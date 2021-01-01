Foreign keys

Overview
A foreign key links data in one table to data in another table. For example, records in a
Posts table might have a foreign key named
authorId that refers to the
id column of the
User table. This relationship makes it possible to, for example, find all blog posts by a particular author.
The Prisma schema represents tables as models, and connections between two models are called relations. You can filter and query by relations - for example, you can get all posts where the author's email address contains "prisma.io".
This section describes how to configure foreign key relationships for different databases. When you introspect a database, these relationships are represented in the Prisma schema as relations.