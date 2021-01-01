A key feature of Prisma Client is the ability to query relations between two or more models. Relation queries include:
- Nested reads (sometimes referred to as eager loading) via
selectand
include
- Nested writes with transactional guarantees
- Filtering on related records
Prisma Client also has a fluent API for traversing relations.
Nested reads
Nested reads allow you to read related data from multiple tables in your database - such as a user and that user's posts. You can:
- Use
includeto include related records, such as a user's posts or profile, in the query response.
- Use a nested
selectto include specific fields from a related record. You can also nest
selectinside an
include.
The following example returns a single user and that user's posts:
const getUser = await prisma.user.findUnique({where: {id: 19,},include: {posts: true,},})
Include all fields for a specific relation
The following example returns all posts with the word
cookies in the
title field and the author of each post. The result includes all author fields.
const getPosts = await prisma.post.findMany({where: {title: {contains: 'cookies',},},include: {author: true, // Return all fields},})
Include deeply nested relations
You can nest
include options to include relations of relations. The following example returns a user's posts, and each post's categories:
const user = await prisma.user.findMany({include: {posts: {include: {categories: true,},},},})
Select specific relation fields
You can use a nested
select to choose a subset of relation fields to return. For example, the following query returns the user's
name and the
title of each related post:
const getUser = await prisma.user.findUnique({where: {id: 19,},select: {name: true,posts: {select: {title: true,},},},})
You can also nest a
select inside an
include - the following example returns all
User fields and the
title field of each post:
const getUser = await prisma.user.findUnique({where: {id: 1,},// select: { name: true } <-- Can't do this!include: {posts: {select: {title: true,},},},})
Note that you cannot use
select and
include on the same level. This means that if you choose to
include a user's post and
select each post's title, you cannot
select only the users'
// The following query returns an exceptionconst getUser = await prisma.user.findUnique({where: {id: 19,},select: { // This won't work!email: true}include: { // This won't work!posts: {select: {title: true}}},})
Instead, use nested
select options:
const getUser = await prisma.user.findUnique({where: {id: 19,},select: {// This will work!email: true,posts: {select: {title: true,},},},})
Relation count
In 2.20.0 and later, you can
include or
select a count of relations alongside fields - for example, a user's post count.
Filter a list of relations
When you use
select to return a subset of data from related records (for example, a user's posts), you can filter and sort that list of relations. For example, you might want to query all users with a
prisma.io email address and select the titles of their published posts.
Return all
User records where
email contains
prisma.io, and select the
title of all
Post records that have not been published yet
const result = await prisma.user.findMany({where: {email: {contains: 'prisma.io',},},select: {posts: {where: {published: false,},orderBy: {title: 'asc',},select: {title: true,},},},})
You can use the
post model property to write the same query:
const result = await prisma.post.findMany({where: {published: false,User: {email: {contains: 'prisma.io',},},},select: {title: true,},})
Nested writes
A nested write allows you to write relational data to your database in a single transaction. For example, the following nested write creates a
User and two related
Post records:
const createUserAndPost = await prisma.user.create({data: {email: 'elsa@prisma.io',name: 'Elsa Prisma',posts: {create: [{ title: 'How to make an omelette' },{ title: 'How to eat an omelette' },],},},})
Nested writes:
- Provide transactional guarantees for creating, updating or deleting data across multiple tables in a single Prisma Client query. If any part of the query fails (for example, creating a user succeeds but creating posts fails), Prisma Client rolls back all changes.
- Support any level of nesting supported by the data model.
- Are available for relation fields when using the model's create or update query. The following section shows the nested write options that are available per query.
Create a related record
You can create a record and one or more related records at the same time. The following query creates a
User record and two related
Post records:
const user = await prisma.user.create({data: {email: 'elsa@prisma.io',name: 'Elsa Prisma',posts: {create: [{ title: 'How to make an omelette' },{ title: 'How to eat an omelette' },],},},include: {posts: true, // Include all posts in the returned object},})
Create a single record and multiple related records
There are two ways to create or update a single record and multiple related records - for example, a user with mutiple posts:
- Use a nested
createquery
- Use a nested
createManyquery
Each technique has pros and cons:
|Feature
create
createMany
|Notes
|Creates one record at a time
|✔
|✘
|Potentially less performant.
|Creates all records in one query
|✘
|✔
|Potentially more performant.
|Supports nesting additional relations
|✔
|✘ *
|For example, you can create a user, several posts, and several comments per post in one query.
