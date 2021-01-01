Connection URL

Prisma is based on the official PostgreSQLl format for connection URLs, but does not support all arguments and includes additional arguments such as schema . Here's an overview of the components needed for a PostgreSQL connection URL:

Base URL and path Here is an example of the structure of the base URL and the path using placeholder values in uppercase letters: postgresql://USER:PASSWORD@HOST:PORT/DATABASE The following components make up the base URL of your database, they are always required: Name Placeholder Description Host HOST IP address/domain of your database server, e.g. localhost Port PORT Port on which your database server is running, e.g. 5432 User USER Name of your database user, e.g. janedoe Password PASSWORD Password for your database user Database DATABASE Name of the database you want to use, e.g. mydb You must percentage-encode special characters.