Using @db.VarChar(n)
Optimize provides recommendations to help you identify and resolve performance issues caused by the use of
@db.VarChar(n) type in PostgreSQL.
The
@db.VarChar(n) native type has been used within the
Item model on the name field:
model Item {
// ...
name String @db.VarChar(1)
// ...
}
Why this is a problem
The
@db.VarChar(n) type restricts content to a maximum length of
n, which can cause unexpected issues in production if not properly managed by the application. In PostgreSQL,
varchar(n) performs the same as
text, and no additional optimizations are provided for
varchar(n), making the choice between them more about convention than performance.