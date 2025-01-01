Skip to main content

Overfetching

Optimize provides recommendations to help you identify and resolve performance issues caused by over-fetched data.

The following query might be overfetching data in queries on the User model:

await prisma.user.findMany({
  where: {
    email: { contains: "gmail" },
  },
  include: {
    links: true,
  },
});

What is the problem?

Retrieving data from all columns of a table, especially in large tables or those with complex relationships, can result in:

  • Increased load times: Fetching more data than necessary prolongs query processing and data transfer times.
  • Greater resource consumption: Retrieving unnecessary fields places strain on memory and CPU resources, both in the database and on the machines running your application.
  • Higher costs: Reading and transferring excess data can lead to increased processing costs.
  • Security risks: You might unintentionally expose sensitive data that should remain within the database.