The Microsoft SQL Server data source connector connects Prisma to a Microsoft SQL Server database server.
Example
To connect to a Microsoft SQL Server database, you need to configure a
datasource block in your Prisma schema file:
schema.prisma
1datasource db {2 provider = "sqlserver"3 url = env("DATABASE_URL")4}
The fields passed to the
datasource block are:
provider: Specifies the
sqlserverdata source connector.
url: Specifies the connection URL for the Microsoft SQL Server database. In this case, an environment variable is used to provide the connection URL.
Connection details
The connection URL used to connect to an Microsoft SQL Server database follows the JDBC standard.
The following example uses SQL authentication (username and password) with an enabled TLS encrypted connection:
sqlserver://HOST:PORT;database=DATABASE;user=USER;password=PASSWORD;encrypt=true
Using integrated security (Windows only)
The following example uses the currently logged in Windows user to log in to Microsoft SQL Server:
sqlserver://localhost:1433;initialCatalog=sample;integratedSecurity=true;trustServerCertificate=true;
The following example uses a specific Active Directory user to log in to Microsoft SQL Server:
sqlserver://localhost:1433;initialCatalog=sample;integratedSecurity=true;username=prisma;password=aBcD1234;trustServerCertificate=true;
Using SQL Browser to connect to a named instance
The following example connects to a named instance of Microsoft SQL Server (
mycomputer\sql2019) using integrated security:
sqlserver://mycomputer\sql2019;initialCatalog=sample;integratedSecurity=true;trustServerCertificate=true;
Arguments
|Argument name
|Required
|Default
|Comments
|No
master
|The database to connect to.
|No - see Comments
|SQL Server login (such as
sa) or a valid Windows (Active Directory) username if
integratedSecurity is set to
true (Windows only).
|No - see Comments
|Password for SQL Server login or Windows (Active Directory) username if
integratedSecurity is set to
true (Windows only).
encrypt
|No
true
|Configures whether to use TLS all the time, or only for the login procedure, possible values:
true (use always),
false (only for login credentials).
integratedSecurity
|No
|Enables Windows authentication (integrated security), possible values:
true,
false,
yes,
no. If set to
true or
yes and
username and
password are present, login is performed through Windows Active Directory. If login details are not given via separate arguments, the current logged in Windows user is used to login to the server.
connectionLimit
|No
num_cpus * 2 + 1
|Maximum size of the connection pool
connectTimeout
|No
5
|Maximum number of seconds to wait for a new connection
schema
|No
dbo
|Added as a prefix to all the queries if schema name is not the default.
|No
|Number of seconds to wait for login to succeed.
socketTimeout
|No
|Number of seconds to wait for each query to succeed.
isolationLevel
|No
|Sets transaction isolation level.
poolTimeout
|No
10
|Maximum number of seconds to wait for a new connection from the pool. If all connections are in use, the database will return a
PoolTimeout error after waiting for the given time.
|No
|Sets the application name for the connection. Since version 2.28.0.
trustServerCertificate
|No
false
|Configures whether to trust the server certificate.
Type mapping between Microsoft SQL Server to Prisma schema
For type mappings organized by Prisma type, refer to the Prisma schema reference documentation.
Supported versions
See Supported databases.
Limitations and known issues
Prisma Migrate caveats
Prisma Migrate is supported in 2.13.0 and later with the following caveats:
Database schema names
SQL Server does not have an equivalent to the PostgreSQL
SET search_path command familiar from PostgreSQL. This means that when you create migrations, you must define the same schema name in the connection URL that is used by the production database. For most of the users this is
dbo (the default value). However, if the production database uses another schema name, all the migration SQL must be either edited by hand to reflect the production or the connection URL must be changed before creating migrations (for example:
schema=name).
Cyclic references
Circular references can occur between models when each model references another, creating a closed loop. When using a Microsoft SQL Server database, Prisma will show a validation error if the referential action on a relation is set to something other than
NoAction.
See Special rules for referential actions in SQL Server for more information.
Destructive changes
Certain migrations will cause more changes than you might expect. For example:
- Adding or removing
autoincrement(). This cannot be achieved by modifying the column, but requires recreating the table (including all constraints, indices, and foreign keys) and moving all data between the tables.
- Additionally, it is not possible to delete all the columns from a table (possible with PostgreSQL or MySQL). If a migration needs to recreate all table columns, it will also re-create the table.
Shared default values are not supported
In some cases, user might want to define default values as shared objects:
default_objects.sql
1CREATE DEFAULT catcat AS 'musti';23CREATE TABLE cats (4 id INT IDENTITY PRIMARY KEY,5 name NVARCHAR(1000)6);78sp_bindefault 'catcat', 'dbo.cats.name';
Using the stored procedure
sp_bindefault, the default value
catcat can be used in more than one table. The way Prisma manages default values is per table:
default_per_table.sql
1CREATE TABLE cats (2 id INT IDENTITY PRIMARY KEY,3 name NVARCHAR(1000) CONSTRAINT DF_cat_name DEFAULT 'musti'4);
The last example, when introspected, leads to the following model:
schema.prisma
1model cats {2 id Int @id @default(autoincrement())3 name String? @default("musti")4}
And the first doesn't get the default value introspected:
schema.prisma
1model cats {2 id Int @id @default(autoincrement())3 name String?4}
If using Prisma Migrate together with shared default objects, changes to them must be done manually to the SQL.
Data model limitations
Cannot use column with
UNIQUE constraint and filtered index as foreign key
Microsoft SQL Server only allows one
NULL value in a column that has a
UNIQUE constraint. For example:
- A table of users has a column named
license_number
- The
license_numberfield has a
UNIQUEconstraint
- The
license_numberfield only allows one
NULLvalue
The standard way to get around this issue is to create a filtered unique index that excludes
NULL values. This allows you to insert multiple
NULL values. If you do not create an index in the database, you will get an error if you try to insert more than one
null value into a column with Prisma Client.
However, creating an index makes it impossible to use
license_number as a foreign key in the database (or a relation scalar field in corresponding Prisma Schema)