ firstName , lastName ] ) userFirstName String userLastName String }

1-1 relations in the database Relational databases The following example demonstrates how to create a 1-1 relation in SQL: CREATE TABLE "User" ( id SERIAL PRIMARY KEY ) ; CREATE TABLE "Profile" ( id SERIAL PRIMARY KEY , "userId" INTEGER NOT NULL UNIQUE , FOREIGN KEY ( "userId" ) REFERENCES "User" ( id ) ) ; Notice that there is a UNIQUE constraint on the foreign key userId . If this UNIQUE constraint was missing, the relation would be considered a 1-n relation. The following example demonstrates how to create a 1-1 relation in SQL using a composite key ( firstName and lastName ): CREATE TABLE "User" ( firstName TEXT , lastName TEXT , PRIMARY KEY ( "firstName" , "lastName" ) ) ; CREATE TABLE "Profile" ( id SERIAL PRIMARY KEY , "userFirstName" TEXT NOT NULL , "userLastName" TEXT NOT NULL , UNIQUE ( "userFirstName" , "userLastName" ) FOREIGN KEY ( "userFirstName" , "userLastName" ) REFERENCES "User" ( "firstName" , "lastName" ) ) ; MongoDB For MongoDB, Prisma currently uses a normalized data model design, which means that documents reference each other by ID in a similar way to relational databases. The following MongoDB document represents a User : { "_id" : { "$oid" : "60d58e130011041800d209e1" } , "name" : "Bob" } The following MongoDB document represents a Profile - notice the userId field, which references the User document's $oid : { "_id" : { "$oid" : "60d58e140011041800d209e2" } , "bio" : "I'm Bob, and I like drawing." , "userId" : { "$oid" : "60d58e130011041800d209e1" } }

Required and optional 1-1 relation fields In a one-to-one relation, the side of the relation without a relation scalar (the field representing the foreign key in the database) must be optional: model User { id Int @id @default ( autoincrement ( ) ) profile Profile ? } This restriction was introduced in 2.12.0. However, you can choose if the side of the relation with a relation scalar should be optional or mandatory. In the following example, profile and profileId are mandatory. This means that you cannot create a User without connecting or creating a Profile : model User { id Int @id @default ( autoincrement ( ) ) profile Profile @relation ( fields: [ profileId ] , references: [ id ] ) profileId Int } model Profile { id Int @id @default ( autoincrement ( ) ) user User ? } In the following example, profile and profileId are optional. This means that you can create a user without connecting or creating a Profile : model User { id Int @id @default ( autoincrement ( ) ) profile Profile ? @relation ( fields: [ profileId ] , references: [ id ] ) profileId Int ? } model Profile { id Int @id @default ( autoincrement ( ) ) user User ? }

Choosing which side should store the foreign key in a 1-1 relation In 1-1 relations, you can decide yourself which side of the relation you want to annotate with the @relation attribute (and therefore holds the foreign key). In the following example, the relation field on the Profile model is annotated with the @relation attribute. userId is a direct representation of the foreign key in the underlying database: Relational databases MongoDB model User { id Int @id @default ( autoincrement ( ) ) profile Profile ? } model Profile { id Int @id @default ( autoincrement ( ) ) user User @relation ( fields: [ userId ] , references: [ id ] ) userId Int } You can also annotate the other side of the relation with the @relation attribute. The following example annotates the relation field on the User model. profileId is a direct representation of the foreign key in the underlying database: Relational databases MongoDB model User { id Int @id @default ( autoincrement ( ) ) profile Profile ? @relation ( fields: [ profileId ] , references: [ id ] ) profileId Int ? } model Profile { id Int @id @default ( autoincrement ( ) ) user User ? }