Prisma schema syntax and the implementation in the underlying database differs between relational databases and MongoDB .

Many-to-many (m-n) relations refer to relations where zero or more records on one side of the relation can be connected to zero or more records on the other side.

Relational databases

In relational databases, m-n-relations are typically modelled via relation tables. m-n-relations can be either explicit or implicit in the Prisma schema.

Explicit many-to-many relations In an explicit many-to-many relation, the relation table is represented as a model in the Prisma schema and can be used in queries. Explicit many-to-many relations define three models: Two models that have a many-to-many relation, such as Category and Post

and One model that represents the relation table, such as CategoriesOnPosts (also sometimes called JOIN, link or pivot table) in the underlying database In this example, the model representing the relation table defines additional fields that describe the Post / Category relationship - who assigned the category ( assignedBy ), and when the category was assigned ( assignedAt ): model Post { id Int @id @default ( autoincrement ( ) ) title String categories CategoriesOnPosts [ ] } model Category { id Int @id @default ( autoincrement ( ) ) name String posts CategoriesOnPosts [ ] } model CategoriesOnPosts { post Post @relation ( fields: [ postId ] , references: [ id ] ) postId Int category Category @relation ( fields: [ categoryId ] , references: [ id ] ) categoryId Int assignedAt DateTime @default ( now ( ) ) assignedBy String @@id ( [ postId , categoryId ] ) } The underlying SQL looks like this: CREATE TABLE "Category" ( id SERIAL PRIMARY KEY ) ; CREATE TABLE "Post" ( id SERIAL PRIMARY KEY ) ; CREATE TABLE "CategoriesOnPosts" ( "categoryId" integer NOT NULL , "postId" integer NOT NULL , "assignedBy" text NOT NULL "assignedAt" timestamp NOT NULL DEFAULT CURRENT_TIMESTAMP , FOREIGN KEY ( "categoryId" ) REFERENCES "Category" ( id ) , FOREIGN KEY ( "postId" ) REFERENCES "Post" ( id ) ) ; CREATE UNIQUE INDEX "CategoriesOnPosts_category_post_unique" ON "CategoriesOnPosts" ( "categoryId" int4_ops , "postId" int4_ops ) ; Querying an explicit many-to-many The following section demonstrates how to query an explicit many-to-many relation. You can query the relation model directly ( prisma.categoriesOnPosts(...) ), or use nested queries to go from Post -> CategoriesOnPosts -> Category or the other way. The following query: Creates a Post Creates a category assigment, or CategoriesOnPosts (assigned by Bob, assigned today) Creates a new Category const createCategory = await prisma . post . create ( { data : { title : 'How to be Bob' , categories : { create : [ { assignedBy : 'Bob' , assignedAt : new Date ( ) , category : { create : { name : 'New category' , } , } , } , ] , } , } , } ) The following query: Creates a new Post

Creates a new category assignment, or CategoriesOnPosts

Connects the category assignment to existing categories (with IDs 9 and 22 ) const assignCategories = await prisma . post . create ( { data : { title : 'How to be Bob' , categories : { create : [ { assignedBy : 'Bob' , assignedAt : new Date ( ) , category : { connect : { id : 9 , } , } , } , { assignedBy : 'Bob' , assignedAt : new Date ( ) , category : { connect : { id : 22 , } , } , } , ] , } , } , } ) The following query returns all Post records where at least one ( some ) category assignment ( categories ) refers to a category named "New category" : const getPosts = await prisma . post . findMany ( { where : { categories : { some : { category : { name : 'New Category' , } , } , } , } , } ) The following query returns all categories where at least one ( some ) related Post record titles contain the words "Cool stuff" and the category was assigned by Bob. const getAssignments = await prisma . category . findMany ( { where : { posts : { some : { assignedBy : 'Bob' , post : { title : { contains : 'Cool stuff' , } , } , } , } , } , } ) The following query gets all category assignments ( CategoriesOnPosts ) records that were assigned by "Bob" to one of 5 posts: const getAssignments = await prisma . categoriesOnPosts . findMany ( { where : { assignedBy : 'Bob' , post : { id : { in : [ 9 , 4 , 10 , 12 , 22 ] , } , } , } , } )

