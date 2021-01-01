Note : For the purposes of this guide, writing to a database encompasses creating, updating, and deleting data.

The technique you choose depends on your particular use case.

Prisma Client supports six different ways of handling transactions for three different scenarios:

"Transactions are an abstraction layer that allows an application to pretend that certain concurrency problems and certain kinds of hardware and software faults don’t exist. A large class of errors is reduced down to a simple transaction abort, and the application just needs to try again." Designing Data-Intensive Applications , Martin Kleppmann

While there's a lot of of ambiguity and nuance to each of these properties (for example, consistency could actually be considered an application-level responsibility rather than a database property or isolation is typically guaranteed in terms of stronger and weaker isolation levels), overall they serve as a good high-level guideline for expectations developers have when thinking about database transactions.

Developers take advantage of the safety guarantees provided by the database by wrapping the operations in a transaction. These guarantees are often summarized using the ACID acronym:

A transaction is a unit of work that only succeeds if every operation within that transaction succeeds. For example, if you update 200 users within a transaction, each update must succeed - if not, all changes are rolled back and the transaction fails as a whole.

Yes, but this is a combination of scenarios and techniques:

However, you can achieve the same result with a nested write:

It is correct to say that because you know the ID of the team, you can update the team and its team members independently within a $transaction . The following example performs both operations in a $transaction :

In 2.26.0 and later it is possible to do cascading deletes using referential actions .

The $transaction API does not allow you to pass IDs between distinct operations. In the following example, createUserOperation.id is not available yet:

Furthermore, if an error occurs at any point, Prisma Client rolls back the entire transaction.

To implement atomic writes in a low-level database clients, you must wrap your inserts in BEGIN , COMMIT and ROLLBACK statements. Prisma Client solves the problem with nested writes . The following query creates a team, creates a user, and connects the records in a single transaction:

Creating a team and adding a user should be one atomic operation that succeeds or fails as a whole .

However, this code has a problem - consider the following scenario:

The most straightforward approach is to create a team, then create and attach a user to that team:

This scenario can be represented by the following schema - note that users can belong to many teams, and teams can have many users (a many-to-many relationship):

If any operation fails, Prisma rolls back the entire transaction. Nested writes are not currently supported by top-level bulk operations like client.user.deleteMany and client.user.updateMany .

Prisma's solution to dependent writes is the nested writes feature, which is supported by create and update . The following nested write creates one user and two blog posts:

Dependent writes must succeed together in order to maintain data consistency and prevent unexpected behavior, such as blog post without an author or a team without members.

The most common scenario is creating a record and using the generated ID to create or update a related record. Examples include:

Writes are considered dependent on each other if:

There's no compelling reason to switch to manually generated IDs and the $transaction API if you are already using auto-generated IDs and nested writes.

Technically you can still use nested writes with pre-computed APIs if you prefer that syntax:

Refactor the sign-up flow example to use the $transaction API instead of nested writes:

Instead of auto-generating IDs, change the id fields of Team and User to a String (if you do not provide a value, a UUID is generated automatically). This example uses UUIDs:

Dependent writes are not supported by the $transaction API - if operation A relies on the ID generated by operation B, use nested writes . However, if you pre-computed IDs (for example, by generating GUIDs), your writes become independent. Consider the sign-up flow from the nested writes example:

If a user invokes the right to be forgotten, we must delete three records: the user record, private messages, and posts. It is critical that all delete operations succeed together or not at all, which makes this a use case for a transaction. However, using a single bulk operation like deleteMany is not possible in this scenario because we need to delete across three models. Instead, we can use the $transaction API to run three operations together - two deleteMany and one delete :

GDPR and other privacy legislation give users the right to request that an organization deletes all of their personal data. In the following example schema, a User can have many posts and private messages:

As the Prisma Client evolves, use cases for the $transaction API will increasingly be replaced by more specialized bulk operations (such as createMany ) and nested writes.

Note : Using a query in a transaction does not influence the order of operations in the query itself.

Its also worth noting that operations are executed according to the order they are placed in the transaction.

The $transaction API is generic solution to independent writes that allows you to run multiple operations as a single, atomic operation - if any operation fails, Prisma rolls back the entire transaction.

Yes - for example, you can include multiple deleteMany operations inside a $transaction .

You an use the $transaction API to perform a cascading delete .

