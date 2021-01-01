The Prisma Client supports a full-text search API for Postgres databases. With full-text search enabled, you can add search functionality to your application by searching for text within a database column.
Note: Full text search can only be used in a Postgres database
Enable full-text search
The full-text Search API is still in Preview. You can enable
fullTextSearch in your Prisma Schema:
Update the
previewFeaturesblock in your schema:generator client {provider = "prisma-client-js"previewFeatures = ["fullTextSearch"]}
Generate the Prisma Client:$
After you regenerate your client, a new
search field will be available on any
String fields created on your models.
Example of new
search field
// All posts that contain the words cat or dog.const result = await prisma.posts.findMany({where: {body: {search: 'cat | dog',},},})// All drafts that contain the words cat and dog.const result = await prisma.posts.findMany({where: {status: 'Draft',body: {search: 'cat & dog',},},})
Query Format
The
search field uses the database's native querying capabilities under the hood. This means that the Prisma Client supports what the database supports.
To get a sense of how the query format works, consider the following text:
"The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog"
Here's how the following queries would match that text:
|Query
|Match?
|Description
fox & dog
|Yes
|The text contains fox and dog
dog & fox
|Yes
|The text contains dog and fox
dog & cat
|No
|The text doesn't contain cat
!cat
|Yes
|There is not cat in the text
|Yes
|The text contains fox or cat
|No
|The text doesn't contain cat or pig
fox <-> dog
|Yes
|dog follows fox in the text
dog <-> fox
|No
|dog doesn't follow fox in the text
Adding Indexes
To speed up your full-text queries, you should add an index to your database. Prisma Migrate currently doesn't support adding search indices, but you can easily add one yourself.
CREATE INDEX post_body_index ON posts USING GIN (body);
You can continue using Prisma Migrate as you were before, it will ignore indexes that it doesn't know about.
Limitations
- The
searchfield is only supported in PostgreSQL
- You'll need to manage indexes yourself.