Unnecessary indexes

Optimize detects unnecessary indexes and recommends removing them to improve database performance.

Why this is a problem

Indexes enhance database query performance but can harm efficiency when overused. They consume storage and add overhead to INSERT, UPDATE, and DELETE operations. Unnecessary indexes can result in:

  • Increased write costs: Extra indexes slow down write operations.
  • Higher storage use: Unused indexes waste storage space.
  • Query optimizer confusion: Redundant indexes may cause inefficient query plans.

Removing unnecessary indexes improves performance and simplifies maintenance.