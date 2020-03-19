datasource
Defines a data source in the Prisma schema.
Fields
A
datasource block accepts the following fields:
|Name
|Required
|Type
|Description
provider
|Yes
|String (
postgresql,
mysql,
sqlite,
sqlserver,
mongodb)
|Describes which data source connectors to use.
url
|Yes
|String (URL)
|Connection URL including authentication info. Most connectors use the syntax provided by the database.
shadowDatabaseUrl
|No
|String (URL)
|Connection URL to the shadow database used by Prisma Migrate. Allows you to use a cloud-hosted database as the shadow database.
referentialIntegrity
|No
|String (
foreignKeys,
prisma)
|Allows setting the referential integrity.
The following providers are available:
sqlite
postgresql
mysql
sqlserver
mongodb(Preview)
Remarks
- You can only have one
datasourceblock in a schema.
datasource dbis convention - however, you can give your data source any name - for example,
datasource mysqlor
datasource data.
Examples
Specify a PostgreSQL data source
In this example, the target database is available with the following credentials:
- User:
johndoe
- Password:
mypassword
- Host:
localhost
- Port:
5432
- Database name:
mydb
- Schema name:
public
datasource db {provider = "postgresql"url = "postgresql://johndoe:mypassword@localhost:5432/mydb?schema=public"}
Learn more about PostgreSQL connection strings here.
Specify a MySQL data source
In this example, the target database is available with the following credentials:
- User:
johndoe
- Password:
mypassword
- Host:
localhost
- Port:
3306
- Database name:
mydb
datasource db {provider = "mysql"url = "mysql://johndoe:mypassword@localhost:3306/mydb"}
Learn more about MySQL connection strings here.
Specify a MongoDB data source
- User:
root
- Password:
password
- Host:
cluster1.test1.mongodb.net
- Port: N/A
- Database name:
testing
datasource db {provider = "mongodb"url = "mongodb+srv://root:password@cluster1.test1.mongodb.net/testing?retryWrites=true&w=majority"}
Learn more about MongoDB connection strings here.
Specify a SQLite data source
In this example, the target database is located in a file called
dev.db:
datasource db {provider = "sqlite"url = "file:./dev.db"}
Learn more about SQLite connection strings here.
Specify a PostgreSQL data source via an environment variable
In this example, the target database is available with the following credentials:
- User:
johndoe
- Password:
mypassword
- Host:
localhost
- Port:
5432
- Database name:
mydb
- Schema name:
public
datasource db {provider = "postgresql"url = env("DATABASE_URL")}
When running a Prisma CLI command that needs the database connection URL (e.g.
prisma generate), you need to make sure that the
DATABASE_URL environment variable is set.
One way to do so is by creating a
.env file with the following contents. Note that the file must be in the same directory as your
schema.prisma file to automatically picked up the Prisma CLI.
DATABASE_URL=postgresql://johndoe:mypassword@localhost:5432/mydb?schema=public
generator
Defines a generator in the Prisma schema.
Fields
A
generator block accepts the following fields:
|Name
|Required
|Type
|Description
provider
|Yes
|String (file path) or Enum (
prisma-client-js)
|Describes which generator to use. This can point to a file that implements a generator or specify a built-in generator directly.
output
|No
|String (file path)
|Determines the location for the generated client, learn more. Default:
node_modules/.prisma/client
previewFeatures
|No
|List of Enums
|Use intellisense to see list of currently available Preview features (
Ctrl+Space in Visual Studio Code) Default: none
engineType
|No
|Enum (
library or
binary)
|Defines the query engine type to download and use. Default:
library
binaryTargets
|No
|List of Enums (see below)
|Specify the OS on which the Prisma Client will run to ensure compatibility of the query engine. Default:
native
binaryTargets options
The following tables list all supported operating systems with the name of platform to specify in
binaryTargets.
Mac OS
|Build OS
|Prisma engine build name
|Mac OS
darwin
Windows
|Build OS
|Prisma engine build name
|Windows
windows
Linux (Alpine)
|Build OS
|Prisma engine build name
|Alpine
linux-musl
Linux (Debian)
|Build OS
|Prisma engine build name
|OpenSSL
|Debian 8 (Jessie)
debian-openssl-1.0.x
|1.0.x
|Debian 9 (Stretch)
debian-openssl-1.1.x
|1.1.x
|Debian 10 (Buster)
debian-openssl-1.1.x
|1.1.x
|Debian 11 (Bullseye)
debian-openssl-1.1.x
|1.1.x
Linux (Ubuntu)
|Build OS
|Prisma engine build name
|OpenSSL
|Ubuntu 14.04 (trusty)
debian-openssl-1.0.x
|1.0.x
|Ubuntu 16.04 (xenial)
debian-openssl-1.0.x
|1.0.x
|Ubuntu 18.04 (bionic)
debian-openssl-1.1.x
|1.1.x
|Ubuntu 19.04 (disco)
debian-openssl-1.1.x
|1.1.x
|Ubuntu 20.04 (focal)
debian-openssl-1.1.x
|1.1.x
Linux (CentOS)
|Build OS
|Prisma engine build name
|OpenSSL
|CentOS 7
rhel-openssl-1.0.x
|1.0.x
|CentOS
rhel-openssl-1.0.x
|1.0.x
Linux (Fedora)
|Build OS
|Prisma engine build name
|OpenSSL
|Fedora 28
rhel-openssl-1.1.x
|1.1.x
|Fedora 29
rhel-openssl-1.1.x
|1.1.x
|Fedora 30
rhel-openssl-1.1.x
|1.1.x
Linux (Linux Mint)
|Build OS
|Prisma engine build name
|OpenSSL
|Linux Mint 18
debian-openssl-1.0.x
|1.0.x
|Linux Mint 19
debian-openssl-1.1.x
|1.1.x
Linux (Arch Linux)
|Build OS
|Prisma engine build name
|OpenSSL
|Arch Linux 2019.09.01
debian-openssl-1.1.x
|1.1.x
Linux ARM64
|Build OS
|Prisma engine build name
|OpenSSL
|Linux ARM64-based distro
linux-arm64-openssl-1.0.x
|1.0.x
|Linux ARM64-based distro
linux-arm64-openssl-1.1.x
|1.1.x
Examples
Specify the
prisma-client-js generator with the default
output,
previewFeatures,
engineType and
binaryTargets
generator client {provider = "prisma-client-js"}
Note that the above
generator definition is equivalent to the following because it uses the default values for
output,
engineType and
binaryTargets (and implicitly
previewFeatures):
generator client {provider = "prisma-client-js"output = "node_modules/.prisma/client"engineType = "library"binaryTargets = ["native"]}
Specify a custom
output location for Prisma Client
This example shows how to define a custom
output location of the generated asset to override the default one.
