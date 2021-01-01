Supported database types and features

Docs
MongoDB not supported
Prisma Migrate does not currently support the MongoDB connector.

Prisma Migrate translates the model defined in your Prisma schema into features in your database.

A diagram that shows a Prisma schema on the left (labeled: Prisma schema, models) and a database on the right (labeled: Database, tables). Two parallel arrows connect the schema and the database, showing how '@unique' maps to 'UNIQUE' and '@id' maps to 'PRIMARY KEY'.

Every¹ feature in your data model maps to a corresponding feature in the underlying database. If you can define a feature in the Prisma schema, it is supported by Prisma Migrate.

For a complete list of Prisma schema features, refer to:

Prisma Migrate also supports mapping each field to a specific native type, and there are ways to include features without a Prisma schema equivalent in your database.

¹ Comments and Prisma-level functions (uuid() and cuid()) do not map to database features.

Mapping fields to a specific native type

Each Prisma type maps to a default underlying database type - for example, the PostgreSQL connector maps String to text by default. Native database type attributes determines which specific native type should be created in the database.

Note: Some Prisma types only map to a single native type.

In the following example, the name and title fields have a @db.VarChar(X) type attribute:

datasource db {
  provider = "postgresql"
  url      = env("DATABASE_URL")
}


model User {
  id    Int    @id @default(autoincrement())
  name  String @db.VarChar(200)
  posts Post[]
}


model Post {
  id        Int     @id @default(autoincrement())
  title     String  @db.VarChar(150)
  published Boolean @default(true)
  authorId  Int
  author    User    @relation(fields: [authorId], references: [id])
}

Prisma Migrate uses the specified types when it creates a migration:

  -- CreateTable
CREATE TABLE "User" (
    "id" SERIAL,
    "name" VARCHAR(200) NOT NULL,
    PRIMARY KEY ("id")
);
  -- CreateTable
CREATE TABLE "Post" (
    "id" SERIAL,
    "title" VARCHAR(150) NOT NULL,
    "published" BOOLEAN NOT NULL DEFAULT true,
    "authorId" INTEGER NOT NULL,
    PRIMARY KEY ("id")
);


  -- AddForeignKey
ALTER TABLE "Post" ADD FOREIGN KEY("authorId")REFERENCES "User"("id") ON DELETE CASCADE ON UPDATE CASCADE;

Mappings by Prisma type

For type mappings organized by Prisma type, refer to the Prisma schema reference documentation.

Mappings by database provider

For type mappings organized by database provider, see:

Handling unsupported database features

Prisma Migrate cannot automatically create database features that have no equivalent in Prisma Schema Language (PSL). For example, there is currently no way to define a stored procedure or a partial index in PSL. However, there are ways to add unsupported features to your database with Prisma Migrate:

