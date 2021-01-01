In 2.26.0 and later, you can define referential actions on your relation fields. Referential actions determine what should happen to a record when a related record is deleted or updated.

In the following example, adding onDelete: Cascade to the author field on the Post model means that deleting the User record will also delete all related Post records.

model Post { id Int @id @default ( autoincrement ( ) ) title String author User @relation ( fields: [ authorId ] , references: [ id ] , onDelete: Cascade ) authorId Int } model User { id Int @id @default ( autoincrement ( ) ) posts Post [ ] }

If you do not specify a referential action, Prisma uses a default.