generator client {provider = "prisma-client-js"output = "../src/generated/client"}
Specify custom
binaryTargets to ensure compatibility with the OS
This example shows how to configure Prisma Client to run on
Ubuntu 19.04 (disco) based on the table above.
generator client {provider = "prisma-client-js"binaryTargets = ["debian-openssl-1.1.x"]}
Specify a
provider pointing to some custom generator implementation
This example shows how to use a custom generator that's located in a directory called
my-generator.
generator client {provider = "./my-generator"}
model
Defines a Prisma model .
Remarks
- Every record of a model must be uniquely identifiable. You must define at least one of the following attributes per model:
Naming conventions
- Model names must adhere to the following regular expression:
[A-Za-z][A-Za-z0-9_]*
- Model names must start with a letter and are typically spelled in PascalCase
- Model names should use the singular form (for example,
Userinstead of
user,
usersor
Users)
- Prisma has a number of reserved words that are being used by Prisma internally and therefore cannot be used as a model name. You can find the reserved words here and here.
Note: You can use the
@@mapattribute to map a model (for example,
User) to a table with a different name that does not match model naming conventions (for example,
users).
Order of fields
- In version 2.3.0 and later, introspection lists model fields same order as the corresponding columns in the database. Relation fields are listed after scalar fields.
Examples
A model named
User with two scalar fields
model User {email String @unique // `email` can not be optional because it's the only unique field on the modelname String?}
model fields
Fields are properties of models.
Remarks
Naming conventions
- Must start with a letter
- Typically spelled in camelCase
- Must adhere to the following regular expression:
[A-Za-z][A-Za-z0-9_]*
Note: You can use the
@mapattribute to map a field name (for example,
MyField) to a column with a different name that does not match field naming conventions (for example,
myField).
model field scalar types
The data source connector determines what native database type each of Prisma scalar type maps to. Similarly, the generator determines what type in the target programming language each of these types map to.
Prisma models also have model field types that define relations between models.
String
Variable length text.
Default type mappings
|Connector
|Default mapping
|PostgreSQL
text
|Microsoft SQL
nvarchar(1000)
|MySQL
varchar(191)
|MongoDB
String
|SQLite
TEXT
PostgreSQL
|Native database type
|Native database type attribute
|Notes
text
@db.Text
char
@db.Char(x)
varchar
@db.VarChar(n)
bit
@db.Bit(x)
varbit
@db.VarBit
uuid
@db.Uuid
xml
@db.Xml
inet
@db.Inet
citext
@db.Citext
|Only available if Citext extension is enabled.
MySQL
|Native database type
|Native database type attribute
|Notes
VARCHAR
@db.VarChar(X)
TEXT
@db.Text
CHAR
@db.Char(X)
TINYTEXT
@db.TinyText
MEDIUMTEXT
@db.MediumText
LONGTEXT
@db.LongText
You can use Prisma Migrate to map
@db.Bit(1) to
String:
model Model {/* ... */myField String @db.Bit(1)}
MongoDB (Preview)
String
|Native database type attribute
|Notes
@db.String
@db.ObjectId
|Required if the underlying BSON type is
OBJECT_ID (ID fields, relation scalars)
Microsoft SQL Server
|Native database type
|Native database type attribute
|Notes
char
@db.Char(X)
nchar
@db.NChar(X)
varchar
@db.VarChar(X)
nvarchar
@db.NVarChar(X)
text
@db.Text
ntext
@db.NText
xml
@db.Xml
uniqueidentifier
@db.UniqueIdentifier
SQLite
TEXT
Clients
|Prisma Client JS
string
Boolean
True or false value.
