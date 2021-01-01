This page describes how to perform CRUD operations with your generated Prisma Client API. CRUD is an acronym that stands for:
Refer to the Prisma Client API reference documentation for detailed explanations of each method.
Example schema
All examples are based on the following schema:
generator client {provider = "prisma-client-js"}datasource db {provider = "postgresql"url = env("DATABASE_URL")}model ExtendedProfile {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())biography Stringuser User @relation(fields: [userId], references: [id])userId Int}model User {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())name String?email String @uniqueprofileViews Int @default(0)role Role @default(USER)coinflips Boolean[]posts Post[]profile ExtendedProfile?}model Post {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())title Stringpublished Boolean @default(true)author User @relation(fields: [authorId], references: [id])authorId Intcomments Json?views Int @default(0)likes Int @default(0)categories Category[]}model Category {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())name String @uniqueposts Post[]}enum Role {USERADMIN}
For relational databases, use
db push command to push the example schema to your own database
$npx prisma db push
For MongoDB, ensure your data is in a uniform shape and matches the model defined in the Prisma schema.
Create
Create a single record
The following query creates (
create ) a single user with two fields:
const user = await prisma.user.create({data: {email: 'elsa@prisma.io',name: 'Elsa Prisma',},})
The user's
id is auto-generated, and your schema determines which fields are mandatory.
Create a single record using generated types
The following example produces an identical result, but creates a
UserCreateInput variable named
user outside the context of the
create query. After completing a simple check (should posts be included in this
create query?), the
user variable is passed into the query:
import { PrismaClient, Prisma } from '@prisma/client'const prisma = new PrismaClient()async function main() {let includePosts: boolean = falselet user: Prisma.UserCreateInput// Check if posts should be included in the queryif (includePosts) {user = {email: 'elsa@prisma.io',name: 'Elsa Prisma',posts: {create: {title: 'Include this post!',},},}} else {user = {email: 'elsa@prisma.io',name: 'Elsa Prisma',}}// Pass 'user' object into queryconst createUser = await prisma.user.create({ data: user })}main().catch((e) => {throw e}).finally(async () => {await prisma.$disconnect()})
For more information about working with generated types, see: Generated types.
Create multiple records
Prisma Client supports bulk inserts as a GA feature in 2.20.0 and later.
The following
createMany query creates multiple users and skips any duplicates (
const createMany = await prisma.user.createMany({data: [{ name: 'Bob', email: 'bob@prisma.io' },{ name: 'Bobo', email: 'bob@prisma.io' }, // Duplicate unique key!{ name: 'Yewande', email: 'yewande@prisma.io' },{ name: 'Angelique', email: 'angelique@prisma.io' },],skipDuplicates: true, // Skip 'Bobo'})
{count: 3}
createMany uses a single
INSERT INTO statement with multiple values, which is generally more efficient than a separate
INSERT per row:
BEGININSERT INTO "public"."User" ("id","name","email","profileViews","role","coinflips","testing","city","country") VALUES (DEFAULT,$1,$2,$3,$4,DEFAULT,DEFAULT,DEFAULT,$5), (DEFAULT,$6,$7,$8,$9,DEFAULT,DEFAULT,DEFAULT,$10), (DEFAULT,$11,$12,$13,$14,DEFAULT,DEFAULT,DEFAULT,$15), (DEFAULT,$16,$17,$18,$19,DEFAULT,DEFAULT,DEFAULT,$20) ON CONFLICT DO NOTHINGCOMMITSELECT "public"."User"."country", "public"."User"."city", "public"."User"."email", SUM("public"."User"."profileViews"), COUNT(*) FROM "public"."User" WHERE 1=1 GROUP BY "public"."User"."country", "public"."User"."city", "public"."User"."email" HAVING AVG("public"."User"."profileViews") >= $1 ORDER BY "public"."User"."country" ASC OFFSET $2
Note: Multiple
createstatements inside a
$transactionresults in multiple
INSERTstatements.
The following video demonstrates how to use
createMany and faker.js to seed a database with sample data:
Create records and connect or create related records
See Working with relations > Nested writes for information about creating a record and one or more related records at the same time.
Read
Get record by ID or unique identifier
The following queries return a single record (
findUnique ) by unique identifier or ID:
// By unique identifierconst user = await prisma.user.findUnique({where: {email: 'elsa@prisma.io',},})// By IDconst user = await prisma.user.findUnique({where: {id: 99,},})
If you are using the MongoDB connector and your underlying ID type is
ObjectId, you can use the string representation of that
ObjectId:
// By IDconst user = await prisma.user.findUnique({where: {id: '60d5922d00581b8f0062e3a8',},})
Get record by compound ID or compound unique identifier
MongoDB does not support
@@id
MongoDB does not support composite IDs, which means you cannot identify a model with a
@@id block. Furthermore, you cannot use a
@@unique block as an ID.