Implicit many-to-many relations Implicit many-to-many relations define relation fields as lists on both sides of the relation. Although the relation table exists in the underlying database, it is managed by Prisma and does not manifest in the Prisma schema. Implicit relation tables follow a specific convention. Implicit m-n relations makes the Prisma Client API for many-to-many relations a bit simpler (since you have one fewer level of nesting inside of nested writes). In the example below, there's one implicit m-n-relation between Post and Category : Prisma schema SQL model Post { id Int @id @default ( autoincrement ( ) ) categories Category [ ] } model Category { id Int @id @default ( autoincrement ( ) ) posts Post [ ] } Querying an implicit many-to-many The following section demonstrates how to query an implicit many-to-many relation. The queries require less nesting than explicit many-to-many queries. The following query creates a single Post and multiple Category records: const createPostAndCategory = await prisma . post . create ( { data : { title : 'How to become a butterfly' , categories : { create : [ { name : 'Magic' } , { name : 'Butterflies' } ] , } , } , } ) The following query creates a single Category and multiple Post records: const createCategoryAndPosts = await prisma . category . create ( { data : { name : 'Stories' , posts : { create : [ { title : 'That one time with the stuff' } , { title : 'The story of planet Earth' } , ] , } , } , } ) The following query returns all Post records with a list of that post's assigned categories: const getPostsAndCategories = await prisma . post . findMany ( { include : { categories : true , } , } ) Rules for defining an implicit m-n relation Implicit m-n relations: Use a specific convention for relation tables

Do not require the @relation attribute unless you need to disambiguate relations (this is not specific to implicit n-m relations).

Require both models to have a single @id . Be aware that: You cannot use a multi-field ID You cannot use a @unique in place of an @id To use either of these features, you must use an explicit many-to-many instead.

Conventions for relation tables in implicit m-n-relations If you obtain your data model from introspection, you can still use implicit many-to-many relations by following Prisma's conventions for relation tables. The following example assumes you want to create a relation table to get an implicit many-to-many relation for two models called Post and Category . Table name The name of the relation table must be prefixed with an underscore: Valid : _CategoryToPost , _MyRelation

: , Invalid: CategoryToPost , MyRelation Columns A relation table for an implicit-many-to-many relation must have exactly two columns: A foreign key column that points to Category called A

called A foreign key column that points to Post called B The columns must be called A and B where A points to the model that comes first in the alphabet and B points to the model which comes last in the alphabet. Indexes There further must be: A unique index defined on both foreign key columns: CREATE UNIQUE INDEX "_CategoryToPost_AB_unique" ON "_CategoryToPost" ( "A" int4_ops , "B" int4_ops ) ; A non-unique index defined on B: CREATE INDEX "_CategoryToPost_B_index" ON "_CategoryToPost" ( "B" int4_ops ) ; Example This is a sample SQL statement that would create the three tables including indexes (in PostgreSQL dialect): CREATE TABLE "_CategoryToPost" ( "A" integer NOT NULL REFERENCES "Category" ( id ) , "B" integer NOT NULL REFERENCES "Post" ( id ) ) ; CREATE UNIQUE INDEX "_CategoryToPost_AB_unique" ON "_CategoryToPost" ( "A" int4_ops , "B" int4_ops ) ; CREATE INDEX "_CategoryToPost_B_index" ON "_CategoryToPost" ( "B" int4_ops ) ; CREATE TABLE "Category" ( id integer SERIAL PRIMARY KEY ) ; CREATE TABLE "Post" ( id integer SERIAL PRIMARY KEY ) ; Configuring the name of the relation table in implicit many-to-many relations When using Prisma Migrate, you can configure the name of the relation table that's managed by Prisma using the @relation attribute. The only requirement is that it starts with an underscore. For example, if you want the relation table to be called _MyRelationTable instead of the default name _CategoryToPost , you can specify it as follows: model Post { id Int @id @default ( autoincrement ( ) ) categories Category [ ] @relation ( "_MyRelationTable" ) } model Category { id Int @id @default ( autoincrement ( ) ) posts Post [ ] @relation ( "_MyRelationTable" ) }