Default type mappings
|Connector
|Default mapping
|PostgreSQL
boolean
|Microsoft SQL
tinyint
|MySQL
TINYINT(1)
|MongoDB
Bool
|SQLite
INTEGER
PostgreSQL
|Native database types
|Native database type attribute
|Notes
boolean
@db.Boolean
MySQL
|Native database types
|Native database type attribute
|Notes
TINYINT(1)
@db.TinyInt(1)
TINYINT maps to
Int if the max length is greater than 1 (for example,
TINYINT(2)) or the default value is anything other than
1,
0, or
NULL
BIT(1)
@db.Bit
MongoDB (Preview)
Bool
Microsoft SQL Server
|Native database types
|Native database type attribute
|Notes
bit
@db.Bit
SQLite
INTEGER
Clients
|Prisma Client JS
boolean
Int
Default type mappings
|Connector
|Default mapping
|PostgreSQL
integer
|Microsoft SQL
int
|MySQL
INT
|MongoDB
Int
|SQLite
INTEGER
PostgreSQL
|Native database types
|Native database type attribute
|Notes
integer |
int,
int4
@db.Integer
smallint |
int2
@db.SmallInt
smallserial |
serial2
@db.SmallInt @default(autoincrement())
serial |
serial4
@db.Int @default(autoincrement())
oid
@db.Oid
MySQL
|Native database types
|Native database type attribute
|Notes
INT
@db.Int
INT UNSIGNED
@db.UnsignedInt
SMALLINT
@db.SmallInt
SMALLINT UNSIGNED
@db.UnsignedSmallInt
MEDIUMINT
@db.MediumInt
MEDIUMINT UNSIGNED
@db.UnsignedMediumInt
TINYINT
@db.TinyInt
TINYINT maps to
Int if the max length is greater than 1 (for example,
TINYINT(2)) or the default value is anything other than
1,
0, or
NULL.
TINYINT(1) maps to
Boolean.
TINYINT UNSIGNED
@db.UnsignedTinyInt
TINYINT(1) UNSIGNED maps to
Int, not
Boolean
YEAR
@db.Year
MongoDB (Preview)
Int
|Native database type attribute
|Notes
@db.Int
@db.Long
Microsoft SQL Server
|Native database types
|Native database type attribute
|Notes
int
@db.Int
smallint
@db.SmallInt
tinyint
@db.TinyInt
bit
@db.Bit
SQLite
INTEGER
Clients
|Prisma Client JS
number
BigInt
BigInt is available in version 2.17.0 and later.
Default type mappings
|Connector
|Default mapping
|PostgreSQL
integer
|Microsoft SQL
int
|MySQL
INT
|MongoDB
Long
|SQLite
INTEGER
PostgreSQL
|Native database types
|Native database type attribute
|Notes
bigint |
int8
@db.BigInt
bigserial |
serial8
@db.BigInt @default(autoincrement())
MySQL
|Native database types
|Native database type attribute
|Notes
BIGINT
@db.BigInt
SERIAL
@db.UnsignedBigInt @default(autoincrement())
MongoDB (Preview)
Long
Microsoft SQL Server
|Native database types
|Native database type attribute
|Notes
bigint
@db.BigInt
SQLite
INTEGER
Clients
|Client
|Type
|Description
|Prisma Client JS
BigInt
|See examples of working with
BigInt
Float
Floating point number.
Floatmaps to
Doublein 2.17.0 and later - see release notes and Video: Changes to the default mapping of Float in Prisma 2.17.0 for more information about this change.
Default type mappings
|Connector
|Default mapping
|PostgreSQL
double precision
|Microsoft SQL
float(53)
|MySQL
DOUBLE
|MongoDB
Double
|SQLite
REAL
PostgreSQL
|Native database types
|Native database type attribute
|Notes
double precision
@db.DoublePrecision
real
@db.Real
MySQL
|Native database types
|Native database type attribute
|Notes
FLOAT
@db.Float
DOUBLE
@db.Double
MongoDB (Preview)
Double
Microsoft SQL Server
|Native database types
|Native database type attribute
float
@db.Float
money
@db.Money
smallmoney
@db.SmallMoney
real
@db.Real
SQLite connector
REAL
Clients
|Prisma Client JS
number
Decimal
Default type mappings
|Connector
|Default mapping
|PostgreSQL
decimal(65,30)
|Microsoft SQL
decimal(32,16)
|MySQL
DECIMAL(65,30)
|MongoDB
Decimal
|SQLite
DECIMAL
PostgreSQL
|Native database types
|Native database type attribute
|Notes
decimal |
numeric
@db.Decimal(p, s)†
money
@db.Money
- †
p(precision), the maximum total number of decimal digits to be stored.
s(scale), the number of decimal digits that are stored to the right of the decimal point.
MySQL
|Native database types
|Native database type attribute
|Notes
DECIMAL |
NUMERIC
@db.Decimal(p, s)†
- †
p(precision), the maximum total number of decimal digits to be stored.
s(scale), the number of decimal digits that are stored to the right of the decimal point.
MongoDB (Preview)
Decimal
Microsoft SQL Server
|Native database types
|Native database type attribute
|Notes
decimal |
numeric
@db.Decimal(p, s)†
- †
p(precision), the maximum total number of decimal digits to be stored.
s(scale), the number of decimal digits that are stored to the right of the decimal point.
SQLite
DECIMAL (changed from
REAL in 2.17.0)
Clients
|Client
|Type
|Description
|Prisma Client JS
Decimal
|See examples of working with
Decimal
DateTime
Remarks
- Prisma Client returns all
DateTimeas ISO 8601-formatted strings.
Default type mappings
|Connector
|Default mapping
|PostgreSQL
timestamp(3)
|Microsoft SQL
datetime2
|MySQL
DATETIME(3)
|MongoDB
Timestamp
|SQLite
NUMERIC
PostgreSQL
|Native database types
|Native database type attribute
|Notes
timestamp
@db.Timestamp(x)
timestamptz
@db.Timestamptz(x)
date
@db.Date
time
@db.Time(x)
timetz
@db.Timetz(x)
MySQL
|Native database types
|Native database type attribute
|Notes
DATETIME(x)
@db.DateTime(x)
DATE(x)
@db.Date(x)
TIME(x)
@db.Time(x)
TIMESTAMP(x)
@db.Timestamp(x)
You can also use MySQL's
YEAR type with
Int:
yearField Int @db.Year
MongoDB (Preview)
Timestamp
Microsoft SQL Server
|Native database types
|Native database type attribute
|Notes
date
@db.Date
time
@db.Time
datetime
@db.DateTime
datetime2
@db.DateTime2
smalldatetime
@db.SmallDateTime
datetimeoffset
@db.DateTimeOffset
SQLite
NUMERIC or
STRING. If the underlying data type is
STRING, you must use one of the following formats:
Clients
|Prisma Client JS
Date
Json
A JSON object.
