Note that self-relations always require the @relation attribute.

A relation field can also reference its own model, in this case the relation is called a self-relation. Self-relations can be of any cardinality, 1-1, 1-n and m-n.

The following example models a one-to-one self-relation:

Relational databases MongoDB model User { id Int @id @default ( autoincrement ( ) ) name String ? successorId Int ? successor User ? @relation ( "BlogOwnerHistory" , fields: [ successorId ] , references: [ id ] ) predecessor User ? @relation ( "BlogOwnerHistory" ) }

This relation expresses the following:

"a user can have one or zero predecessors" (for example, Sarah is Mary's predecessor as blog owner)

"a user can have one or zero successors" (for example, Mary is Sarah's successor as blog owner)

Note: One-to-one self-relations cannot be made required on both sides. One or both sides must be optional, otherwise it becomes impossible to create the first User record.

To create a one-to-one self-relation:

Both sides of the relation must define a @relation attribute that share the same name - in this case, BlogOwnerHistory .

One relation field must be a fully annotated. In this example, the successor field defines both the field and references arguments.

One relation field must be backed by a foreign key. The successor field is backed by the successorId foreign key, which references a value in the id field.

Note: One-to-one self relations require two sides even if both sides are equal in the relationship. For example, to model a 'best friends' relation, you would need to create two relation fields: bestfriend1 and a bestfriend2 .

Either side of the relation can be backed by a foreign key. In the following example, successor is backed by successorId :

In the following example, predecessor is backed by predecessorId :

Relational databases only model User { id Int @id @default ( autoincrement ( ) ) name String ? successor User ? @relation ( "BlogOwnerHistory" ) predecessorId Int ? predecessor User ? @relation ( "BlogOwnerHistory" , fields: [ predecessorId ] , references: [ id ] ) }

No matter which side is backed by a foreign key, the Prisma Client surfaces both the predecessor and successor fields:

const x = await prisma . user . create ( { data : { name : "Bob McBob" , successor : { connect : { id : 2 , } , } , predecessor : { connect : { id : 4 , } , } , } , } ) ;

One-to-one self relations in the database

Relational databases In relational databases, a one-to-one self-relation is represented by the following SQL: Relational databases only CREATE TABLE "User" ( id SERIAL PRIMARY KEY , "name" TEXT , "successorId" INTEGER ) ; ALTER TABLE "User" ADD CONSTRAINT fk_successor_user FOREIGN KEY ( "successorId" ) REFERENCES "User" ( id ) ; ALTER TABLE "User" ADD CONSTRAINT successor_unique UNIQUE ( "successorId" ) ;