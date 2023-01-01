Enable PostgreSQL extensions for native database functions

In PostgreSQL, some native database functions are part of optional extensions. For example, in PostgreSQL versions 12.13 and earlier the gen_random_uuid() function is part of the pgcrypto extension.

To use a PostgreSQL extension, you must install it on the file system of your database server and then activate the extension. If you use Prisma Migrate, this must be done as part of a migration.

Do not activate extensions outside a migration file if you use Prisma Migrate. The shadow database requires the same extensions. Prisma Migrate creates and deletes the shadow database automatically, so the only way to activate an extension is to include it in a migration file.

In Prisma versions 4.5.0 and later, you can activate the extension by declaring it in your Prisma schema with the postgresqlExtensions preview feature:

schema.prisma 1 generator client { 2 provider = "prisma-client-js" + previewFeatures = [ "postgresqlExtensions" ] 4 } 5 6 datasource db { 7 provider = "postgresql" 8 url = env ( "DATABASE_URL" ) + extensions = [ pgcrypto ] 10 }

You can then apply these changes to your database with Prisma Migrate. See How to migrate PostgreSQL extensions for details.

In earlier versions of Prisma, you must instead add a SQL command to your migration file to activate the extension. See How to install a PostgreSQL extension as part of a migration.