Default type mappings
|Connector
|Default mapping
|PostgreSQL
jsonb
|Microsoft SQL
nvarchar(1000)
|MySQL
JSON
|MongoDB
|A valid
BSON object (Relaxed mode)
|SQLite
|Not supported
PostgreSQL
|Native database types
|Native database type attribute
|Notes
json
@db.Json
jsonb
@db.JsonB
MySQL
|Native database types
|Native database type attribute
|Notes
JSON
@db.Json
MongoDB (Preview)
Microsoft SQL Server
Microsoft SQL Server does not have a specific data type for JSON - however, there are a number of built-in functions for reading and modifying JSON.
|Native database types
|Native database type attribute
JSON
@db.NVarChar
SQLite
Not supported
Clients
|Prisma Client JS
object
Bytes
Bytes is available in version 2.17.0 and later.
Default type mappings
|Connector
|Default mapping
|PostgreSQL
bytea
|Microsoft SQL
varbinary
|MySQL
LONGBLOB
|MongoDB
BinData
|SQLite
|Not supported
PostgreSQL
|Native database types
|Native database type attribute
bytea
@db.ByteA
MySQL
|Native database types
|Native database type attribute
|Notes
LONGBLOB
@db.LongBlob
BINARY
@db.Binary
VARBINARY
@db.VarBinary
TINYBLOB
@db.TinyBlob
BLOB
@db.Blob
MEDIUMBLOB
@db.MediumBlob
BIT
@db.Bit
MongoDB (Preview)
BinData
|Native database type attribute
|Notes
@db.ObjectId
|Required if the underlying BSON type is
OBJECT_ID (ID fields, relation scalars)
@db.BinData
Microsoft SQL Server
|Native database types
|Native database type attribute
|Notes
binary
@db.Binary
varbinary
@db.VarBinary
image
@db.Image
SQLite
Not supported
Clients
|Client
|Type
|Description
|Prisma Client JS
Buffer
|See examples of working with
Buffer
Unsupported
Not supported by MongoDB
The MongoDB connector does not currently support the
Unsupported type.
The
Unsupported type was introduced in 2.17.0 and allows you to represent data types in the Prisma schema that are not supported by the Prisma Client.
Unsupported fields can be introspected with
prisma db pull or created with Prisma Migrate or
db push.
Remarks
Fields with
Unsupportedtypes are not available in the generated client.
If a model contains a mandatory
Unsupportedtype,
prisma.model.create(..)and
prisma.model.update(...)are not available in the client.
Prisma will always warn that your schema contains unsupported types when you
introspect:*** WARNING ***These fields are not supported by the Prisma Client, because Prisma does not currently support their types.* Model "Post", field: "circle", original data type: "circle"
Examples
model Star {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())position Unsupported("circle")?example1 Unsupported("circle")circle Unsupported("circle")? @default(dbgenerated("'<(10,4),11>'::circle"))}
model field type modifiers [] modifier
Makes a field a list.
Remarks
- Cannot be optional (for example
Post[]?).
Relational databases
- Scalar lists (arrays) are only supported in the data model if your database natively supports them. Currently, scalar lists are therefore only supported when using PostgreSQL (since MySQL and SQLite don't natively support scalar lists).
MongoDB
- Scalar lists require
@db.Array(String), where the parameter matches the scalar type (for example,
String[])
Examples
model User {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())posts Post[]favoriteColors String[]}
? modifier
Makes a field optional.
Remarks
- Cannot be used with a list field (for example,
Posts[])
Examples
Optional
name field
model User {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())name String?}
Attributes
Attributes modify the behavior of a field or block (e.g. models). There are two ways to add attributes to your data model:
- Field attributes are prefixed with
@
- Block attributes are prefixed with
@@
Some attributes take arguments. Arguments in attributes are always named, but in most cases the argument name can be omitted.
Note: The leading underscore in a signature means the argument name can be omitted.
@id
Defines a single-field ID on the model.
Remarks
General
- Cannot be defined on a relation field
- Cannot be optional
Relational databases
Corresponding database type:
PRIMARY KEY
Can be annotated with a
@default()value that uses functions to auto-generate an ID:
Can be defined on any scalar field (
String,
Int,
enum)
MongoDB
Corresponding database type: Any valid BSON type, except arrays
Every model must define an
@idfield
The underlying ID field name is always
_id, and must be mapped with
@map(_id)
Can be defined on any scalar field (
String,
Int,
enum) unless you want to use
ObjectIdin your database
To use an
ObjectIdas your ID, you must:
Use the
Stringor
Bytesfield type
Annotate your field with
@db.ObjectId:id String @db.ObjectId @map("_id")
Optionally, annotate your field with a
@default()value that uses the
dbgenerated()function to auto-generate an
ObjectIdid String @db.ObjectId @map("_id") @default(dbgenerated())
cuid()and
uuid()are supported but do not generate a valid
ObjectId- use
dbgenerated()instead for
@id
autoincrement()is not supported
Arguments
N/A
Signature
@id(map: String?)
Note: Until version 3.0.0, the signiture was:
@id
Examples
In most cases, you want your database to create the ID. To do this, annotate the ID field with the
@default attribute and initialize the field with a function.
