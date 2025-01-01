Unnecessary indexes
Optimize detects unnecessary indexes and recommends removing them to improve database performance.
Why this is a problem
Indexes enhance database query performance but can harm efficiency when overused. They consume storage and add overhead to
INSERT,
UPDATE, and
DELETE operations. Unnecessary indexes can result in:
- Increased write costs: Extra indexes slow down write operations.
- Higher storage use: Unused indexes waste storage space.
- Query optimizer confusion: Redundant indexes may cause inefficient query plans.
Removing unnecessary indexes improves performance and simplifies maintenance.