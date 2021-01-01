In 2.26.0 and later, you can define referential actions on your relation fields. Referential actions determine what should happen to a record when a related record is deleted or updated.
In the following example, adding
onDelete: Cascade to the
author field on the
Post model means that deleting the
User record will also delete all related
Post records.
model Post {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())title Stringauthor User @relation(fields: [authorId], references: [id], onDelete: Cascade)authorId Int}model User {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())posts Post[]}
If you do not specify a referential action, Prisma uses a default.
It is extremely important that you check the upgrade paths for referential actions section before you continue. The
referentialActions feature removes the safety net in Prisma Client that prevents cascading deletes at runtime. If you use the feature without upgrading your database, the old default action -
ON DELETE CASCADE - becomes active. This may result in cascading deletes that you did not expect.
What are referential actions?
Referential actions are policies that define how a referenced record is handled by the database when you run an
update or
delete query.
Referential actions are features of foreign key constraints that exist to preserve referential integrity in your database.
When you define relationships between data models in your Prisma schema, you use [relation fields/concepts/components/prisma-schema/#relation-fields), which do not exist on the database, and scalar fields, which do exist on the database. These foreign keys connect the models on the database level.
Referential integrity states that these foreign keys must reference an existing primary key value in the related database table. In your Prisma schema, this is generally represented by the
id field on the related model.
By default a database will reject any operation that violates the referential integrity, for example, by deleting referenced records.
How to use referential actions
Referential actions are defined in the
@relation attribute and map to the actions on the foreign key constraint in the underlying database. If you do not specify a referential action, Prisma falls back to a default.
The following model defines a 1-m relation between
User and
Post and a n-m relation between
Post and
Tag, with explicitly defined referential actions:
model User {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())posts Post[]}model Post {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())title Stringtags TagOnPosts[]User User? @relation(fields: [userId], references: [id], onDelete: SetNull, onUpdate: Cascade)userId Int?}model TagOnPosts {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())post Post? @relation(fields: [postId], references: [id], onUpdate: Cascade, onDelete: Cascade)tag Tag? @relation(fields: [tagId], references: [id], onUpdate: Cascade, onDelete: Cascade)postId Int?tagId Int?}model Tag {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())name String @uniqueposts TagOnPosts[]}
- If you delete a
Tag, the corresponding tag assignment is also deleted
TagOnPost(
Cascade)
- If you delete a
User, the author is removed from all posts (
SetNull) -
Userand
userIdmust be optional
Prisma supports the following referential actions:
Referential action defaults
If you do not specify a referential action, Prisma uses the following defaults:
|Clause
|Optional relations
|Mandatory relations
onDelete
SetNull
Restrict
onUpdate
Cascade
Cascade
For example - in the following schema, all
Post records must be connected to an
author. The schema does not explicitly define referential actions on the
author field, which means that default referential actions apply (see SQL tab):
model Post {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())title Stringauthor User @relation(fields: [authorId], references: [id])authorId Int}model User {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())posts Post[]}
Caveats
The following caveats apply:
- Referential actions are not supported on implicit many-to-many relations. To use referential actions, you must define an explicit many-to-many relation and define your referential actions on the join table.
- Certain combinations of referential actions and required/optional relations are incompatible. For example, using
SetNullon a required relation will lead to database errors when deleting referenced records because the non-nullable constraint would be violated. See this GitHub issue for more information.
Types of referential actions
The following table shows which referential action each database supports.
Note that
NoAction can be used in replace of
Restrict when working with an SQLServer database.
|Database
|Cascade
|Restrict
|NoAction
|SetNull
|SetDefault
|PostgreSQL
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
|MySQL
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️†
|SQLite
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
|SQLServer
|✔️
|❌
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
- † On InnoDB,
SetDefaultwill be ignored and silently use
NoAction.
Cascade
onDelete: CascadeDeleting a referenced record will trigger the deletion of referencing record.
onUpdate: CascadeUpdates the relation scalar fields if the referenced scalar fields of the dependant record are updated.
Example usage
schema.prisma
1model Post {2 id Int @id @default(autoincrement())3 title String+ author User @relation(fields: [authorId], references: [id], onDelete: Cascade, onUpdate: Cascade)5 authorId Int6}78model User {9 id Int @id @default(autoincrement())10 posts Post[]11}
Result of using
Cascade
If a
User record is deleted, then their posts are deleted too. If the user's
id is updated, then the corresponding
authorId is also updated.
How to use cascading deletes
Restrict
onDelete: RestrictPrevents the deletion if any referencing records exist.
onUpdate: RestrictPrevents the identifier of a referenced record from being changed.
Example usage
schema.prisma
1model Post {2 id Int @id @default(autoincrement())3 title String+ author User @relation(fields: [authorId], references: [id], onDelete: Restrict, onUpdate: Restrict)5 authorId Int6}78model User {9 id Int @id @default(autoincrement())10 posts Post[]11}
Result of using
Restrict
User's with posts cannot be deleted. The
Post's
id cannot be changed.
The
Restrict action is not available on Microsoft SQL Server and will trigger a schema validation error. Instead, you can use
NoAction, which produces the same result and is compatible with SQLServer.
NoAction
The
NoAction action is similar to
Restrict, the difference between the two is dependant on the database being used:
- PostgreSQL:
NoActionallows the check (if a referenced row on the table exists) to be deferred until later in the transaction. See the PostgreSQL docs for more information.
- MySQL:
NoActionbehaves exactly the same as
Restrict. See the MySQL docs for more information.
- SQLite: When a related primary key is modified or deleted, no action is taken. See the SQLite docs for more information.
- SQLServer: When a referenced record is deleted or modified, an error is raised. See the SQLServer docs for more information.
Example usage
schema.prisma
1model Post {2 id Int @id @default(autoincrement())3 title String+ author User @relation(fields: [authorId], references: [id], onDelete: NoAction, onUpdate: NoAction)5 authorId Int6}78model User {9 id Int @id @default(autoincrement())10 posts Post[]11}
Result of using
NoAction
User's with posts cannot be deleted. The
Post's
id cannot be changed.
SetNull
onDelete: SetNullThe scalar field of the referenced object will be set to
NULL.
onUpdate: SetNullWhen updating the identifier of a referenced object, the scalar fields of the referencing objects will be set to
NULL.
SetNull will only work on optional relations. On required relations, a runtime error will be thrown since the scalar fields cannot be null.
schema.prisma
1model Post {2 id Int @id @default(autoincrement())3 title String+ author User? @relation(fields: [authorId], references: [id], onDelete: SetNull, onUpdate: SetNull)5 authorId Int?6}78model User {9 id Int @id @default(autoincrement())10 posts Post[]11}
Result of using
SetNull
When deleting a
User, the
authorId will be set to
NULL for all its authored posts.
When changing a
User's
id, the
authorId will be set to
NULL for all its authored posts.
SetDefault
onDelete: SetDefaultThe scalar field of the referencing object will be set to the fields default value.
onUpdate: SetDefaultThe scalar field of the referencing object will be set to the fields default value.
These require setting a default for the relation scalar field with
@default. If no defaults are provided for any of the scalar fields, a runtime error will be thrown.
schema.prisma
1model Post {2 id Int @id @default(autoincrement())3 title String+ authorUsername String? @default("anonymous")+ author User? @relation(fields: [authorUsername], references: [username], onDelete: SetDefault, onUpdate: SetDefault)6}78model User {9 username String @id10 posts Post[]11}
Result of using
SetDefault
When deleting a
User, its existing authored posts will now be authored by a
User with
id "anonymous".
When the
username of a
User changes, its existing authored posts will now be authored by
User with
username "anonymous".