Generate auto-incrementing integers as IDs
model User {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())name String}
Generate
ObjectId as IDs (MongoDB only)
model User {id String @id @default(dbgenerated()) @map("_id") @db.ObjectIdname String}
Generate
cuid() values as IDs
model User {id String @id @default(cuid())name String}
Generate
uuid() values as IDs
model User {id String @id @default(uuid())name String}
Single-field IDs without default values
In the following example,
id does not have a default value:
model User {id String @idname String}
Note that in the above case, you must provide your own ID values when creating new records for the
User model using Prisma Client, e.g.:
const newUser = await prisma.user.create({data: {id: 1,name: 'Alice',},})
Specify an ID on relation scalar field without a default value
In the following example,
authorId is a both a relation scalar and the ID of
Profile:
model Profile {authorId Int @idauthor User @relation(fields: [authorId], references: [id])bio String}model User {id Int @idemail String @uniquename String?profile Profile?}
In this scenario, you cannot create a
Profile only - you must use Prisma Client's nested writes create a
User or connect the profile to an existing user.
The following example creates a user and a profile:
const userWithProfile = await prisma.user.create({data: {id: 3,email: 'bob@prisma.io',name: 'Bob Prismo',profile: {create: {bio: "Hello, I'm Bob Prismo and I love apples, blue nail varnish, and the sound of buzzing mosquitoes.",},},},})
The following example connects a new profile to a user:
const profileWithUser = await prisma.profile.create({data: {bio: "Hello, I'm Bob and I like nothing at all. Just nothing.",author: {connect: {id: 22,},},},})
@@id
Not supported by MongoDB
The MongoDB connector does not support composite IDs.
Defines a multi-field ID (composite ID) on the model.
Remarks
- Corresponding database type:
PRIMARY KEY
- Can be annotated with a
@default()value that uses functions to auto-generate an ID
- Cannot be optional
- Can be defined on any scalar field (
String,
Int,
enum)
- Cannot be defined on a relation field
- The name of the composite ID field in Prisma Client has the following pattern:
field1_field2_field3
Arguments
|Name
|Required
|Type
|Description
fields
|Yes
FieldReference[]
|A list of field names - for example,
["firstname", "lastname"]
The name of the
fields argument on the
@@id attribute can be omitted:
@@id(fields: [title, author])@@id([title, author])
Signature
@@id(_ fields: FieldReference[], name: String?, map: String?)
Note: Until version 3.0.0, the signiture was:
@@id(_ fields: FieldReference[])
Specify a multi-field ID on two
String fields
model User {firstName StringlastName Stringemail String @uniqueisAdmin Boolean @default(false)@@id([firstName, lastName])}
When you create a user, you must provide a unique combination of
firstName and
lastName:
const user = await prisma.user.create({data: {firstName: 'Alice',lastName: 'Smith',},})
To retrieve a user, use the generated composite ID field (
firstName_lastName):
const user = await prisma.user.findUnique({where: {firstName_lastName: {firstName: 'Alice',lastName: 'Smith',},},})
Specify a multi-field ID on two
String fields and one
Boolean field
model User {firstName StringlastName Stringemail String @uniqueisAdmin Boolean @default(false)@@id([firstName, lastName, isAdmin])}
When creating new
User records, you now must provide a unique combination of values for
firstName,
lastName and
isAdmin:
const user = await prisma.user.create({data: {firstName: 'Alice',lastName: 'Smith',isAdmin: true,},})
Specify a multi-field ID that includes a relation field
model Post {title Stringpublished Boolean @default(false)author User @relation(fields: [authorId], references: [id])authorId Int@@id([authorId, title])}model User {id Int @default(autoincrement())email String @uniquename String?posts Post[]}
When creating new
Post records, you now must provide a unique combination of values for
authorId (foreign key) and
title:
const post = await prisma.post.create({data: {title: 'Hello World',author: {connect: {email: 'alice@prisma.io',},},},})
@default
Defines a default value for a field .
Remarks
Relational databases
Corresponding database type:
DEFAULT
Default values can be a static value (
4,
"hello") or one of the following functions:
Default values that cannot yet be represented in the Prisma schema are represented by the
dbgenerated()function when you use introspection.
Default values are currently not allowed on relation fields in the Prisma schema. Note however that you can still define default values manually in the underlying database using plain SQL. These will not be represented in the Prisma schema though, this is a temporary limitation which you can track on GitHub.
MongoDB
Default values can be a static value (
4,
"hello") or one of the following functions:
dbgenerated()(can only be used with
@db.ObjectIdto generate an
ObjectIdin MongoDB)
cuid()
uuid()
now()
Default values are currently not allowed on relation fields in the Prisma schema.
Arguments
|Name
|Required
|Type
|Description
expression
|Yes
|An expression (e.g.
5,
true,
now())
The name of the
value argument on the
@default attribute can be omitted:
id Int @id @default(value: autoincrement())id Int @id @default(autoincrement())
Signature
@default(_ value: Expression, map: String?)
