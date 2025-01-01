On this page

Overfetching

Optimize provides recommendations to help you identify and resolve performance issues caused by over-fetched data.

The following query might be overfetching data in queries on the User model:

await prisma . user . findMany ( {

where : {

email : { contains : "gmail" } ,

} ,

include : {

links : true ,

} ,

} ) ;



Retrieving data from all columns of a table, especially in large tables or those with complex relationships, can result in: