Using @db.Money

Optimize provides recommendations to help you identify and resolve performance issues caused by the use of @db.Money type.

The following model uses the @db.Money native type:

model Item {



price Decimal @db . Money



}



The @db.Money data type in PostgreSQL is not ideal for storing monetary values. Internally, @db.Money is implemented as an integer, which offers speed but lacks flexibility. It handles fractional values and rounding in unexpected ways, which can lead to inaccuracies.

Additionally, the @db.Money type does not store any information about the associated currency. Instead, it relies on the global lc_monetary locale setting, which may not be suitable for all use cases.

For more information, refer to the PostgreSQL documentation .