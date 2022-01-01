Querying models based on their relations existence

Problem

Common use cases when querying for relations from a database are:

finding all the entities for table X where the relation Y doesn't exist

finding all the entities for table X where the relation Y has at least one item

Taking a concrete example of users and posts as entities, this would translate to "find the users that haven't created any posts" and "find the users that have created at least one post".

Read below to learn how this can be achieved with Prisma.