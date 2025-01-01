Skip to main content

Using timestamp(0) or timestamptz(0)

Optimize provides recommendations to help you identify and resolve performance issues caused by the use of @db.Timestamp(0) and @db.Timestamptz(0) native types in PostgreSQL.

The @db.Timestamp(0) and @db.Timestamptz(0) native types have been used within the following User model:

model User {
  // ...
  date DateTime @db.Timestamp(0)
  deletedAt DateTime @db.Timestamptz(0)
  // ...
}

Why this is a problem

When using a @db.Timestamp(n) or @db.Timestamptz(n) column with a precision of 0, the database rounds the time to the nearest whole second, which can lead to unexpected results.

For example, if you insert the current time, such as 15:30:45.678, into a column with this precision, it will round up to 15:30:46. This behavior can cause the recorded time to appear up to half a second in the future compared to the original time, which may be surprising when precise time accuracy is critical.