The following examples demonstrate how to retrieve records by a compound ID or unique identifier, defined by
@@id or
@@unique .
The following Prisma model defines a compound ID:
model TimePeriod {year Intquarter Inttotal Decimal@@id([year, quarter])}
To retrieve a time period by this compound ID, use the generated
year_quarter field, which follows the
fieldName1_fieldName2 pattern:
const timePeriod = await prisma.timePeriod.findUnique({where: {year_quarter: {quarter: 4,year: 2020,},},})
The following Prisma model defines a compound unique identifier with a custom name (
timePeriodId)
model TimePeriod {year Intquarter Inttotal Decimal@@unique(fields: [year, quarter], name: "timePeriodId")}
To retrieve a time period by this unique identifier, use the custom
timePeriodId field:
const timePeriod = await prisma.timePeriod.findUnique({where: {timePeriodId: {quarter: 4,year: 2020,},},})
Get all records
The following
findMany query returns all
User records:
const users = await prisma.user.findMany()
You can also paginate your results.
Get the first record that matches a specific criteria
The following
findFirst query returns the most recently created user with at least one post that has more than 100 likes:
- Order users by descending ID (largest first) - the largest ID is the most recent
- Return the first user in descending order with at least one post that has more than 100 likes
const findUser = await prisma.user.findFirst({where: {posts: {some: {likes: {gt: 100}}}},orderBy: {id: "desc"}})}
Get a filtered list of records
Prisma Client supports filtering on record fields and related record fields.
Filter by a single field value
The following query returns all
User records with an email that ends in
"prisma.io":
const users = await prisma.user.findMany({where: {email: {endsWith: "prisma.io"}},}
Filter by multiple field values
The following query uses a combination of operators to return users whose name start with
E or administrators with at least 1 profile view:
const users = await prisma.user.findMany({where: {OR: [{name: {startsWith: 'E',},},{AND: {profileViews: {gt: 0,},role: {equals: 'ADMIN',},},},],},})
Filter by related record field values
The following query returns users with an email that ends with
prisma.io and have at least one post (
some) that is not published:
const users = await prisma.user.findMany({where: {email: {endsWith: "prisma.io"},posts: {some: {published: false}}},}
See Working with relations for more examples of filtering on related field values.
Select a subset of fields
The following
findUnique query uses
select to return the
name fields of a specific
User record:
const user = await prisma.user.findUnique({where: {email: 'emma@prisma.io',},select: {email: true,name: true,},})
For more information about including relations, refer to:
Select a subset of related record fields
The following query uses a nested
select to return:
- The user's
- The
likesfield of each post
const user = await prisma.user.findUnique({where: {email: 'emma@prisma.io',},select: {email: true,posts: {select: {likes: true,},},},})
For more information about including relations, see Select fields and include relations.
Select distinct field values
See Select
distinct for information about selecting distinct field values.
Include related records
The following query returns all
ADMIN users and includes each user's posts in the result:
const users = await prisma.user.findMany({where: {role: 'ADMIN',},include: {posts: true,},})
For more information about including relations, see Select fields and include relations.
Include a filtered list of relations
See Working with relations to find out how to combine
include and
where for a filtered list of relations - for example, only include a user's published posts.
Update
Update a single record
The following query uses
update to find and update a single
User record by
const updateUser = await prisma.user.update({where: {email: 'viola@prisma.io',},data: {name: 'Viola the Magnificent',},})
Update multiple records
The following query uses
updateMany to update all
User records that contain
prisma.io:
const updateUsers = await prisma.user.updateMany({where: {email: {contains: 'prisma.io',},},data: {role: 'ADMIN',},})
Update or create records
The following query uses
upsert to update a
User record with a specific email address, or create that
User record if it does not exist:
const upsertUser = await prisma.user.upsert({where: {email: 'viola@prisma.io',},update: {name: 'Viola the Magnificent',},create: {email: 'viola@prisma.io',name: 'Viola the Magnificent',},})
Update a number field
Use atomic number operations to update a number field based on its current value - for example, increment or multiply. The following query increments the
views and
likes fields by
1:
const updatePosts = await prisma.post.updateMany({data: {views: {increment: 1,},likes: {increment: 1,},},})
Connect and disconnect related records
Refer to Working with relations for information about disconnecting (
disconnect ) and connecting (
connect ) related records.