No - neither updateMany nor deleteMany currently supports nested writes. For example, you cannot delete multiple teams and all of their members (a cascading delete):

Based on this schema, you can use updateMany to mark all unread emails as read:

In the following schema, a User can have many received emails (a one-to-many relationship):

You are building a service like gmail.com, and your customer wants a "Mark as read" feature that allows users to mark all emails as read. Each update to the status of an email is an independent write because the emails do not depend on one another - for example, the "Happy Birthday! 🍰" email from your aunt is unrelated to the promotional email from IKEA.

The ability to create and upsert in bulk is being considered: feel free to chime in with your use case and upvote if you're interested.

Bulk writes allow you to write multiple records of the same type in a single transaction - if any operation fails, Prisma rolls back the entire transaction. Prisma currently supports:

Depending on your requirements, Prisma Client has four options for handling independent writes that should succeed or fail together.

Note : Independent writes may have to occur in a specific order if constraints are present - for example, you must delete blog posts before the blog author if the post have a mandatory authorId field. However, they are still still considered independent writes because no operations depend on the result of a previous operation, such as the database returning a generated ID.

Writes are considered independent if they do not rely on the result of a previous operation. The following groups of independent writes can occur in any order:

Read, modify, write

In some cases you may need to perform custom logic as part of an atomic operation - also known as the read-modify-write pattern. The following is an example of the read-modify-write pattern:

Read a value from the database

Run some logic to manipulate that value (for example, contacting an external API)

Write the value back to the database

All operations should succeed or fail together without making unwanted changes to the database, but you do not necessarily need to use an actual database transaction. This section of the guide describes two ways to work with Prisma Client and the read-modify-write pattern:

Designing idempotent APIs

Optimistic concurrency control

Idempotent APIs Idempotency is the ability to run the same logic with the same parameters multiple times with the same result: the effect on the database is the same whether you run the logic once or one thousand times. For example: NOT IDEMPOTENT : Upsert (update-or-insert) a user in the database with email address "letoya@prisma.io" . The User table does not enforce unique email addresses. The effect on the database is different if you run the logic once (one user created) or ten times (ten users created).

: Upsert (update-or-insert) a user in the database with email address . The table enforce unique email addresses. The effect on the database is different if you run the logic once (one user created) or ten times (ten users created). IDEMPOTENT: Upsert (update-or-insert) a user in the database with the email address "letoya@prisma.io" . The User table does enforce unique email addresses. The effect on the database is the same if you run the logic once (one user created) or ten times (existing user is updated with the same input). Idempotency is something you can and should actively design into your application wherever possible. When to design an idempotent API ✔ You need to be able to retry the same logic without creating unwanted side-effects in the databases Scenario: Upgrading a Slack team You are creating an upgrade flow for Slack that allows teams to unlock paid features. Teams can choose between different plans and pay per user, per month. You use Stripe as your payment gateway, and extend your Team model to store a stripeCustomerId . Subscriptions are managed in Stripe. model Team { id Int @id @default ( autoincrement ( ) ) name String User User [ ] stripeCustomerId String ? } The upgrade flow looks like this: Count the number of users Create a subscription in Stripe that includes the number of users Associate the team with the Stripe customer ID to unlock paid features const teamId = 9 const planId = 'plan_id' const numTeammates = await prisma . user . count ( { where : { teams : { some : { id : teamId , } , } , } , } ) const customer = await stripe . customers . create ( { externalId : teamId , plan : planId , quantity : numTeammates , } ) await prisma . team . update ( { data : { customerId : customer . id , } , where : { id : teamId , } , } ) This example has a problem: you can only run the logic once. Consider the following scenario: Stripe creates a new customer and subscription, and returns a customer ID Updating the team fails - the team is not marked as a customer in the Slack database The customer is charged by Stripe, but paid features are not unlocked in Slack because the team lacks a valid customerId Running the same code again either: Results in an error because the team (defined by externalId ) already exists - Stripe never returns a customer ID

) already exists - Stripe never returns a customer ID If externalId is not subject to a unique constraint, Stripe creates yet another subscription (not idempotent) You cannot re-run this code in case of an error and you cannot change to another plan without being charged twice. The following refactor (highlighted) introduces a mechanism that checks if a subscription already exists, and either creates the description or updates the existing subscription (which will remain unchanged if the input is identical): const numTeammates = await prisma . user . count ( { where : { teams : { some : { id : teamId , } , } , } , } ) let customer = await stripe . customers . get ( { externalId : teamID } ) if ( customer ) { customer = await stripe . customers . update ( { externalId : teamId , plan : 'plan_id' , quantity : numTeammates , } ) } else { customer = await stripe . customers . create ( { externalId : teamId , plan : 'plan_id' , quantity : numTeammates , } ) } await prisma . team . update ( { data : { customerId : customer . id , } , where : { id : teamId , } , } ) You can now retry the same logic multiple times with the same input without adverse effect. To further enhance this example, you can introduce a mechanism whereby the subscription is cancelled or temporarily deactivated if the update does not succeed after a set number of attempts.

