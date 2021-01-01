Docs
Filtering and sorting

Prisma Client supports filtering and sorting with the where and orderBy query options respectively.

Filtering

Prisma Client allows you to filter records on any combination of model fields, including related models, and supports a variety of filter conditions.

The following query:

  • Returns all User records with:
    • an email address that ends with prisma.io and
    • at least one published post (a relation query)
  • Returns all User fields
  • Includes all related Post records where published equals true
const result = await prisma.user.findMany({
  where: {
    email: {
      endsWith: 'prisma.io',
    },
    posts: {
      some: {
        published: true,
      },
    },
  },
  include: {
    posts: {
      where: {
        published: true,
      },
    },
  },
})
Filter conditions and operators

Refer to the Prisma Client reference documentation for a full list of operators , such as startsWith and contains.

Combining operators

You can use operators (such as NOT and OR ) to filter by a combination of conditions. The following query returns all users with an email that ends in "prisma.io" or "gmail.com", but not "hotmail.com":

const result = await prisma.user.findMany({
  where: {
    OR: [
      {
        email: {
          endsWith: 'prisma.io',
        },
      },
      { email: { endsWith: 'gmail.com' } },
    ],
    NOT: {
      email: {
        endsWith: 'hotmail.com',
      },
    },
  },
  select: {
    email: true,
  },
})
Filter on relations

Prisma Client supports filtering on related records. For example, in the following schema, a user can have many blog posts:

model User {
  id    Int     @id @default(autoincrement())
  name  String?
  email String  @unique
  posts Post[] // User can have many posts
}


model Post {
  id        Int     @id @default(autoincrement())
  title     String
  published Boolean @default(true)
  author    User    @relation(fields: [authorId], references: [id])
  authorId  Int
}

The one-to-many relation between User and Post allows you to query users based on their posts - for example, the following query returns all users where at least one post (some) has more than 10 views:

const result = await prisma.user.findMany({
  where: {
    posts: {
      some: {
        views: {
          gt: 10,
        },
      },
    },
  },
})

You can also query posts based on the properties of the author. For example, the following query returns all posts where the author's email contains "prisma.io":

const res = await prisma.post.findMany({
  where: {
    author: {
      email: {
        contains: 'prisma.io',
      },
    },
  },
})

Filter on scalar lists / arrays

Scalar lists (for example, String[]) have a special set of filter conditions - for example, the following query returns all posts where the tags array contains databases:

const posts = await client.post.findMany({
  where: {
    tags: {
      has: 'databases',
    },
  },
})

Case-insensitive filtering

Case-insensitive filtering is available as a feature for the PostgreSQL and MongoDB providers. MySQL, MariaDB and Microsoft SQL Server are case-insensitive by default, and do not require a Prisma Client feature to make case-insensitive filtering possible.

To use case-insensitive filtering, add the mode property to a particular filter and specify insensitive:

const users = await prisma.user.findMany({
  where: {
    email: {
      endsWith: 'prisma.io',
      mode: 'insensitive', // Default value: default
    },
    name: {
      equals: 'Archibald', // Default mode
    },
  },
})

See also: Case sensitivity

Sorting

Use orderBy to sort a list of records or a nested list of records by a particular field or set of fields. For example, the following query returns all User records sorted by role and name, and each user's posts sorted by title:

const usersWithPosts = await prisma.user.findMany({
  orderBy: [
    {
      role: 'desc',
    },
    {
      name: 'desc',
    },
  ],
  include: {
    posts: {
      orderBy: {
        title: 'desc',
      },
      select: {
        title: true,
      },
    },
  },
})
Note: You can also sort lists of nested records to retrieve a single record by ID.

Sort by relation

You can also sort by properties of a relation. For example, the following query sorts all posts by the author's email address:

const posts = await prisma.post.findMany({
  orderBy: {
    author: {
      email: 'asc',
    },
  },
})

Sort by relation aggregate value

In 2.19.0 and later, you can sort by the count of related records.

For example, the following query sorts users by the number of related posts:

const getActiveusers = await prisma.user.findMany({
  take: 10,
  orderBy: {
    posts: {
      count: 'desc',
    },
  },
})

Note: It is not currently possible to return the count of a relation.

Sorting FAQs

Can I perform case-insensitive sorting?

Follow issue #841 on GitHub.