Delete
Delete a single record
The following query uses
delete to delete a single
User record:
const deleteUser = await prisma.user.delete({where: {email: 'bert@prisma.io',},})
Attempting to delete a user with one or more posts result in an error, as every
Post requires an author - see cascading deletes.
Delete multiple records
The following query uses
deleteMany to delete all
User records where
prisma.io:
const deleteUsers = await prisma.user.deleteMany({where: {email: {contains: 'prisma.io',},},})
Attempting to delete a user with one or more posts result in an error, as every
Post requires an author - see cascading deletes.
Delete all records
The following query uses
deleteMany to delete all
User records:
const deleteUsers = await prisma.user.deleteMany({})
Be aware that this query will fail if the user has any related records (such as posts). In this case, you need to delete the related records first.
Cascading deletes (deleting related records)
In 2.26.0 and later it is possible to do cascading deletes using the preview feature referential actions.
The following query uses
delete to delete a single
User record:
const deleteUser = await prisma.user.delete({where: {email: 'bert@prisma.io',},})
However, the example schema includes a required relation between
Post and
User, which means that you cannot delete a user with posts:
The change you are trying to make would violate the required relation 'PostToUser' between the `Post` and `User` models.
To resolve this error, you can:
Make the relation optional:model Post {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())author User? @relation(fields: [authorId], references: [id])authorId Int?author User @relation(fields: [authorId], references: [id])authorId Int}
Change the author of the posts to another user before deleting the user.
Delete a user and all their posts with two separate queries in a transaction (all queries must succeed):const deletePosts = prisma.post.deleteMany({where: {authorId: 7,},})const deleteUser = prisma.user.delete({where: {id: 7,},})const transaction = await prisma.$transaction([deletePosts, deleteUser])
Delete all records from all tables
Sometimes you want to remove all data from all tables but keep the actual tables. This can be particularly useful in a development environment and whilst testing.
The following shows how to delete all records from all tables with Prisma Client and with Prisma Migrate.
Deleting all data with
deleteMany
When you know the order in which your tables should be deleted, you can use the
deleteMany function. This is executed synchronously in a
$transaction and can be used with all types of databases.
const deletePosts = prisma.post.deleteMany()const deleteProfile = prisma.profile.deleteMany()const deleteUsers = prisma.user.deleteMany()// The transaction runs synchronously so deleteUsers must run last.await prisma.$transaction([deleteProfile, deletePosts, deleteUsers])
✅ Pros:
- Works well when you know the structure of your schema ahead of time
- Synchronously deletes each tables data
❌ Cons:
- Doesn't scale as well as having a more generic solution which looks up and
TRUNCATESyour tables regardless of their relational constraints.
Note: The
$transactionperforms a cascading delete on each models table so they have to be called in order.
Deleting all data with raw SQL /
TRUNCATE
If you are comfortable working with raw SQL you can perform a
TRUNCATE on a table by utilizing
$executeRawUnsafe.
In the following examples, the first tab shows how to perform a
TRUNCATE on a Postgres database by using a
$queryRaw look up that maps over the table and
TRUNCATES each table.
The second tab shows performing the same function but with a MySQL database. In this instance the constraints must be removed before the
TRUNCATE can be executed, before being reinstated once finished. The whole process is run as a
$transaction
const tablenames =await prisma.$queryRaw<Array<{ tablename: string }>>`SELECT tablename FROM pg_tables WHERE schemaname='public'`for (const { tablename } of tablenames) {if (tablename !== '_prisma_migrations') {try {await prisma.$executeRawUnsafe(`TRUNCATE TABLE "public"."${tablename}" CASCADE;`)} catch (error) {console.log({ error })}}}
✅ Pros:
- Scalable
- Very fast
❌ Cons:
- Can't undo the operation
- Using reserved SQL key words as tables names can cause issues when trying to run a raw query
Deleting all records with Prisma Migrate
If you use Prisma Migrate, you can use
migrate reset, this will:
- Drop the database
- Create a new database
- Apply migrations
- Seed the database with data
Advanced query examples
Create a deeply nested tree of records
- A single
User
- Two new, related
Postrecords
- Connect or create
Categoryper post
const u = await prisma.user.create({include: {posts: {include: {categories: true,},},},data: {email: 'emma@prisma.io',posts: {create: [{title: 'My first post',categories: {connectOrCreate: [{create: { name: 'Introductions' },where: {name: 'Introductions',},},{create: { name: 'Social' },where: {name: 'Social',},},],},},{title: 'How to make cookies',categories: {connectOrCreate: [{create: { name: 'Social' },where: {name: 'Social',},},{create: { name: 'Cooking' },where: {name: 'Cooking',},},],},},],},},})