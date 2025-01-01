Using @db.Money
Optimize provides recommendations to help you identify and resolve performance issues caused by the use of
@db.Money type.
The following model uses the
@db.Money native type:
model Item {
// ...
price Decimal @db.Money
// ...
}
What is the problem?
The
@db.Money data type in PostgreSQL is not ideal for storing monetary values. Internally,
@db.Money is implemented as an integer, which offers speed but lacks flexibility. It handles fractional values and rounding in unexpected ways, which can lead to inaccuracies.
Additionally, the
@db.Money type does not store any information about the associated currency. Instead, it relies on the global
lc_monetary locale setting, which may not be suitable for all use cases.
For more information, refer to the PostgreSQL documentation.