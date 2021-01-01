Unique constraints and indexes (SQLite)
This page explains how to configure a unique constraint / index in your SQLite database. Constraints and indexes are very similar in SQLite: When adding a unique constraint to one or more columns, SQLite will always create a corresponding unique index.
In this guide, you'll always configure unique constraints (which will automatically configure unique indexes as well).
Since SQLite does not support
ALTER TABLE statements with the
ADD CONSTRAINT operation, constraints can only be added when you create the table initially (using
CREATE TABLE). You can configure unique constraints either on a single column or on multiple columns. This guide covers both of the supported combinations.
At the end of the guide, you'll introspect your database to reflect the unique constraint in the Prisma schema, then you'll generate Prisma Client and write a simple Node.js script to validate the constraints.
Prerequisites
In order to follow this guide, you need:
1. Create a new database and project directory
Start by creating a project directory where you can put the files you'll create throughout this guide:
mkdir unique-democd unique-demo
Afterwards, execute the following command in your terminal to create a new database called
UniqueDemo:
sqlite3 UniqueDemo.db
You can validate that the database was created by running the
.tables command which lists all tables (relations) in your database (right now there are none):
sqlite3 UniqueDemo.db '.tables'
2. Create a table with a single-column unique constraint and index
In this section, you'll create a new table with a single-column unique constraint in the
UniqueDemo database. As mentioned above, this means that SQLite automatically adds a unique index to the same column.
Create a new file named
single-column-unique.sql and add the following code to it:
CREATE TABLE "User" ("id" INTEGER PRIMARY KEY,"email" TEXT UNIQUE);
Now run the SQL statement against your database to create a new table called
User:
sqlite3 UniqueDemo.db < single-column-unique.sql
Congratulations, you just created a table called
User in the database. The table has an
id column and a column called
CREATE UNIQUE INDEX "sqlite_autoindex_User_1" ON "User"("email");
In the code above, you created the unique constraint as a column constraint. Alternatively, you can define it as a table constraint. There's no practical difference between the two, the alternative is just added for completeness.
To add the unique constraint as a table constraint, you need to adjust your SQL statement to look as follows:
CREATE TABLE "User" ("id" INTEGER PRIMARY KEY,"email" TEXT,UNIQUE ("email"));
3. Create a table with a multi-column unique constraint and index
Next, you'll create a table with a multi-column unique constraint. This also adds a unique index to the columns with the constraint.
Create a new file named
multi-column-unique.sql and add the following code to it:
CREATE TABLE "AnotherUser" ("id" INTEGER PRIMARY KEY,"firstName" TEXT,"lastName" TEXT,UNIQUE ("firstName", "lastName"));
Now run the SQL statement against your database to create a new table called
AnotherUser:
sqlite3 UniqueDemo.db < multi-column-unique.sql
Congratulations, you just created a table called
AnotherUser in the database. The table has an
id column and two column called
firstName and
lastName on which you defined a unique index. SQLite also automatically added a corresponding unique index (do not run this code):
CREATE UNIQUE INDEX "sqlite_autoindex_AnotherUser_1" ON "AnotherUser"("firstName", "lastName");
4. Introspect your database with Prisma
In the previous sections, you created two tables with unique constraints:
- The table
Userhas a singe-column unique constraint and index on the
- The table
AnotherUserhas a multi-column unique constraint and index on the
firstNameand
lastNamecolumns
In this section you'll introspect your database to generate the Prisma models for these tables.
To start, set up a new Node.js project and add the
prisma CLI as a development dependency:
npm init -ynpm install prisma --save-dev
In order to introspect your database, you need to tell Prisma how to connect to it. You do so by configuring a
datasource in your Prisma schema.
Create a new file named
schema.prisma and add the following code to it:
schema.prisma
1datasource db {2 provider = "sqlite"3 url = env("DATABASE_URL")4}
The database connection URL is set via an environment variable. The Prisma CLI automatically supports the
dotenv format which automatically picks up environment variables defined in a file named
.env.
Create a new file named
.env and set your database connection URL as the
DATABASE_URL environment variable:
DATABASE_URL=file:UniqueDemo.db
With both the
schema.prisma and
.env files in place, you can run Prisma's introspection with the following command:
npx prisma db pull
This command introspects your database and for each table adds a Prisma model to the Prisma schema:
schema.prisma
1datasource db {2 provider = "sqlite"3 url = env("DATABASE_URL")4}56model User {7 email String? @unique8 id Int @id @default(autoincrement())9}1011model AnotherUser {12 firstName String?13 id Int @id @default(autoincrement())14 lastName String?1516 @@unique([firstName, lastName], name: "sqlite_autoindex_AnotherUser_1")17}
5. Generate Prisma Client
To validate whether the unique constraints work, you'll now generate Prisma Client and send a few sample queries to the database.
First, add a
generator block to your Prisma schema (typically added right below the
datasource block):
schema.prisma
1generator client {2 provider = "prisma-client-js"3}
Run the following command to install and generate Prisma Client in your project:
npx prisma generate
Now you can use Prisma Client to send database queries in Node.js.
6. Validate the unique constraints in a Node.js script
Create a new file named
index.js and add the following code to it:
const { PrismaClient } = require('@prisma/client')const prisma = new PrismaClient()async function main() {const newUser1 = await prisma.user.create({data: {email: 'alice@prisma.io',},})console.log(newUser1)const newUser2 = await prisma.user.create({data: {email: 'alice@prisma.io',},})console.log(newUser2)}main()
In this code, you're creating two users with the same
User table.
Run the code with this command:
node index.js
After
newUser1 gets printed to the console successfully, the script throws an error indicating that the unique constraint on
{ email: 'alice@prisma.io', id: 1 }(node:14072) UnhandledPromiseRejectionWarning: Error:Invalid `newUser2 = await prisma.user.create()` invocation in/Users/janedoe/unique-demo/index.js:12:388 email: "alice@prisma.io"9 }10 })11 console.log(newUser1)→ 12 const newUser2 = await prisma.user.create(Unique constraint failed on the fields: (`email`)
To validate the multi-column unique constraint, replace the code in
index.js with the following:
const { PrismaClient } = require('@prisma/client')const prisma = new PrismaClient()async function main() {const newUser1 = await prisma.anotherUser.create({data: {firstName: 'Alice',lastName: 'Smith',},})console.log(newUser1)const newUser2 = await prisma.anotherUser.create({data: {firstName: 'Alice',lastName: 'Smith',},})console.log(newUser2)}main()
Run the script again with this command:
node index.js
This time, you'll see a similar error message indicating the unique constraint on
firstName and
lastName was violated:
{ firstName: 'Alice', id: 1, lastName: 'Smith' }(node:14273) UnhandledPromiseRejectionWarning: Error:Invalid `newUser2 = await prisma.anotherUser.create()` invocation in/Users/janedoe/unique-demo/index.js:13:459 lastName: "Smith"10 }11 })12 console.log(newUser1)→ 13 const newUser2 = await prisma.anotherUser.create(Unique constraint failed on the fields: (`firstName`,`lastName`)
Note that you can add
NULL values for these columns without violating the constraints. For example, the following code snippet will not fail:
const { PrismaClient } = require('@prisma/client')const prisma = new PrismaClient()async function main() {const newUser1 = await prisma.user.create({ data: {} })console.log(newUser1)const newUser2 = await prisma.user.create({ data: {} })console.log(newUser2)}main()
It will create two new records where the
NULL in the database.