Note: Until version 3.0.0, the signiture was:
@default(_ value: Expression)
Examples
Default value for an
Int
model User {email String @uniqueprofileViews Int @default(0)}
Default value for a
Float
model User {email String @uniquenumber Float @default(1.1)}
Default value for
Decimal
model User {email String @uniquenumber Decimal @default(22.99)}
Default value for
BigInt
model User {email String @uniquenumber BigInt @default(34534535435353)}
Default value for a
String
model User {email String @uniquename String @default("")}
Default value for a
Boolean
model User {email String @uniqueisAdmin Boolean @default(false)}
Default value for a
DateTime
Note that static default values for
DateTime are based on the ISO 8601 standard.
model User {email String @uniquedata DateTime @default("2020-03-19T14:21:00+02:00")}
Default value for a
Bytes
model User {email String @uniquesecret Bytes @default("SGVsbG8gd29ybGQ=")}
Default value for an
enum
enum Role {USERADMIN}
model User {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())email String @uniquename String?role Role @default(USER)posts Post[]profile Profile?}
@unique
Defines a unique constraint for this field.
Remarks
General
- A field annotated with
@uniquecan be optional or required
- A field annotated with
@uniquemust be required if it represents the only unique constraint on a model without an
@id/
@@id
- A model can have any number of unique constraints
- Can be defined on any scalar field
- Cannot be defined on a relation field
Relational databases
- Corresponding database type:
UNIQUE
NULLvalues are considered to be distinct (multiple rows with
NULLvalues in the same column are allowed)
- Adding a unique constraint automatically adds a corresponding unique index to the specified column(s).
MongoDB
- Enforced by a unique index in MongoDB - you must create this index yourself
Arguments
N/A
Signature
@unique(map: String?)
Note: Until version 3.0.0, the signiture was:
@unique
Examples
Specify a unique attribute on a required
String field
model User {email String @uniquename String}
Specify a unique attribute on an optional
String field
model User {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())email String? @uniquename String}
Specify a unique attribute on relation scalar field
authorId
model Post {author User @relation(fields: [authorId], references: [id])authorId Int @uniquetitle Stringpublished Boolean @default(false)}model User {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())email String? @uniquename StringPost Post[]}
Specify a unique attribute with
cuid() values as default values
model User {token String @unique @default(cuid())name String}
@@unique
Defines a compound unique constraint for the specified fields.
Remarks
General
All fields that make up the unique constraint must be mandatory fields. The following model is not valid because
idcould be
null:model User {firstname Intlastname Intid Int?@@unique([firstname, lastname, id])}
The reason for this behavior is that all connectors consider
nullvalues to be distinct, which means that two rows that look identical are considered unique:firstname | lastname | id-----------+----------+------John | Smith | nullJohn | Smith | null
A model can have any number of
@@uniqueblocks
Relational databases
- Corresponding database type:
UNIQUE
- A
@@uniqueblock is required if it represents the only unique constraint on a model without an
@id/
@@id
- Adding a unique constraint automatically adds a corresponding unique index to the specified column(s)
MongoDB
- Enforced by a compound index in MongoDB - you must create this index yourself
- A
@@uniqueblock cannot be used as the only unique identifier for a model - MongoDB requires an
@idfield
Arguments
|Name
|Required
|Type
|Description
fields
|Yes
FieldReference[]
|A list of field names - for example,
["firstname", "lastname"]. Fields must be mandatory - see remarks.
name
|No
String
|The name of the unique combination of fields - defaults to
fieldName1_fieldName2_fieldName3
The name of the
fields argument on the
@@unique attribute can be omitted:
@@unique(fields: [title, author])@@unique([title, author])@@unique(fields: [title, author], name: "titleAuthor")
Signature
@@unique(_ fields: FieldReference[], name: String?, map: String?)
Note: Until version 3.0.0, the signiture was:
@@unique(_ fields: FieldReference[], name: String?)
Examples
Specify a multi-field unique attribute on two
String fields
model User {id Int @default(autoincrement())firstName StringlastName StringisAdmin Boolean @default(false)@@unique([firstName, lastName])}
To retrieve a user, use the generated field name (
firstname_lastname):
const user = await prisma.user.findUnique({where: {firstName_lastName: {firstName: 'Alice',lastName: 'Smith',isAdmin: true,},},})
Specify a multi-field unique attribute on two
String fields and one
Boolean field
model User {id Int @default(autoincrement())firstName StringlastName StringisAdmin Boolean @default(false)@@unique([firstName, lastName, isAdmin])}
Specify a multi-field unique attribute that includes a relation field
model Post {id Int @default(autoincrement())author User @relation(fields: [authorId], references: [id])authorId Inttitle Stringpublished Boolean @default(false)@@unique([authorId, title])}model User {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())email String @uniqueposts Post[]}
Specify a custom
name for a multi-field unique attribute
model User {id Int @default(autoincrement())firstName StringlastName StringisAdmin Boolean @default(false)@@unique(fields: [firstName, lastName, isAdmin], name: "admin_identifier")}
To retrieve a user, use the custom field name (
admin_identifier):
const user = await prisma.user.findUnique({where: {admin_identifier: {firstName: 'Alice',lastName: 'Smith',isAdmin: true,},},})
@@index
Defines an index in the database.
Remarks
Relational databases
- Corresponding database type:
INDEX
- It is currently not possible to provide more configuration options to the index:
- PostgreSQL
- Define index fields as expressions (e.g.
CREATE INDEX title ON public."Post"((lower(title)) text_ops);)
- Specify index methods with
USING; PostgreSQL supports these index methods: B-tree, hash, GiST, and GIN; Prisma uses B-Tree by default
- Define partial indexes with
WHERE
- Create indexes concurrently with
CONCURRENTLY
- Define index fields as expressions (e.g.
- MySQL
- Specify index methods with
USING; MySQL supports these index methods: B-tree, hash; Prisma uses B-Tree by default
- Specify index methods with
- PostgreSQL
While you cannot configure these option in your Prisma schema, you can still configure them on the database-level directly.
