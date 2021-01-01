In 3.0.1 and later it is possible to do cascading deletes using Referential actions. Be sure to follow the upgrade guide before using this feature.
This page explains how to configure cascading deletes on foreign key constraints (relations) in your MySQL database.
Cascading deletes allow you to configure deletion behavior on relations (e.g. specify a rule like "when a user is deleted, all their posts should be automatically deleted too"). The database will then enforce this behavior when records are deleted.
There generally are five options for configuring deletion behavior in MySQL (paraphrasing from the MySQL docs):
RESTRICT(default): Prevents deleting the parent table if a child table references it.
NO ACTION: Same as
RESTRICTin MySQL
CASCADE: When a row is deleted in the parent table, row(s) referencing it should be automatically deleted as well.
SET NULL: Causes the referencing columns to be set to
NULLwhen the referenced row is deleted.
SET DEFAULT: Causes the referencing columns to be set to their default values when the referenced row is deleted. While this is recognized by MySQL, InnoDB (the most common MySQL database engine) and NDB do not allow the
SET DEFAULTaction.
In this guide, you'll create two tables where one references the other via a foreign key and explore the different options for cascading deletes.
At the end of the guide, you'll introspect your database to reflect the foreign key in the Prisma schema, then you'll generate Prisma Client and write a simple Node.js script to test the deletion behaviors.
Prerequisites
In order to follow this guide, you need:
- a MySQL database server running
- the
mysqlcommand line client for MySQL
- the Node.js runtime for JavaScript installed on your machine
Note: If you are using a version of MySQL where InnoDB is not the default engine, you must specify
ENGINE = InnoDB;at the end of each query.
1. Create a new database and project directory
Start by creating a project directory where you can put the files you'll create throughout this guide:
mkdir cascading-deletes-democd cascading-deletes-demo
Next, make sure that your MySQL database server is running. Then execute the following command in your terminal to create a new database called
CascadingDeletesDemo:
mysql -e 'CREATE DATABASE `CascadingDeletesDemo`'
You can validate that the database was created by running the
SHOW TABLES command which lists all tables (relations) in your database (right now there are none):
mysql -e 'SHOW TABLES in `CascadingDeletesDemo`;'
2. Create two tables with a foreign key and
RESTRICT deletion behavior
In this section, you'll create two tables where one references the other via a foreign key with the
RESTRICT action in the
CascadingDeletesDemo database.
Create a new file named
cascading-deletes-restrict.sql and add the following code to it:
CREATE TABLE `CascadingDeletesDemo`.`User` (`id` INT AUTO_INCREMENT PRIMARY KEY,`name` VARCHAR(256));CREATE TABLE `CascadingDeletesDemo`.`Post` (`id` INT AUTO_INCREMENT PRIMARY KEY,`title` VARCHAR(256),`author` INT,CONSTRAINT `author` FOREIGN KEY (`author`) REFERENCES `CascadingDeletesDemo`.`User`(`id`) ON DELETE RESTRICT);
Note that because
RESTRICT is the default, you could also omit it:
CREATE TABLE `CascadingDeletesDemo`.`Post` (`id` INT AUTO_INCREMENT PRIMARY KEY,`title` VARCHAR(256),`authorId` INT,CONSTRAINT `author` FOREIGN KEY (`authorId`) REFERENCES `CascadingDeletesDemo`.`User`(`id`));
Alternatively, you could also use
NO ACTION since
RESTRICT and
NO ACTION are identical in MySQL:
CREATE TABLE `CascadingDeletesDemo`.`Post` (`id` INT AUTO_INCREMENT PRIMARY KEY,`title` VARCHAR(256),`authorId` INT,CONSTRAINT `author` FOREIGN KEY (`authorId`) REFERENCES `CascadingDeletesDemo`.`User`(`id`) ON DELETE NO ACTION);
Now run the SQL statement against your database to create the two tables:
mysql < cascading-deletes-restrict.sql
Congratulations, you just created two tables called
User and
Post in the database. The
Post table references the
User table via the foreign key defined on the
authorId column.
The deletion action
RESTRICT in this case means that it is not possible to delete a
User record that is referenced by a
Post record. If you try doing that, the database will throw an error similar to this:
update or delete on table "User" violates foreign key constraint "Post_author_fkey" on table "Post"Detail: Key (id)=(1) is still referenced from table "Post".
In the code above, you created the unique constraint as a table constraint. Alternatively, you can define it as a column constraint. There's no practical difference between the two, the alternative is just added for completeness.
