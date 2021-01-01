Prisma Client and schema preview features

The following Preview feature flags are available for Prisma Client and the Prisma schema:
filterJsonsince release 2.23.0 - Submit feedback
mongoDbsince release 2.27.0 - Submit feedback
interactiveTransactionssince release 2.29.0 - Submit feedback
fullTextSearchsince release 2.30.0 - Submit feedback
referentialIntegritysince release 3.1.1 - Submit feedback
dataProxysince release 3.3.0 - Submit feedback
To enable a Preview feature, add the feature flag to the
generator block in the
schema.prisma file. Share your feedback on all Preview features on GitHub.
Enabling a Prisma Client preview feature
To enable a Prisma Client Preview feature:
Add the Preview feature flag to the
generatorblock:generator client {provider = "prisma-client-js"previewFeatures = ["mongoDb"]}
Re-generate the client:$npx prisma generate
If you are using Visual Studio Code and the Preview feature is not available in your
.tsfile after generating the client, run the TypeScript: Restart TS server command.