* You can manually set a foreign key in a has-one relation - for example:
{ authorId: 9}
|Supports skipping duplicate records
|✘
|✔
|Use
skipDuplicates query option.
|Supports has-many relations
|✔
|✔
|For example, you can create a user and multiple posts (one user has many posts)
|Supports many-to-many relations
|✔
|✘
|For example, you can create a post and several categories (one post can have many categories, and one category can have many posts)
The following query uses nested
create to create:
- One user
- Two posts
- One post category
The example uses a nested
include to include all posts and post categories.
const user = await prisma.user.create({data: {email: 'yvette@prisma.io',name: 'Yvette',posts: {create: [{title: 'How to make an omelette',categories: {create: {name: 'Easy cooking',},},},{ title: 'How to eat an omelette' },],},},include: {// Include postsposts: {include: {categories: true, // Include post categories},},},})
The following query uses a nested
createMany to create:
- One user
- Two posts
The example uses a nested
include to include all posts. Note that it is not possible to nest an additional
create or
createMany inside the highlighted query, which means that you cannot create a user, posts, and post categories at the same time:
const user = await prisma.user.create({data: {email: 'saanvi@prisma.io',posts: {createMany: {data: [{ title: 'My first post' }, { title: 'My second post' }],},},},include: {posts: true,},})
Create multiple records and multiple related records
You cannot access relations in a
createMany query, which means that you cannot create multiple users and multiple posts in a single nested write. The following is not possible:
const createMany = await prisma.user.createMany({data: [{name: 'Yewande',email: 'yewande@prisma.io',posts: {// Not possible to create posts!},},{name: 'Noor',email: 'noor@prisma.io',posts: {// Not possible to create posts!},},],})
Connect an existing record
The following query creates (
create ) a new
User record and connects that record (
connect ) to three existing posts:
const user = await prisma.user.create({data: {email: 'vlad@prisma.io',posts: {connect: [{ id: 8 }, { id: 9 }, { id: 10 }],},},include: {posts: true, // Include all posts in the returned object},})
Note: Prisma Client throws an exception if any of the post records cannot be found:
connect: [{ id: 8 }, { id: 9 }, { id: 10 }]
You can
connect an existing record to a new or existing user. The following query:
- Connects an existing post (
id: 11) to an existing user (
id: 9)
- Adds a new related post (
title: "My new post title")
const getUser = await prisma.user.update({where: {id: 9},data: {posts: {connect: {id: 11},create: {title: "My new post title"}}}})
Connect or create a record
If a related record may or may not already exist, use
connectOrCreate to connect the related record:
- Connect a
Userwith the email address
viola@prisma.ioor
- Create a new
Userwith the email address
viola@prisma.ioif the user does not already exist
const createPost = await prisma.post.create({data: {title: 'How to make croissants',author: {connectOrCreate: {where: {email: 'viola@prisma.io',},create: {email: 'viola@prisma.io',name: 'Viola',},},},},include: {author: true,},})
Disconnect a related record
To
disconnect one out of a list of records (for example, a specific blog post) provide the ID or unique identifier of the record(s) to disconnect:
const updatePost = await prisma.user.update({where: {id: 16,},data: {posts: {disconnect: [{ id: 12 }, { id: 19 }],},},select: {posts: true,},})
To
disconnect one record (for example, a post's author), use
disconnect: true:
const updatePost = await prisma.post.update({where: {id: 23,},data: {author: {disconnect: true,},},include: {author: true,},})
Disconnect all related records
To
disconnect all related records in a one-to-many relation (a user has many posts),
set the relation to an empty list as shown:
const updateUser = await prisma.user.update({where: {id: 16},data: {posts: {set: []}},include: {posts: true}})
Delete all related records
Delete all related
Post records:
const update = await prisma.user.update({where: {id: 11,},data: {posts: {deleteMany: {},},},})
Delete specific related records
Update a user by deleting all unpublished posts:
const update = await prisma.user.update({where: {id: 11,},data: {posts: {deleteMany: {published: false,},},},})
Update a user by deleting specific posts:
const update = await prisma.user.update({where: {id: 6,},data: {posts: {deleteMany: [{ id: 7 }],},},})
Update all related records (or filter)
You can use a nested
updateMany to update all related records for a particular user. The following query unpublishes all posts for a specific user:
const update = await prisma.user.update({where: {id: 6,},data: {posts: {updateMany: {where: {published: true,},data: {published: false,},},},},})
Update a specific related record
const update = await prisma.user.update({where: {id: 6,},data: {posts: {update: {where: {id: 9,},data: {title: 'My updated title',},},},},})
Update or create a related record
The following query uses a nested
upsert to update
"bob@prisma.io" if that user exists, or create the user if they do not exist:
const update = await prisma.post.update({where: {id: 6,},data: {author: {upsert: {create: {email: 'bob@prisma.io',name: 'Bob the New User',},update: {email: 'bob@prisma.io',name: 'Bob the existing user',},},},},})
Add new related records to an existing record
You can nest
create or
createMany inside an
update to add new related records to an existing record. The following query adds two posts to a user with an
id of 9:
const user = await prisma.user.update({where: {id: 9,},data: {posts: {createMany: {data: [{ title: 'My first post' }, { title: 'My second post' }],},},},})
Relation filters
Filter on "-to-many" relations
Prisma Client provides the
some,
every, and
none options to filter records by the properties of related records on the "-to-many" side of the relation. For example, filtering users based on properties of their posts.
For example:
|Requirement
|Query option to use
|"I want a list of every
User that has at least one unpublished
Post record"
some posts are unpublished
|"I want a list of every
User that has no unpublished
Post records"
none of the posts are unpublished
|"I want a list of every
User that has only unpublished
Post records"
every post is unpublished
For example, the following query returns
User that meet the following criteria:
- No posts with more than 100 views
- All posts have less than, or equal to 50 likes
const users = await prisma.user.findMany({where: {posts: {none: {views: {gt: 100,},},every: {likes: {lte: 50,},},},},})
Filter on "-to-one" relations
Prisma Client provides the
is and
isNot options to filter records by the properties of related records on the "-to-one" side of the relation. For example, filtering posts based on properties of their author.
For example, the following query returns
Post records that meet the following criteria:
- Author's name is not Bob
- Author is older than 40
const users = await prisma.post.findMany({where: {author: {isNot: {name: "Bob"},is: {age: {gt: 40}}}}},})
Filter on presence of related records
Filtering by count of relations is not yet supported - however, you can filter on whether a record has any related records at all. For example, the following query uses
none to return all users that have zero posts:
const usersWithZeroPosts = await prisma.user.findMany({where: {posts: {none: {},},},})
The following query returns all users with at least one post:
const usersWithSomePosts = await prisma.user.findMany({where: {posts: {some: {},},},})
Fluent API
The fluent API lets you fluently traverse the relations of your models via function calls. Note that the last function call determines the return type of the entire query (the respective type annotations are added in the code snippets below to make that explicit).
This query returns all
Post records by a specific
User:
const postsByUser: Post[] = await prisma.user.findUnique({ where: { email: 'alice@prisma.io' } }).posts()
This is equivalent to the following
findMany query:
const postsByUser = await prisma.post.findMany({where: { author: { email: 'alice@prisma.io' } },})
The main difference between the queries is that the fluent API call is translated into two separate database queries while the other one only generates a single query (see this GitHub issue)
Note: You can use the fact that
.findUnique({ where: { email: 'alice@prisma.io' } }).posts()queries are automatically batched by the Prisma dataloader to avoid the n+1 problem in GraphQL resolvers.
This request returns all categories by a specific post:
const categoriesOfPost: Category[] = await prisma.post.findUnique({ where: { id: 1 } }).categories()
Note that you can chain as many queries as you like. In this example, the chaining starts at
Profile and goes over
User to
Post:
const posts: Post[] = await prisma.profile.findUnique({ where: { id: 1 } }).user().posts()
The only requirement for chaining is that the previous function call must return only a single object (e.g. as returned by a
findUnique query or a "to-one relation" like
profile.user()).
The following query is not possible because
findMany does not return a single object but a list:
// This query is illegalconst posts = await prisma.user.findMany().posts()