To add the foreign key constraint as a column constraint, you need to adjust your SQL statement for creating the
Post table to look as follows:
CREATE TABLE `CascadingDeletesDemo`.`Post` (`id` INT AUTO_INCREMENT PRIMARY KEY,`title` VARCHAR(256),`author` INT REFERENCES `CascadingDeletesDemo`.`User`(`id`) ON DELETE RESTRICT);
3. Create two tables with a foreign key and
CASCADE deletion action
In this section, you'll create two tables where one references the other via a foreign key with the
CASCADE action in the
CascadingDeletesDemo database.
Create a new file named
cascading-deletes-cascade.sql and add the following code to it:
CREATE TABLE `CascadingDeletesDemo`.`AnotherUser` (`id` INT AUTO_INCREMENT PRIMARY KEY,`name` VARCHAR(256));CREATE TABLE `CascadingDeletesDemo`.`AnotherPost` (`id` INT AUTO_INCREMENT PRIMARY KEY,`title` VARCHAR(256),`authorId` INT,CONSTRAINT `author` FOREIGN KEY (`authorId`) REFERENCES `CascadingDeletesDemo`.`AnotherUser` (`id`) ON DELETE CASCADE);
Now run the SQL statement against your database to create the two tables:
mysql < cascading-deletes-cascade.sql
Congratulations, you just created two tables called
AnotherUser and
AnotherPost in the database. The
AnotherPost table references the
AnotherUser table via the foreign key defined on the
authorId column.
The deletion action
CASCADE in this case means that when you delete a
AnotherUser record that's referenced by one or more
AnotherPost records, these
AnotherPost records will be deleted as well.
4. Create two tables with a foreign key and
SET NULL deletion behavior
In this section, you'll create two tables where one references the other via a foreign key with the
SET NULL action in the
CascadingDeletesDemo database.
Create a new file named
cascading-deletes-set-null.sql and add the following code to it:
CREATE TABLE `CascadingDeletesDemo`.`AlmostTheLastUser` (`id` INT AUTO_INCREMENT PRIMARY KEY,`name` VARCHAR(256));CREATE TABLE `CascadingDeletesDemo`.`AlmostTheLastPost` (`id` INT AUTO_INCREMENT PRIMARY KEY,`title` VARCHAR(256),`authorId` INT,CONSTRAINT `author` FOREIGN KEY (`authorId`) REFERENCES `CascadingDeletesDemo`.`AlmostTheLastUser`(`id`) ON DELETE SET NULL);
Now run the SQL statement against your database to create the two tables:
mysql < cascading-deletes-set-null.sql
Congratulations, you just created two tables called
AlmostTheLastUser and
AlmostTheLastPost in the database. The
AlmostTheLastPost table references the
AlmostTheLastUser table via the foreign key defined on the
authorId column.
The deletion behavior
SET NULL in this case means that when you delete an
AlmostTheLastUser record that's referenced by one or more
AlmostTheLastPost records, the
authorId column on these
AlmostTheLastPost records will be set to
NULL (therefore maintaining the integrity of the data and ensuring that no
AlmostTheLastPost records point to non-existing
AlmostTheLastUser records).
5. Create two tables with a foreign key and
SET DEFAULT deletion behavior
In this section, you'll create two tables where one references the other via a foreign key with the
SET DEFAULT action in the
CascadingDeletesDemo database. Remember, InnoDB, the most common MySQL database engine does not allow the
SET DEFAULT. We'll show this example for use with other database types, but delete the tables once we're done to clean our example up.
Create a new file named
cascading-deletes-set-default.sql and add the following code to it:
CREATE TABLE `CascadingDeletesDemo`.`TheLastUser` (`id` INT AUTO_INCREMENT PRIMARY KEY,`name` VARCHAR(256));CREATE TABLE `CascadingDeletesDemo`.`TheLastPost` (`id` INT AUTO_INCREMENT PRIMARY KEY,`title` VARCHAR(256),`authorId` INT DEFAULT 42,CONSTRAINT `author` FOREIGN KEY (`authorId`) REFERENCES `CascadingDeletesDemo`.`TheLastUser` (`id`) ON DELETE SET DEFAULT);
Now run the SQL statement against your database to try to create the two tables:
mysql < cascading-deletes-set-default.sql
MySQL will raise the following error because InnoDB does not allow the
SET DEFAULT action:
ERROR 1215 (HY000) at line 6: Cannot add foreign key constraint
When used on tables using a different database engine, the
TheLastPost table would reference the
TheLastUser table via the foreign key defined on the
authorId column.
If you were using a different database engine, the deletion behavior
SET DEFAULT would mean that when you delete a
TheLastUser record that's referenced by one or more
TheLastPost records, the
authorId column on these
TheLastPost records would be set to the default value of the column.
