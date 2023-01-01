In Prisma, relations between records are defined with the @relation attribute. For example, in the following schema there is a one-to-many relation between the User and Post models:

schema.prisma 1 model Post { 2 id Int @id @default ( autoincrement ( ) ) 3 title String 4 author User @relation ( fields: [ authorId ] , references: [ id ] , onDelete: Cascade , onUpdate: Cascade ) 5 authorId Int 6 } 7 8 model User { 9 id Int @id @default ( autoincrement ( ) ) 10 posts Post [ ] 11 }

Prisma has two relation modes, foreignKeys and prisma , that specify how relations between records are enforced.

If you use Prisma with a relational database, then by default Prisma uses the foreignKeys relation mode, which enforces relations between records at the database level with foreign keys. A foreign key is a column or group of columns in one table that take values based on the primary key in another table. Foreign keys allow you to:

set constraints that prevent you from making changes that break references

set referential actions that define how changes to records are handled

Together these constraints and referential actions guarantee the referential integrity of the data.

For the example schema above, Prisma Migrate will generate the following SQL by default if you use the PostgreSQL connector:

CREATE TABLE "Post" ( "id" SERIAL NOT NULL , "title" TEXT NOT NULL , "authorId" INTEGER NOT NULL , CONSTRAINT "Post_pkey" PRIMARY KEY ( "id" ) ) ; CREATE TABLE "User" ( "id" SERIAL NOT NULL , CONSTRAINT "User_pkey" PRIMARY KEY ( "id" ) ) ; ALTER TABLE "Post" ADD CONSTRAINT "Post_authorId_fkey" FOREIGN KEY ( "authorId" ) REFERENCES "User" ( "id" ) ON DELETE CASCADE ON UPDATE CASCADE ;

In this case, the foreign key constraint on the authorId column of the Post table references the id column of the User table, and guarantees that a post must have an author that exists. If you update or delete a user then the ON DELETE and ON UPDATE referential actions specify the CASCADE option, which will also delete or update all posts belonging to the user.

Some databases, such as MongoDB or PlanetScale, do not support foreign keys. Additionally, in some cases developers may prefer not to use foreign keys in their relational database that usually does support foreign keys. For these situations, Prisma offers the prisma relation mode, which emulates some properties of relations in relational databases. When you use Prisma Client with the prisma relation mode enabled, the behavior of queries is identical or similar, but referential actions and some constraints are handled by the Prisma engine rather than in the database.

There are performance implications to emulation of referential integrity and referential actions in Prisma Client. In cases where the underlying database supports foreign keys, it is usually the preferred choice.