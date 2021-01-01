The Prisma Client supports a full-text search API for Postgres databases. With full-text search enabled, you can add search functionality to your application by searching for text within a database column.

Note: Full text search can only be used in a Postgres database

Enable full-text search The full-text Search API is still in Preview. You can enable fullTextSearch in your Prisma Schema: Update the previewFeatures block in your schema: generator client { provider = "prisma-client-js" previewFeatures = [ "fullTextSearch" ] } Generate the Prisma Client: $ npx prisma generate After you regenerate your client, a new search field will be available on any String fields created on your models. Example of new search field const result = await prisma . posts . findMany ( { where : { body : { search : 'cat | dog' , } , } , } ) const result = await prisma . posts . findMany ( { where : { status : 'Draft' , body : { search : 'cat & dog' , } , } , } )

Query Format The search field uses the database's native querying capabilities under the hood. This means that the Prisma Client supports what the database supports. To get a sense of how the query format works, consider the following text: "The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog" Here's how the following queries would match that text: Query Match? Description fox & dog Yes The text contains fox and dog dog & fox Yes The text contains dog and fox dog & cat No The text doesn't contain cat !cat Yes There is not cat in the text fox | cat Yes The text contains fox or cat cat | pig No The text doesn't contain cat or pig fox <-> dog Yes dog follows fox in the text dog <-> fox No dog doesn't follow fox in the text

Adding Indexes To speed up your full-text queries, you should add an index to your database. Prisma Migrate currently doesn't support adding search indices, but you can easily add one yourself. CREATE INDEX post_body_index ON posts USING GIN ( body ) ; You can continue using Prisma Migrate as you were before, it will ignore indexes that it doesn't know about.