Optimistic concurrency control Optimistic concurrency control (OCC) is a model for handling concurrent operations on a single entity that does not rely on 🔒 locking. Instead, we optimistically assume that a record will remain unchanged in between reading and writing, and use a concurrency token (a timestamp or version field) to detect changes to a record. If a ❌ conflict occurs (someone else has changed the record since you read it), you cancel the transaction. Depending on your scenario, you can then: Re-try the transaction (book another cinema seat)

Throw an error (alert the user that they are about to overwrite changes made by someone else) This section describes how to build your own optimistic concurrency control. See also: Plans for application-level optimistic concurrency control on GitHub When to use optimistic concurrency control ✔ You anticipate a high number of concurrent requests (multiple people booking cinema seats)

✔ You anticipate that conflicts between those concurrent requests will be rare Avoiding locks in a application with a high number of concurrent requests makes the application more resilient to load and more scalable overall. Although locking is not inherently bad, locking in a high concurrency environment can lead to unintended consequences - even if you are locking individual rows, and only for a short amount of time. For more information, see: Why ROWLOCK Hints Can Make Queries Slower and Blocking Worse in SQL Server

The High Concurrency strategy Scenario: Reserving a seat at the cinema You are creating a booking system for a cinema. Each movie has a set number of seats. The following schema models movies and seats: model Seat { id Int @id @ default ( autoincrement ( ) ) userId Int ? claimedBy User ? @ relation ( fields : [ userId ] , references : [ id ] ) movieId Int movie Movie @ relation ( fields : [ movieId ] , references : [ id ] ) } model Movie { id Int @id @ default ( autoincrement ( ) ) name String @unique seats Seat [ ] } The following sample code finds the first available seat and assigns that seat to a user: const movieName = 'Hidden Figures' const availableSeat = await prisma . seat . findFirst ( { where : { movie : { name : movieName , } , claimedBy : null , } , } ) if ( ! availableSeat ) { throw new Error ( ` Oh no! ${ movieName } is all booked. ` ) } await prisma . seat . update ( { data : { claimedBy : userId , } , where : { id : availableSeat . id , } , } ) However, this code suffers from the "double-booking problem" - it is possible for two people to book the same seats: Seat 3A returned to Sorcha ( findFirst ) Seat 3A returned to Ellen ( findFirst ) Seat 3A claimed by Sorcha ( update ) Seat 3A claimed by Ellen ( update - overwrites Sorcha's claim) Even though Sorcha has successfully booked the seat, the system ultimately stores Ellen's claim. To solve this problem with optimistic concurrency control, add a version field to the seat: model Seat { id Int @id @default ( autoincrement ( ) ) userId Int ? claimedBy User ? @relation ( fields: [ userId ] , references: [ id ] ) movieId Int movie Movie @relation ( fields: [ movieId ] , references: [ id ] ) version Int } Next, adjust the code to check the version field before updating: const userEmail = 'alice@prisma.io' const movieName = 'Hidden Figures' const availableSeat = await client . seat . findFirst ( { where : { Movie : { name : movieName , } , claimedBy : null , } , } ) if ( ! availableSeat ) { throw new Error ( ` Oh no! ${ movieName } is all booked. ` ) } const seats = await client . seat . updateMany ( { data : { claimedBy : userEmail , version : { increment : 1 , } , } , where : { id : availableSeat . id , version : availableSeat . version , } , } ) if ( seats . count === 0 ) { throw new Error ( ` That seat is already booked! Please try again. ` ) } It is now impossible for two people to book the same seat: Seat 3A returned to Sorcha ( version is 0) Seat 3A returned to Ellen ( version is 0) Seat 3A claimed by Sorcha ( version is incremented to 1, booking succeeds) Seat 3A claimed by Ellen (in-memory version (0) does not match database version (1) - booking does not succeed)