One-to-many relations

One-to-many (1-n) relations refer to relations where one record on one side of the relation can be connected to zero or more records on the other side. In the following example, there is one 1-n-relation between User and Post :

Relational databases MongoDB model User { id Int @id @default ( autoincrement ( ) ) posts Post [ ] } model Post { id Int @id @default ( autoincrement ( ) ) author User @relation ( fields: [ authorId ] , references: [ id ] ) authorId Int }

Note The posts field does not "manifest" in the underlying database schema. On the other side of the relation, the annotated relation field author and its relation scalar authorId represent the side of the relation that stores the foreign key in the underlying database.

This 1-n-relation expresses the following: