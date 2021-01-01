About / Prisma Limitations

Overview This page describes features that are currently not supported by Prisma and are not planned to be supported.

Records must be uniquely identifiable Prisma currently only supports models that have at least one unique field or combination of fields. In practice, this means that every Prisma model must have either at least one of the following attributes: @id or @@id for a single- or multi-field primary key constraint (max one per model)

or for a single- or multi-field primary key constraint (max one per model) @unique or @@unique for a single- or multi-field unique constraint

Manual database connection handling When using Prisma, the database connections are handled on an engine-level. This means they're not exposed to the developer and it's not possible to manually access them.