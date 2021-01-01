One-to-many relations

One-to-many (1-n) relations refer to relations where one record on one side of the relation can be connected to zero or more records on the other side. In the following example, there is one 1-n-relation between
User and
Post:
model User {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())posts Post[]}model Post {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())author User @relation(fields: [authorId], references: [id])authorId Int}
Note The
postsfield does not "manifest" in the underlying database schema. On the other side of the relation, the annotated relation field
authorand its relation scalar
authorIdrepresent the side of the relation that stores the foreign key in the underlying database.
This 1-n-relation expresses the following:
- "a user can have zero or more posts"
- "a post must always have an author"
Multi-field relations in relational databases
In relational databases only, you can also define this relation using multi-field IDs:
model User {firstName StringlastName Stringpost Post[]@@id([firstName, lastName])}model Post {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())author User @relation(fields: [authorFirstName, authorLastName], references: [firstName, lastName])authorFirstName String // relation scalar field (used in the `@relation` attribute above)authorLastName String // relation scalar field (used in the `@relation` attribute above)}
1-n relations in the database
Relational databases
The following example demonstrates how to create a 1-n relation in SQL:
CREATE TABLE "User" (id SERIAL PRIMARY KEY);CREATE TABLE "Post" (id SERIAL PRIMARY KEY,"authorId" integer NOT NULL,FOREIGN KEY ("authorId") REFERENCES "User"(id));
Since there's no
UNIQUE constraint on the
authorId column (the foreign key), you can create multiple
Post records that point to the same
User record. This makes the relation a one-to-many rather than a one-to-one.
The following example demonstrates how to create a 1-n relation in SQL using a composite key (
firstName and
lastName):
CREATE TABLE "User" (firstName TEXT,lastName TEXT,PRIMARY KEY ("firstName","lastName"));CREATE TABLE "Post" (id SERIAL PRIMARY KEY,"authorFirstName" TEXT NOT NULL,"authorLastName" TEXT NOT NULL,FOREIGN KEY ("authorFirstName", "authorLastName") REFERENCES "User"("firstName", "lastName"));
Comparing one-to-one and one-to-many relations
In relational databases, the main difference between a 1-1 and a 1-n-relation is that in a 1-1-relation the foreign key must have a
UNIQUE constraint defined on it.
MongoDB
For MongoDB, Prisma currently uses a normalized data model design, which means that documents reference each other by ID in a similar way to relational databases.
The following MongoDB document represents a
User:
{ "_id": { "$oid": "60d5922d00581b8f0062e3a8" }, "name": "Ella" }
The following list of
Post MongoDB documents each have a
userId field which reference the same user:
[{"_id": { "$oid": "60d5922e00581b8f0062e3a9" },"title": "How to make sushi","authorId": { "$oid": "60d5922d00581b8f0062e3a8" }},{"_id": { "$oid": "60d5922e00581b8f0062e3aa" },"title": "How to re-install Windows","authorId": { "$oid": "60d5922d00581b8f0062e3a8" }}]
Comparing one-to-one and one-to-many relations
In MongoDB, the only difference between a 1-1 and a 1-n is the number of documents referencing another document in the database - there are no constraints.
Required and optional relation fields in one-to-many relations
A 1-n-relation always has two relation fields:
- a list relation field which is not annotated with
@relation
- the annotated relation field (including its relation scalar)
The list side of a 1-n relation is always mandatory. On the other side of the relation, the annotated relation field and relation scalar can either both be optional, or both be mandatory.
In the following example, you can create a
Post without assigning a
User:
model User {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())posts Post[]}model Post {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())author User? @relation(fields: [authorId], references: [id])authorId Int?}
In the following example, you must assign a
User when you create a
Post:
model User {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())posts Post[]}model Post {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())author User @relation(fields: [authorId], references: [id])authorId Int}