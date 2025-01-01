On this page

Unnecessary indexes

Optimize detects unnecessary indexes and recommends removing them to improve database performance.

Indexes enhance database query performance but can harm efficiency when overused. They consume storage and add overhead to INSERT , UPDATE , and DELETE operations. Unnecessary indexes can result in:

Increased write costs: Extra indexes slow down write operations.

Extra indexes slow down write operations. Higher storage use: Unused indexes waste storage space.

Unused indexes waste storage space. Query optimizer confusion: Redundant indexes may cause inefficient query plans.

Removing unnecessary indexes improves performance and simplifies maintenance.