MongoDB
Not currently used by MongoDB
Introspection and Prisma Migrate do not currently support MongoDB, which means Prisma Migrate will never use the
@@index attribute to create an index in the database, and Introspection will never add an
@@index attribute to the Prisma schema
Arguments
|Name
|Required
|Type
|Description
fields
|Yes
FieldReference[]
|A list of field names - for example,
["firstname", "lastname"]
name
|No
name
|The name of the index in the underlying database (Prisma generates an index name that respects identifier length limits if you do not specify a name. Prisma uses the following naming convention:
tablename.field1_field2_field3_unique)
The name of the
fields argument on the
@@index attribute can be omitted:
@@index(fields: [title, author])@@index([title, author])
Signature
@@index(_ fields: FieldReference[], map: String?)
Note: Until version 3.0.0, the signiture was:
@@index(_ fields: FieldReference[], name: String?)
The old
name argument will still be accepted to avoid a breaking change.
Examples
Assume you want to add an index for the
title field of the
Post model
Define a single-column index
model Post {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())title Stringcontent String?@@index([title])}
Define a multi-column index
model Post {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())title Stringcontent String?@@index([title, content])}
Define an index with a name
model Post {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())title Stringcontent String?@@index(fields: [title, content], name: "main_index")}
@relation
Defines meta information about the relation. Learn more.
Remarks
Relational databases
- Corresponding database types:
FOREIGN KEY/
REFERENCES
MongoDB
- If your model's primary key is of type
ObjectIdin the underlying database, both the primary key and the foreign key must be have the
@db.ObjectIdattribute
Arguments
|Name
|Type
|Required
|Description
|Example
name
String
|Sometimes (e.g. to disambiguate a relation)
|Defines the name of the relationship. In an m-n-relation, it also determines the name of the underlying relation table.
"CategoryOnPost",
"MyRelation"
fields
FieldReference[]
|On annotated relation fields
|A list of fields of the current model
["authorId"],
["authorFirstName, authorLastName"]
references
FieldReference[]
|On annotated relation fields
|A list of fields of the model on the other side of the relation
["id"],
["firstName, lastName"]
The name of the
name argument on the
@relation attribute can be omitted (
references is required):
@relation(name: "UserOnPost", references: [id])@relation("UserOnPost", references: [id])// or@relation(name: "UserOnPost")@relation("UserOnPost")
Signature
@relation(_ name: String?, fields: FieldReference[]?, references: FieldReference[]?, onDelete: ReferentialAction?, onUpdate: ReferentialAction?, map: String?)
With SQLite, the signature changes to:
@relation(_ name: String?, fields: FieldReference[]?, references: FieldReference[]?, onDelete: ReferentialAction?, onUpdate: ReferentialAction?)
Note: Until version 3.0.0, the signature was:
@relation(_ name: String?, fields: FieldReference[]?, references: FieldReference[]?)
Examples
See: The
@relation attribute.
@map
Maps a field name or enum value from the Prisma schema to a column or document field with a different name in the database. If you do not use
@map, the Prisma field name matches the column name or document field name exactly.
See Using custom model and field names to see how
@mapand
@@mapchanges the generated Prisma Client.
Remarks
General
@mapdoes not rename the columns / fields in the database
@mapdoes change the field names in the generated client
MongoDB
Your
@id field must include
@map("_id"). For example:
model User {id String @default(dbgenerated()) @map("_id") @db.ObjectId}
Arguments
|Name
|Type
|Required
|Description
|Example
name
String
|Yes
|The database column (relational databases) or document field (MongoDB) name.
"comments",
"someFieldName"
The name of the
name argument on the
@map attribute can be omitted:
@map(name: "is_admin")@map("users")
Signature
@map(_ name: String)
Examples
Map the
firstName field to a column called
first_name
model User {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())firstName String @map("first_name")}
The generated client:
await prisma.user.create({data: {firstName: 'Yewande', // first_name --> firstName},})
Map an enum named
ADMIN to a database enum named
admin
enum Role {ADMIN @map("admin")CUSTOMER}
@@map
Maps the Prisma schema model name to a table (relational databases) or collection (MongoDB) with a different name, or an enum name to a different underlying enum in the database. If you do not use
@@map, the model name matches the table (relational databases) or collection (MongoDB) name exactly.
See Using custom model and field names to see how
@mapand
@@mapchanges the generated Prisma Client.
Remarks
@@mapdoes not rename the table/collection in the database
@@mapdoes change the model names in the generated client
Arguments
|Name
|Type
|Required
|Description
|Example
name
String
|Yes
|The database table (relational databases) or collection (MongoDB) name.
"comments",
"someTableOrCollectionName"
The name of the
name argument on the
@@map attribute can be omitted
@@map(name: "users")@@map("users")
Signature
@@map(_ name: String)
Examples
Map the
User model to a database table/collection named
users
model User {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())name String@@map("users")}
The generated client:
await prisma.user.create({// users --> userdata: {name: 'Yewande',},})
Map the
Role enum to a native enum in the database named
_Role its values to lowercase values in the database
enum Role {ADMIN @map("admin")CUSTOMER @map("customer")@@map("_Role")}
@updatedAt
Automatically stores the time when a record was last updated. If you do not supply a time yourself, the Prisma Client will automatically set the value for fields with this attribute.
Remarks
- Compatible with
DateTimefields
- Implemented at Prisma level
Arguments
N/A
Signature
@updatedAt
Examples
model Post {id String @idupdatedAt DateTime @updatedAt}
@ignore
In 2.17.0 and later, Prisma adds
@ignore to fields that refer to invalid models when you introspect.
