Prisma Client also has a fluent API for traversing relations .

A key feature of Prisma Client is the ability to query relations between two or more models. Relation queries include:

You can use the post model property to write the same query:

When you use select to return a subset of data from related records (for example, a user's posts), you can filter and sort that list of relations . For example, you might want to query all users with a prisma.io email address and select the titles of their published posts.

In 2.20.0 and later, you can include or select a count of relations alongside fields - for example, a user's post count.

Instead, use nested select options:

Note that you cannot use select and include on the same level. This means that if you choose to include a user's post and select each post's title, you cannot select only the users' email :

You can also nest a select inside an include - the following example returns all User fields and the title field of each post:

You can use a nested select to choose a subset of relation fields to return. For example, the following query returns the user's name and the title of each related post:

You can nest include options to include relations of relations. The following example returns a user's posts, and each post's categories:

The following example returns all posts with the word cookies in the title field and the author of each post. The result includes all author fields.

The following example returns a single user and that user's posts:

Nested reads allow you to read related data from multiple tables in your database - such as a user and that user's posts. You can:

Nested writes

A nested write allows you to write relational data to your database in a single transaction. For example, the following nested write creates a User and two related Post records:

const createUserAndPost = await prisma . user . create ( { data : { email : 'elsa@prisma.io' , name : 'Elsa Prisma' , posts : { create : [ { title : 'How to make an omelette' } , { title : 'How to eat an omelette' } , ] , } , } , } )

Nested writes:

Provide transactional guarantees for creating, updating or deleting data across multiple tables in a single Prisma Client query. If any part of the query fails (for example, creating a user succeeds but creating posts fails), Prisma Client rolls back all changes.

Are available for relation fields when using the model's create or update query. The following section shows the nested write options that are available per query.

Create a related record You can create a record and one or more related records at the same time. The following query creates a User record and two related Post records: const user = await prisma . user . create ( { data : { email : 'elsa@prisma.io' , name : 'Elsa Prisma' , posts : { create : [ { title : 'How to make an omelette' } , { title : 'How to eat an omelette' } , ] , } , } , include : { posts : true , } , } ) Show CLI results

Create a single record and multiple related records There are two ways to create or update a single record and multiple related records - for example, a user with mutiple posts: Use a nested create query

query Use a nested createMany query Each technique has pros and cons: Feature create createMany Notes Creates one record at a time ✔ ✘ Potentially less performant. Creates all records in one query ✘ ✔ Potentially more performant. Supports nesting additional relations ✔ ✘ * For example, you can create a user, several posts, and several comments per post in one query.

* You can manually set a foreign key in a has-one relation - for example: { authorId: 9} Supports skipping duplicate records ✘ ✔ Use skipDuplicates query option. Supports has-many relations ✔ ✔ For example, you can create a user and multiple posts (one user has many posts) Supports many-to-many relations ✔ ✘ For example, you can create a post and several categories (one post can have many categories, and one category can have many posts) The following query uses nested create to create: One user

Two posts

One post category The example uses a nested include to include all posts and post categories. const user = await prisma . user . create ( { data : { email : 'yvette@prisma.io' , name : 'Yvette' , posts : { create : [ { title : 'How to make an omelette' , categories : { create : { name : 'Easy cooking' , } , } , } , { title : 'How to eat an omelette' } , ] , } , } , include : { posts : { include : { categories : true , } , } , } , } ) Show CLI results The following query uses a nested createMany to create: One user

Two posts The example uses a nested include to include all posts. Note that it is not possible to nest an additional create or createMany inside the highlighted query, which means that you cannot create a user, posts, and post categories at the same time: const user = await prisma . user . create ( { data : { email : 'saanvi@prisma.io' , posts : { createMany : { data : [ { title : 'My first post' } , { title : 'My second post' } ] , } , } , } , include : { posts : true , } , } ) Show CLI results

Create multiple records and multiple related records You cannot access relations in a createMany query, which means that you cannot create multiple users and multiple posts in a single nested write. The following is not possible: const createMany = await prisma . user . createMany ( { data : [ { name : 'Yewande' , email : 'yewande@prisma.io' , posts : { } , } , { name : 'Noor' , email : 'noor@prisma.io' , posts : { } , } , ] , } )

Connect an existing record The following query creates ( create ) a new User record and connects that record ( connect ) to three existing posts: const user = await prisma . user . create ( { data : { email : 'vlad@prisma.io' , posts : { connect : [ { id : 8 } , { id : 9 } , { id : 10 } ] , } , } , include : { posts : true , } , } ) Show CLI results Note: Prisma Client throws an exception if any of the post records cannot be found: connect: [{ id: 8 }, { id: 9 }, { id: 10 }] You can connect an existing record to a new or existing user. The following query: Connects an existing post ( id: 11 ) to an existing user ( id: 9 ) Adds a new related post ( title: "My new post title" ) const getUser = await prisma . user . update ( { where : { id : 9 } , data : { posts : { connect : { id : 11 } , create : { title : "My new post title" } } } } )

Connect or create a record If a related record may or may not already exist, use connectOrCreate to connect the related record: Connect a User with the email address viola@prisma.io or

with the email address or Create a new User with the email address viola@prisma.io if the user does not already exist const createPost = await prisma . post . create ( { data : { title : 'How to make croissants' , author : { connectOrCreate : { where : { email : 'viola@prisma.io' , } , create : { email : 'viola@prisma.io' , name : 'Viola' , } , } , } , } , include : { author : true , } , } ) Show CLI results

Disconnect a related record To disconnect one out of a list of records (for example, a specific blog post) provide the ID or unique identifier of the record(s) to disconnect: const updatePost = await prisma . user . update ( { where : { id : 16 , } , data : { posts : { disconnect : [ { id : 12 } , { id : 19 } ] , } , } , select : { posts : true , } , } ) Show CLI results To disconnect one record (for example, a post's author), use disconnect: true : const updatePost = await prisma . post . update ( { where : { id : 23 , } , data : { author : { disconnect : true , } , } , include : { author : true , } , } ) Show CLI results

Disconnect all related records To disconnect all related records in a one-to-many relation (a user has many posts), set the relation to an empty list as shown: const updateUser = await prisma . user . update ( { where : { id : 16 } , data : { posts : { set : [ ] } } , include : { posts : true } } ) Show CLI results

Delete all related records Delete all related Post records: const update = await prisma . user . update ( { where : { id : 11 , } , data : { posts : { deleteMany : { } , } , } , } )

Delete specific related records Update a user by deleting all unpublished posts: const update = await prisma . user . update ( { where : { id : 11 , } , data : { posts : { deleteMany : { published : false , } , } , } , } ) Update a user by deleting specific posts: const update = await prisma . user . update ( { where : { id : 6 , } , data : { posts : { deleteMany : [ { id : 7 } ] , } , } , } )

You can use a nested updateMany to update all related records for a particular user. The following query unpublishes all posts for a specific user: const update = await prisma . user . update ( { where : { id : 6 , } , data : { posts : { updateMany : { where : { published : true , } , data : { published : false , } , } , } , } , } )

const update = await prisma . user . update ( { where : { id : 6 , } , data : { posts : { update : { where : { id : 9 , } , data : { title : 'My updated title' , } , } , } , } , } )

The following query uses a nested upsert to update "bob@prisma.io" if that user exists, or create the user if they do not exist: const update = await prisma . post . update ( { where : { id : 6 , } , data : { author : { upsert : { create : { email : 'bob@prisma.io' , name : 'Bob the New User' , } , update : { email : 'bob@prisma.io' , name : 'Bob the existing user' , } , } , } , } , } )