If no default exists, it would be set to
NULL (in that case, the behavior would be identical to
SET NULL). In the above table, a contrived example with a default value of
42 is used. If no
TheLastUser record with an
id value of
42 exists though, the operation would fail with a message similar to this:
insert or update on table "TheLastPost" violates foreign key constraint "TheLastPost_author_fkey"Detail: Key (authorId)=(42) is not present in table "TheLastUser".
Since
TheLastPost records would only ever reference existing
TheLastUser records,
SET NULL also maintains the integrity of the data and ensures that no
TheLastPost records can point to non-existing
TheLastUser records.
Since you were not able to create a
TheLastPost table with the
SET DEFAULT constraint, you can clean up the
TheLastUser table:
mysql -e 'DROP TABLE `CascadingDeletesDemo`.`TheLastUser`;'
6. Introspect your database with Prisma
In the previous sections, you created two tables with foreign key constraints for each of the following three scenarios:
- The table
Postuses
RESTRICTaction on the foreign key column
authorIdwhich points to the
Usertable. This is identical to the default behavior and the
NO ACTIONbehavior.
- The table
AnotherPostuses
CASCADEaction on the foreign key column
authorIdwhich points to the
AnotherUsertable.
- The table
AlmostTheLastPostuses
SET NULLaction on the foreign key column
authorIdwhich points to the
AlmostTheLastUsertable
In addition to the above behavior, you also confirmed that the default database engine (InnoDB) does not allow for the
SET DEFAULT action on delete. The relationship between the following tables was not allowed:
- The table
TheLastPostused the
SET DEFAULTaction on the foreign key column
authorIdwhich pointed to the
TheLastUsertable
In this section you'll introspect your database to generate the Prisma models for these tables.
To start, set up a new Node.js project and add the
prisma CLI as a development dependency:
npm init -ynpm install prisma --save-dev
In order to introspect your database, you need to tell Prisma how to connect to it. You do so by configuring a
datasource in your Prisma schema.
Create a new file named
schema.prisma and add the following code to it:
schema.prisma
1datasource db {2 provider = "mysql"3 url = env("DATABASE_URL")4}
The database connection URL is set via an environment variable. The Prisma CLI automatically supports the
dotenv format which automatically picks up environment variables defined in a file named
.env.
Create a new file named
.env and set your database connection URL as the
DATABASE_URL environment variable:
DATABASE_URL=mysql://__USER__:__PASSWORD__@__HOST__:__PORT__/CascadingDeletesDemo
In the above code snippet, you need to replace the uppercase placeholders with your own connection details. For example, if your database is running locally it could look like this:
DATABASE_URL=mysql://janedoe:mypassword@localhost:3306/CascadingDeletesDemo
With both the
schema.prisma and
.env files in place, you can run Prisma's introspection with the following command:
npx prisma db pull
This command introspects your database and for each table adds a Prisma model to the Prisma schema:
schema.prisma
1generator client {2 provider = "prisma-client-js"3}45datasource db {6 provider = "mysql"7 url = env("DATABASE_URL")8}910model AlmostTheLastPost {11 authorId Int?12 id Int @id @default(autoincrement())13 title String?14 AlmostTheLastUser AlmostTheLastUser? @relation(fields: [authorId], references: [id])1516 @@index([authorId], name: "author4")17}1819model AlmostTheLastUser {20 id Int @id @default(autoincrement())21 name String?22 AlmostTheLastPost AlmostTheLastPost[]23}2425model AnotherPost {26 authorId Int?27 id Int @id @default(autoincrement())28 title String?29 AnotherUser AnotherUser? @relation(fields: [authorId], references: [id])3031 @@index([authorId], name: "author")32}3334model AnotherUser {35 id Int @id @default(autoincrement())36 name String?37 AnotherPost AnotherPost[]38}3940model Post {41 author Int?42 id Int @id @default(autoincrement())43 title String?44 User User? @relation(fields: [author], references: [id])4546 @@index([author], name: "author2")47}4849model User {50 id Int @id @default(autoincrement())51 name String?52 Post Post[]53}
Note: Deletion behaviors for relations are not yet supported in the Prisma schema so you don't see them anywhere. The behavior will still be enforced by the database though since that's where you configured it.
7. Generate Prisma Client
To validate whether the foreign key constraints work, you'll now generate Prisma Client and send a few sample queries to the database to test the relations.
First, add a
generator block to your Prisma schema (typically added right below the
datasource block):
schema.prisma
1generator client {2 provider = "prisma-client-js"3}
Run the following command to install and generate Prisma Client in your project:
npx prisma generate
Now you can use Prisma Client to send database queries in Node.js.
8. Validate the deletion behavior in a Node.js script
8.1. Validating
RESTRICT
The
RESTRICT keyword prevents deletion of a referenced row. So, when trying to delete a
User record that is reference by a
Post record, the query will fail.