Remarks
- Ignored fields are excluded from the generated Prisma Client
- You can manually add
@ignoreto a field that you want to exclude from the Prisma Client (for example, a field that you do not want Prisma users to update)
Examples
In the following example,
tags is ignored because it refers to an invalid model (no
@id on
Product):
/// The underlying table does not contain a valid unique identifier and can therefore currently not be handled by the Prisma Client.model Tag {id String? @db.VarChar@@ignore}model Product {id Int @default(autoincrement())tags Tag[] @ignore}
@@ignore
In 2.17.0 and later, Prisma adds
@@ignore to an invalid model instead of commenting it out.
Remarks
- Ignored models are excluded from the generated Prisma Client
- You can manually add
@@ignoreto a model that you want to exclude from the Prisma Client (for example, a model that you do not want Prisma users to update)
Examples
In the following example,
Tag is ignored because it does not have a valid unique identifier:
/// The underlying table does not contain a valid unique identifier and can therefore currently not be handled by the Prisma Client.model Tag {id String? @db.VarChar@@ignore}
Attribute functions
autoincrement()
Not supported by MongoDB
The MongoDB connector does not support the
autoincrement() function.
Create a sequence of integers in the underlying database and assign the incremented values to the ID values of the created records based on the sequence.
Remarks
Compatible with
Int
Implemented on the database-level, meaning that it manifests in the database schema and can be recognized through introspection. Database implementations:
PostgreSQL MySQL SQLite
SERIALtype
AUTO_INCREMENTattribute
AUTOINCREMENTkeyword
Examples
Generate auto-incrementing integers as IDs
model User {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())name String}
cuid()
Generate a globally unique identifier based on the
cuid spec.
Remarks
- Compatible with
String
- Implemented by Prisma and therefore not "visible" in the underlying database schema. You can still use
cuid()when using introspection by manually changing your Prisma schema and generating Prisma Client, in that case the values will be generated by Prisma's query engine.
MongoDB
cuid()does not generate a valid
ObjectId- use the
@db.ObjectIdsyntax if you want to use
ObjectIdin the underlying database. However, you can still use
cuid()if your
_idfield is not of type
ObjectId.
Examples
Generate
cuid() values as IDs
model User {id String @id @default(cuid())name String}
uuid()
Generate a globally unique identifier based on the UUID spec.
Remarks
- Compatible with
String
- Implemented by Prisma and therefore not "visible" in the underlying database schema. You can still use
uuid()when using introspection by manually changing your Prisma schema and generating Prisma Client, in that case the values will be generated by Prisma's query engine.
Note (Relational databases): If you do not want to use Prisma's
uuid() function, you can use the native database function with
dbgenerated.
MongoDB
uuid()does not generate a valid
ObjectId- use the
@db.ObjectIdsyntax if you want to use
ObjectIdin the underlying database. However, you can still use
uuid()if your
_idfield is not of type
ObjectId.
Examples
Generate
uuid() values as IDs
model User {id String @id @default(uuid())name String}
now()
Set a timestamp of the time when a record is created.
Remarks
General
- Compatible with
DateTime
Relational databases
Implemented on the database-level, meaning that it manifests in the database schema and can be recognized through introspection. Database implementations:
PostgreSQL MySQL SQLite
CURRENT_TIMESTAMPand aliases like
now()
CURRENT_TIMESTAMPand aliases like
now()
CURRENT_TIMESTAMPand aliases like
date('now')
MongoDB
- Implemented at Prisma level
dbgenerated()
Represents default values that cannot be expressed in the Prisma schema (such as
random()).
Remarks
Relational databases
Compatible with any type
If a value is present, it cannot be empty (for example,
dbgenerated("")) - 2.21.0 and later
Accepts a
Stringvalue in 2.17.0 and later, which allows you to:
MongoDB
Can only be used to generate
ObjectIdfor
@idfields:id String @map("_id") @db.ObjectId @default(dbgenerated())
Must be empty:
dbgenerated()
Examples
Set default value for
Unsupported type
circle Unsupported("circle")? @default(dbgenerated("'<(10,4),11>'::circle"))
Override default value behavior for supported types
You can also use
dbgenerated() to set the default value for supported types. For example, you can generate UUIDs at database level rather than rely on Prisma's
uuid():
model User {id String @id @default(dbgenerated("gen_random_uuid()")) @db.Uuidid String @id @default(uuid()) @db.Uuidtest String?}
Note:
gen_random_uuid() is a PostgreSQL function. To use it, you must enable the
pgcrypto extension.
Generate
ObjectId (MongoDB only)
model User {id String @id @default(dbgenerated()) @map("_id") @db.ObjectIdname String?}
Attribute argument types
FieldReference[]
An array of field names:
[id],
[firstName, lastName]
String
A variable length text in double quotes:
"",
"Hello World",
"Alice"
Expression
An expression that can be evaluated by Prisma:
42.0,
"",
Bob,
now(),
cuid()
enum
Not supported by SQLite and Microsoft SQL Server
The SQLite connector and the The Microsoft SQL Server connector do not support the
enum type.
Defines an enum .
Remarks
- Enums are natively supported by PostgreSQL and MySQL
- Enums are implemented and enforced at Prisma level in MongoDB
Naming conventions
- Enum names must start with a letter (they are typically spelled in PascalCase)
- Enums must use the singular form (e.g.
Roleinstead of
role,
rolesor
Roles).
- Must adhere to the following regular expression:
[A-Za-z][A-Za-z0-9_]*
Examples
Specify an
enum with two possible values
enum Role {USERADMIN}model User {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())role Role}
Specify an
enum with two possible values and set a default value
enum Role {USERADMIN}model User {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())role Role @default(USER)}