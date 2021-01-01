Prisma Client supports filtering and sorting with the
where and
orderBy query options respectively.
Filtering
Prisma Client allows you to filter records on any combination of model fields, including related models, and supports a variety of filter conditions.
The following query:
- Returns all
Userrecords with:
- an email address that ends with
prisma.ioand
- at least one published post (a relation query)
- Includes all related
Postrecords where
publishedequals
true
const result = await prisma.user.findMany({where: {email: {endsWith: 'prisma.io',},posts: {some: {published: true,},},},include: {posts: {where: {published: true,},},},})
Filter conditions and operators
Refer to the Prisma Client reference documentation for a full list of operators , such as
startsWith and
contains.
Combining operators
You can use operators (such as
NOT and
OR ) to filter by a combination of conditions. The following query returns all users with an
"prisma.io" or
"gmail.com", but not
"hotmail.com":
const result = await prisma.user.findMany({where: {OR: [{email: {endsWith: 'prisma.io',},},{ email: { endsWith: 'gmail.com' } },],NOT: {email: {endsWith: 'hotmail.com',},},},select: {email: true,},})
Filter on relations
Prisma Client supports filtering on related records. For example, in the following schema, a user can have many blog posts:
model User {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())name String?email String @uniqueposts Post[] // User can have many posts}model Post {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())title Stringpublished Boolean @default(true)author User @relation(fields: [authorId], references: [id])authorId Int}
The one-to-many relation between
User and
Post allows you to query users based on their posts - for example, the following query returns all users where at least one post (
some) has more than 10 views:
const result = await prisma.user.findMany({where: {posts: {some: {views: {gt: 10,},},},},})
You can also query posts based on the properties of the author. For example, the following query returns all posts where the author's
"prisma.io":
const res = await prisma.post.findMany({where: {author: {email: {contains: 'prisma.io',},},},})
Filter on scalar lists / arrays
Scalar lists (for example,
String[]) have a special set of filter conditions - for example, the following query returns all posts where the
tags array contains
databases:
const posts = await client.post.findMany({where: {tags: {has: 'databases',},},})
Case-insensitive filtering
Case-insensitive filtering is available as a feature for the PostgreSQL and MongoDB providers. MySQL, MariaDB and Microsoft SQL Server are case-insensitive by default, and do not require a Prisma Client feature to make case-insensitive filtering possible.
To use case-insensitive filtering, add the
mode property to a particular filter and specify
insensitive:
const users = await prisma.user.findMany({where: {email: {endsWith: 'prisma.io',mode: 'insensitive', // Default value: default},name: {equals: 'Archibald', // Default mode},},})
See also: Case sensitivity
Sorting
Use
orderBy to sort a list of records or a nested list of records by a particular field or set of fields. For example, the following query returns all
User records sorted by
role and
name, and each user's posts sorted by
title:
const usersWithPosts = await prisma.user.findMany({orderBy: [{role: 'desc',},{name: 'desc',},],include: {posts: {orderBy: {title: 'desc',},select: {title: true,},},},})
Note: You can also sort lists of nested records to retrieve a single record by ID.
Sort by relation
You can also sort by properties of a relation. For example, the following query sorts all posts by the author's email address:
const posts = await prisma.post.findMany({orderBy: {author: {email: 'asc',},},})
Sort by relation aggregate value
In 2.19.0 and later, you can sort by the count of related records.
For example, the following query sorts users by the number of related posts:
const getActiveusers = await prisma.user.findMany({take: 10,orderBy: {posts: {count: 'desc',},},})
Note: It is not currently possible to return the count of a relation.
Sorting FAQs
Can I perform case-insensitive sorting?