To test the
RESTRICT behavior, you need to access the
User and
Post tables.
Create a new file named
index.js and add the following code to it:
const { PrismaClient } = require('@prisma/client')const prisma = new PrismaClient()async function main() {const userWithPost = await prisma.user.create({data: {name: 'Alice',Post: {create: { title: 'Hello World' },},},})try {const deletedUser = await prisma.user.delete({where: { id: userWithPost.id },})} catch (e) {console.log(e)}}main()
Run the code with this command:
node index.js
The script will throw an exception when invoking
prisma.user.delete(...). The error will look similar to this:
PrismaClientUnknownRequestError:Invalid `const deletedUser = await prisma.user.delete()` invocation in/Users/janedoe/cascading-deletes-demo/index.js:16:4912 },13 });1415 try {→ 16 const deletedUser = await prisma.user.delete(Error occurred during query execution:ConnectorError(ConnectorError { user_facing_error: None, kind: ForeignKeyConstraintViolation { constraint: Fields(["authorId"]) } })at PrismaClientFetcher.request (/Users/janedoe/cascading-deletes-demo/mysql/node_modules/@prisma/client/runtime/index.js:1:51487)at processTicksAndRejections (internal/process/task_queues.js:85:5)
8.2. Validating
CASCADE
The
CASCADE keyword ensures that when a referenced row is deleted, all the rows that are referencing it get deleted as well. So, when trying to delete an
AnotherUser record that is referenced by one or more
AnotherPost records, these
AnotherPost records will be deleted too.
To test the
CASCADE behavior, you need to access the
AnotherUser and
AnotherPost tables.
Open the
index.js file and replace its contents with the following code:
const { PrismaClient } = require('@prisma/client')const prisma = new PrismaClient()async function main() {const userWithPost = await prisma.anotherUser.create({data: {name: 'Alice',AnotherPost: {create: { title: 'Hello World' },},},})const allUsers1 = await prisma.anotherUser.findMany()const allPosts1 = await prisma.anotherPost.findMany()console.log(`Before deleting the \`AnotherUser\` record there are ${allUsers1.length} users and ${allPosts1.length} posts.`)const deletedUser = await prisma.anotherUser.delete({where: { id: userWithPost.id },})const allUsers2 = await prisma.anotherUser.findMany()const allPosts2 = await prisma.anotherPost.findMany()console.log(`After deleting the \`AnotherUser\` record there are ${allUsers2.length} users and ${allPosts2.length} posts.`)}main()
Run the code with this command:
node index.js
The console output will look similar to this:
Before deleting the `AnotherUser` record there are 1 users and 1 posts.After deleting the `AnotherUser` record there are 0 users and 0 posts.
8.3. Validating
SET NULL
The
SET NULL keyword ensures that when a referenced row is deleted, all the rows that are referencing it reset their foreign key to
NULL. So, when deleting an
AlmostTheLastUser record that is referenced by one or more
AlmostTheLastPost records, these
AlmostTheLastPost records will reset their
authorId fields to
NULL.
To test the
SET NULL behavior, you need to access the
AlmostTheLastUser and
AlmostTheLastPost tables.
Open the
index.js file and replace its contents with the following code:
const { PrismaClient } = require('@prisma/client')const prisma = new PrismaClient()async function main() {const userWithPost = await prisma.almostTheLastUser.create({data: {name: 'Alice',AlmostTheLastPost: {create: { title: 'Hello World' },},},include: {AlmostTheLastPost: true,},})const postBefore = await prisma.almostTheLastPost.findUnique({where: { id: userWithPost.AlmostTheLastPost[0].id },include: { AlmostTheLastUser: true },})console.log(`Before deleting the \`AlmostTheLastUser\` record, the \`AlmostTheLastPost\` record looks as follows:\n${JSON.stringify(postBefore)}`)const deletedUser = await prisma.almostTheLastUser.delete({where: { id: userWithPost.id },})const postAfter = await prisma.almostTheLastPost.findUnique({where: { id: postBefore.id },include: { AlmostTheLastUser: true },})console.log(`After deleting the \`AlmostTheLastUser\` record, the \`AlmostTheLastPost\` record looks as follows:\n${JSON.stringify(postAfter)}`)}main()
Run the code with this command:
node index.js
The console output will look similar to this:
Before deleting the `AlmostTheLastUser` record, the `AlmostTheLastPost` record looks as follows:{"authorId":1,"id":1,"title":"Hello World","AlmostTheLastUser":{"id":1,"name":"Alice"}}After deleting the `AlmostTheLastUser` record, the `AlmostTheLastPost` record looks as follows:{"authorId":null,"id":1,"title":"Hello World","AlmostTheLastUser":null}