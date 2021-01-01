Prisma Client allows you to filter records on any combination of model fields, including related models, and supports a variety of filter conditions.

The following query:

You can use operators (such as NOT and OR ) to filter by a combination of conditions. The following query returns all users with an email that ends in "prisma.io" or "gmail.com" , but not "hotmail.com" :

Refer to the Prisma Client reference documentation for a full list of operators , such as startsWith and contains .

Filter on relations

Prisma Client supports filtering on related records. For example, in the following schema, a user can have many blog posts:

model User { id Int @id @default ( autoincrement ( ) ) name String ? email String @unique posts Post [ ] } model Post { id Int @id @default ( autoincrement ( ) ) title String published Boolean @default ( true ) author User @relation ( fields: [ authorId ] , references: [ id ] ) authorId Int }

The one-to-many relation between User and Post allows you to query users based on their posts - for example, the following query returns all users where at least one post ( some ) has more than 10 views:

const result = await prisma . user . findMany ( { where : { posts : { some : { views : { gt : 10 , } , } , } , } , } )

You can also query posts based on the properties of the author. For example, the following query returns all posts where the author's email contains "prisma.io" :