Defines a data source in the Prisma schema.

The following providers are available:

Examples

Specify a PostgreSQL data source In this example, the target database is available with the following credentials: User: johndoe

Password: mypassword

Host: localhost

Port: 5432

Database name: mydb

Schema name: public datasource db { provider = "postgresql" url = "postgresql://johndoe:mypassword@localhost:5432/mydb?schema=public" } Learn more about PostgreSQL connection strings here.

Specify a MySQL data source In this example, the target database is available with the following credentials: User: johndoe

Password: mypassword

Host: localhost

Port: 3306

Database name: mydb datasource db { provider = "mysql" url = "mysql://johndoe:mypassword@localhost:3306/mydb" } Learn more about MySQL connection strings here.

Specify a MongoDB data source User: root

Password: password

Host: cluster1.test1.mongodb.net

Port: N/A

Database name: testing datasource db { provider = "mongodb" url = "mongodb+srv://root:password@cluster1.test1.mongodb.net/testing?retryWrites=true&w=majority" } Learn more about MongoDB connection strings here.

Specify a SQLite data source In this example, the target database is located in a file called dev.db : datasource db { provider = "sqlite" url = "file:./dev.db" } Learn more about SQLite connection strings here.