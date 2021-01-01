Overview
This page explains how to configure foreign key constraints in your SQLite database. Foreign keys are used to represent relations in your database.
In this guide, you'll create two tables where one references the other via a foreign key. Foreign keys can be defined on a single column or on multiple columns. This guide covers both approaches.
At the end of the guide, you'll introspect your database to reflect the foreign key in the Prisma schema, then you'll generate Prisma Client and write a simple Node.js script to test the foreign key relation.
Prerequisites
In order to follow this guide, you need:
1. Create a new database and project directory
Start by creating a project directory where you can put the files you'll create throughout this guide:
mkdir foreign-key-democd foreign-key-demo
Next, execute the following command in your terminal to create a new database called
ForeignKeyDemo:
sqlite3 ForeignKeyDemo.db '.databases'
You can validate that the database was created by running the
.tables command which lists all tables (relations) in your database (right now there are none):
sqlite3 ForeignKeyDemo.db '.tables'
2. Create two tables with a single-column foreign key constraint
In this section, you'll create two tables where one references the other via a single-column foreign key in the
ForeignKeyDemo database.
Create a new file named
single-column-foreign-key.sql and add the following code to it:
CREATE TABLE "User" ("id" INTEGER PRIMARY KEY,"name" TEXT);CREATE TABLE "Post" ("id" INTEGER PRIMARY KEY,"title" TEXT,"authorId" INTEGER,FOREIGN KEY ("authorId") REFERENCES "User" ("id"));
Now run the SQL statement against your database to create the two tables:
sqlite3 ForeignKeyDemo.db < single-column-foreign-key.sql
Congratulations, you just created two tables called
User and
Post in the database. The
Post table references the
User table via the foreign key defined on the
authorId column.
In the code above, you created the unique constraint as a table constraint. Alternatively, you can define it as a column constraint. There's no practical difference between the two, the alternative is just added for completeness.
To add the foreign key constraint as a column constraint, you need to adjust your SQL statement for creating the
Post table to look as follows:
CREATE TABLE "Post" ("id" SERIAL,"title" TEXT,"authorId" INTEGER REFERENCES "User"("id"));
3. Create a table with a multi-column foreign key constraint
In this section, you'll create two tables where one references the other via a single-column foreign key in the
ForeignKeyDemo database.
Create a new file named
multi-column-foreign-key.sql and add the following code to it:
CREATE TABLE "AnotherUser" ("id" INTEGER PRIMARY KEY,"firstName" TEXT,"lastName" TEXT,UNIQUE ("firstName", "lastName"));CREATE TABLE "AnotherPost" ("id" INTEGER PRIMARY KEY,"title" TEXT,"authorFirstName" TEXT,"authorLastName" TEXT,FOREIGN KEY ("authorFirstName", "authorLastName") REFERENCES "AnotherUser"("firstName", "lastName"));
Note: The
UNIQUEconstraint on
AnotherUseris needed to be able to reference the columns as foreign keys.
Now run the SQL statement against your database to create a new table called
AnotherUser:
sqlite3 ForeignKeyDemo.db < multi-column-foreign-key.sql
Congratulations, you just created two tables called
AnotherUser and
AnotherPost in the database. The
AnotherPost table references the
AnotherUser table via the foreign key defined on the
authorFirstName and
authorLastName columns.
4. Introspect your database with Prisma
In the previous sections, you created two times two tables with foreign key constraints:
- The table
Posthas a singe-column foreign key on it's
authorIdcolumn which points to the
idfield of the
Usertable.
- The table
AnotherPosthas a multi-column foreign key on it's
authorFirstNameand
authorLastNamecolumns which point to the
firstNameand
lastFieldcolumns of the
AnotherUsertable.
In this section you'll introspect your database to generate the Prisma models for these tables.
To start, set up a new Node.js project and add the
prisma CLI as a development dependency:
npm init -ynpm install prisma --save-dev
In order to introspect your database, you need to tell Prisma how to connect to it. You do so by configuring a
datasource in your Prisma schema.
Create a new file named
schema.prisma and add the following code to it:
schema.prisma
1datasource db {2 provider = "sqlite"3 url = env("DATABASE_URL")4}
The database connection URL is set via an environment variable. The Prisma CLI automatically supports the
dotenv format which automatically picks up environment variables defined in a file named
.env.
Create a new file named
.env and set your database connection URL as the
DATABASE_URL environment variable:
DATABASE_URL=file:../ForeignKeyDemo.db
With both the
schema.prisma and
.env files in place, you can run Prisma's introspection with the following command:
npx prisma db pull
This command introspects your database and for each table adds a Prisma model to the Prisma schema:
schema.prisma
1datasource db {2 provider = "sqlite"3 url = env("DATABASE_URL")4}56model User {7 id Int @id @default(autoincrement())8 name String?9 Post Post[]10}1112model Post {13 authorId Int?14 id Int @id @default(autoincrement())15 title String?16 User User? @relation(fields: [authorId], references: [id])17}1819model AnotherUser {20 firstName String?21 id Int @id @default(autoincrement())22 lastName String?23 AnotherPost AnotherPost[]2425 @@unique([firstName, lastName], name: "sqlite_autoindex_AnotherUser_1")26}2728model AnotherPost {29 authorFirstName String?30 authorLastName String?31 id Int @id @default(autoincrement())32 title String?33 AnotherUser AnotherUser? @relation(fields: [authorFirstName, authorLastName], references: [firstName, lastName])34}
5. Generate Prisma Client
To validate whether the foreign key constraints work, you'll now generate Prisma Client and send a few sample queries to the database to test the relations.
First, add a
generator block to your Prisma schema (typically added right below the
datasource block):
schema.prisma
1generator client {2 provider = "prisma-client-js"3}
Run the following command to install and generate Prisma Client in your project:
npx prisma generate
Now you can use Prisma Client to send database queries in Node.js.
6. Validate the foreign key constraints in a Node.js script
Create a new file named
index.js and add the following code to it:
const { PrismaClient } = require('@prisma/client')const prisma = new PrismaClient()async function main() {const userWithPost = await prisma.user.create({data: {name: 'Alice',Post: {create: {title: 'Hello World from Alice',},},},include: {Post: true,},})console.log(userWithPost)const anotherUserWithPost = await prisma.anotherUser.create({data: {firstName: 'Bob',lastName: 'Smith',AnotherPost: {create: {title: 'Hello World from Bob',},},},include: {AnotherPost: true,},})console.log(anotherUserWithPost)}main()
In this code, you're creating two
User records, each with a related
Post record.
Run the code with this command:
node index.js
The following output indicates that the foreign key constraint is working as intended:
{id: 1,name: 'Alice',Post: [ { authorId: 1, id: 1, title: 'Hello World from Alice' } ]}{firstName: 'Bob',id: 1,lastName: 'Smith',AnotherPost: [{authorFirstName: 'Bob',authorLastName: 'Smith',id: 1,title: 'Hello World from Bob'}]}